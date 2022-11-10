ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 94.9

Snow Expected for Much of Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for central Minnesota. The first widespread accumulating snow event of the season will begin across western Minnesota late Sunday night, spread east to the I-35 corridor by mid-morning Monday, and then overspread western Wisconsin around midday.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

First significant snow in Twin Cities: Preparing for winter driving

MINNEAPOLIS – The first significant snowfall can be pretty to look at, but perilous to drive in. Law enforcement and safety experts urge caution on the roadways and slower speeds to adjust to the wintery conditions.  Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured spinouts, crashes and other close calls throughout Monday. Some cars veered off the roads and into ditches. In Bloomington, the fire department there said a driver southbound on Highway 169 was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after the person's car lodged under a semi-truck. The Minnesota State Patrol said from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., there were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Photos: Twin Cities sees first sticky snowfall

On Monday morning the Twin Cities metro area saw its first sticky snow fall of the season. As in Minnesota winter tradition, more than 300 car crashes were reported on Minnesota highways. For greater Minnesota, this isn’t new. Duluth already had six inches of snow and west-central Minnesota woke up with a dusting Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Almost 400 crashes, spinouts as snow hits Minnesota

Nearly 400 crashes have been reported in Minnesota during a five-hour timespan as morning commuters were faced with fresh snow. The Minnesota State Patrol said a total of 322 crashes happened between 6-11 a.m. with 25 injuries being reported. Fortunately, none of them involved serious or fatal injuries. An additional...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

WATCH: Insane Close Call On Icy Minnesota Road Monday

Winter is officially here with one of our first major snowfalls falling on Sunday night into Monday. It is mid-November so it's not unusual that we are seeing snow but it definitely isn't easy when it happens. Ha!. The Old Farmer's Almanac was forecasting a pretty snowy month for the...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Chilly weather continues; Some snow is expected Monday

Yes, this is chilly. The Saturday high of 29 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is our average Twin Cities high on Dec. 14. It was 15 degrees cooler than our average Nov. 12 high in the metro. Chilly weather will continue tomorrow and through the coming week. Temperature trends.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvsc.org

Winter in Minnesota Has Arrived!

Snow has begun to fall across Minnesota, which paired with the December like temperatures, means that winter is close. Retired SCSU Meteorologist Bob Weisman says a line of slow moving winter-like storms is moving across Minnesota today. This will continue the ongoing chances of light and/or intermediate snowfall across the state and into the arrowhead.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Winter Hazard Awareness Week: Winter Storms

From the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the National Weather Service • November 14, 2022. To help Minnesota residents minimize the risks of winter, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, in collaboration with the National Weather Service and other state, federal, and non-profit agencies, sponsors Winter Hazard Awareness Week each fall.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota’s Deer Harvest Numbers are Down in 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota hunters harvested fewer deer so far this year. The muzzleloader season is still ahead, but the number of deer harvested through the archery hunt and the firearms season are down significantly compared to 2021. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there have been...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Snowstorm on the way in northern Minnesota

(Chanhassen MN-) It's going to start feeling like winter in Minnesota after several warm days. National Weather Service Meteorologist Nick Carletta says temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30 statewide and some areas are getting snow:. Your browser does not support the audio element. High winds could cause blowing...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Heavy snow, ice, wind rage across northern Minnesota; temps crash

Bright colors are lighting up the weather maps across northern Minnesota. Take your pick of red, pink, blue, or fuchsia. That’s your winter weather type. Blizzard warnings continue overnight for northwestern Minnesota and the Red River Valley. Including the cities of Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Roseau, Warroad, Greenbush, Warren, Stephen,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Wait, What? Minnesota Now Only Third-Best In The Nation

While we're still near the top of the list, Minnesota is no longer tops in the country in one timely category. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to a fairly high standard of living, right? Minnesota is routinely ranked near or at the top of many national lists and categories when it comes to our schools, healthcare, communities, and many other aspects of life.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

North Minnesota hunter rescued after sinking into swamp

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A hunter in northern Minnesota was rescued on Saturday after sinking waist-deep into a swamp. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded around 5:15 p.m. for a report of the hunter stuck in Portage Township -- a town south of Crane Lake and just a few miles from the U.S.-Canada border.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Snowfall totals from across the state

WOW!!! What a storm. Some areas picked up 1" of ICE in the SE corner of ND down south toward Aberdeen while a blizzard dropped 2 feet of snow. Here are some of the snowfall totals across the state::. Some pretty impressive snowfall totals around the state. Bismarck : 24"
MICHIGAN STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy