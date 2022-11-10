Read full article on original website
Snow Expected for Much of Central Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for central Minnesota. The first widespread accumulating snow event of the season will begin across western Minnesota late Sunday night, spread east to the I-35 corridor by mid-morning Monday, and then overspread western Wisconsin around midday.
First significant snow in Twin Cities: Preparing for winter driving
MINNEAPOLIS – The first significant snowfall can be pretty to look at, but perilous to drive in. Law enforcement and safety experts urge caution on the roadways and slower speeds to adjust to the wintery conditions. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured spinouts, crashes and other close calls throughout Monday. Some cars veered off the roads and into ditches. In Bloomington, the fire department there said a driver southbound on Highway 169 was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after the person's car lodged under a semi-truck. The Minnesota State Patrol said from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., there were...
NEXT Weather: Another round of snow Tuesday, before big weekend cooldown
MINNEAPOLIS – After 2-4 inches of snow stacked up in the Twin Cities Monday, another round of sustained snowfall is on the way overnight Tuesday - and it will linger well into Wednesday. Tuesday will be slightly warmer in the metro, with highs in the low 30s. Light snow...
Photos: Twin Cities sees first sticky snowfall
On Monday morning the Twin Cities metro area saw its first sticky snow fall of the season. As in Minnesota winter tradition, more than 300 car crashes were reported on Minnesota highways. For greater Minnesota, this isn’t new. Duluth already had six inches of snow and west-central Minnesota woke up with a dusting Sunday.
Almost 400 crashes, spinouts as snow hits Minnesota
Nearly 400 crashes have been reported in Minnesota during a five-hour timespan as morning commuters were faced with fresh snow. The Minnesota State Patrol said a total of 322 crashes happened between 6-11 a.m. with 25 injuries being reported. Fortunately, none of them involved serious or fatal injuries. An additional...
Snowfall snarls Monday morning commute, more expected this week
Snowfall Monday morning turned nearly every surface into an icy mess across the Twin Cities, and National Weather Service meteorologists say the snow will continue most of the week.
WATCH: Insane Close Call On Icy Minnesota Road Monday
Winter is officially here with one of our first major snowfalls falling on Sunday night into Monday. It is mid-November so it's not unusual that we are seeing snow but it definitely isn't easy when it happens. Ha!. The Old Farmer's Almanac was forecasting a pretty snowy month for the...
Chilly weather continues; Some snow is expected Monday
Yes, this is chilly. The Saturday high of 29 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is our average Twin Cities high on Dec. 14. It was 15 degrees cooler than our average Nov. 12 high in the metro. Chilly weather will continue tomorrow and through the coming week. Temperature trends.
Winter in Minnesota Has Arrived!
Snow has begun to fall across Minnesota, which paired with the December like temperatures, means that winter is close. Retired SCSU Meteorologist Bob Weisman says a line of slow moving winter-like storms is moving across Minnesota today. This will continue the ongoing chances of light and/or intermediate snowfall across the state and into the arrowhead.
Winter Hazard Awareness Week: Winter Storms
From the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the National Weather Service • November 14, 2022. To help Minnesota residents minimize the risks of winter, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, in collaboration with the National Weather Service and other state, federal, and non-profit agencies, sponsors Winter Hazard Awareness Week each fall.
(Watch) Northern Minnesota Trail Cam Captures Large Wolf Pack
I've always been fascinated by wolves and pretty much all the wildlife in Minnesota. I had no idea there was an organization that studies wolves in Minnesota. Voyageurs Wolf Project has trail cams set up all around Minnesota and some of the footage they collect on these trail cams is simply amazing.
Minnesota’s Deer Harvest Numbers are Down in 2022
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota hunters harvested fewer deer so far this year. The muzzleloader season is still ahead, but the number of deer harvested through the archery hunt and the firearms season are down significantly compared to 2021. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there have been...
Snowstorm on the way in northern Minnesota
(Chanhassen MN-) It's going to start feeling like winter in Minnesota after several warm days. National Weather Service Meteorologist Nick Carletta says temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30 statewide and some areas are getting snow:. Your browser does not support the audio element. High winds could cause blowing...
Heavy snow, ice, wind rage across northern Minnesota; temps crash
Bright colors are lighting up the weather maps across northern Minnesota. Take your pick of red, pink, blue, or fuchsia. That’s your winter weather type. Blizzard warnings continue overnight for northwestern Minnesota and the Red River Valley. Including the cities of Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Roseau, Warroad, Greenbush, Warren, Stephen,...
Wait, What? Minnesota Now Only Third-Best In The Nation
While we're still near the top of the list, Minnesota is no longer tops in the country in one timely category. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to a fairly high standard of living, right? Minnesota is routinely ranked near or at the top of many national lists and categories when it comes to our schools, healthcare, communities, and many other aspects of life.
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
North Minnesota hunter rescued after sinking into swamp
PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A hunter in northern Minnesota was rescued on Saturday after sinking waist-deep into a swamp. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded around 5:15 p.m. for a report of the hunter stuck in Portage Township -- a town south of Crane Lake and just a few miles from the U.S.-Canada border.
Fatal crash among dozens in Twin Cities after light snow, freeze
The first appearance of winter weather on Twin Cities roads Friday evening led to more than 100 crashes across the metro. Below is a look at the Minnesota 511 traffic report at around 10:20 p.m. as light snow passed through the east metro, combining with plunging temperatures to create slick conditions on the roads.
100 Inches of Snow On The Ground, But Not in South Dakota or Minnesota
Don't arm yourself with eggs, I just want to ask a question. Would you go for 100 inches of snow before Thanksgiving? Me neither. I can think of only one or two who would like that much snow right now. Skiers and those who have a snowmobile. South Dakota, North...
Snowfall totals from across the state
WOW!!! What a storm. Some areas picked up 1" of ICE in the SE corner of ND down south toward Aberdeen while a blizzard dropped 2 feet of snow. Here are some of the snowfall totals across the state::. Some pretty impressive snowfall totals around the state. Bismarck : 24"
