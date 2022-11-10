Read full article on original website
aseaofred.com
VIDEO: Johnathan Bennett, Demario Douglas discuss their Liberty careers
Liberty QB Johnathan Bennett and WR Demario Douglas recently talked with ASOR Podcast Host Chad Hasson in an ASOR exclusive interview. A wide range of topics were discussed including the 2022 Liberty football season, their careers with the Flames to this point, and the pair’s connection on and off the field. This interview is presented by Talon Medical Construction Services. The full video interview is below.
aseaofred.com
aseaofred.com
Liberty vs NC Central: How to watch, key stats, betting odds
The Liberty Flames (1-1) return to the court on Monday night for the team’s first home game against a Division I team facing North Carolina Central. This will be the first ever meeting between the two teams. The Eagles are 0-2 on the season following losses at No. 18 Virginia, 73-61, and at Appalachian State, 79-75.
aseaofred.com
Liberty opens as 8-point favorite over Virginia Tech
Despite coming off an upset loss at UConn Saturday, Liberty has opened as an 8-point favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies this week. The Flames are scheduled to play host to the in-state Power Five opponent at Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The loss to the Huskies,...
aseaofred.com
Virginia Tech At-a-Glance
After a 24-7 loss at Duke, the Virginia Tech Hokies will travel to Lynchburg for the first time to play the Liberty Flames. The Hokies and Flames will play in Williams Stadium at 12PM on Nov 19. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and LFSN Radio (The Journey 88.3 FM).
aseaofred.com
Unable to overcome slow start, No. 19 Liberty falls at UConn, 36-33
For the first time in nearly two months, Liberty finds itself on the losing end of the scoreboard, falling at UConn, 36-33. The loss ends the team’s six-game win streak and helps UConn become bowl eligible. “Congratulations to Jim Mora and his team, they wanted it today a little...
WSET
Football Friday 2022: Region Semifinal Matchups set
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Here are the #ABC13FootballFriday Region Semifinal brackets. (Game times are TBA, unless noted) #5 Turner Ashby vs. #1 L.C.A. (Saturday 7pm) #3 Salem vs. #2 Louisa Co. Region 5D:. #4 Riverbend vs. #1 Stone Bridge. #3 Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. #2 Mountain View.
Covington, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
wfxrtv.com
UVA Press Conference
Furry Friends: Make Malachi a happy pup with a forever …. On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. Malachi is a hound-mix brought to the shelter as part of a cruelty case. He was almost starved but is now gaining weight nice and slow.
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A University of Virginia student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Spokesperson...
WSLS
Virginia lawmakers, officials react to UVA shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Several local and state politicians are offering their condolences following a shooting at a UVA parking garage that left three people dead and two hurt Sunday night. Authorities say a UVA student allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus at about 10:30 p.m. as they...
earnthenecklace.com
Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?
Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
WSLS
Lynchburg residents and businesses remain ‘shocked’ after shooting in Cornerstone area
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Residents and business owners in the Cornerstone area of Lynchburg are still in shock after a shooting killed one person at Iron and Ale Lynchburg Tap and Table. Outside the entrance of the restaurant now lies a memorial honoring 28-year-old Tyler Johnson. Johnson was killed on...
WSLS
January feel! Coldest air of season so far to wrap up weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – Outside of scattered showers during the afternoon and evening, we started the weekend with pretty pleasant weather!. Things have certainly changed now following a cold front as northwest winds are sending much colder air into the region. We expect the wind to stay gusty at times...
WSLS
Tuesday’s mid-winter feel comes complete with cold rain, patchy wintry mix
ROANOKE, Va. – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the western half of our area through Tuesday afternoon, which has prompted school delays for a few area counties. Between the hours of roughly 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., we’ll see a patchy mix of rain and freezing rain in the western half of the area.
WSLS
Does it snow less than it used to? We’re crunching the numbers
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. Our yearly Winter Weather Outlook comes out on Thursday. We will be releasing our preseason forecast for the winter ahead, breaking down snowfall totals zone-by-zone. As part of the special, each meteorologist (Jeff Haniewich, Chris Michaels, Marshall Downing and...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Road now open in 1700 block of A Street after culvert project closure
The 1700 Block of A Street in Waynesboro is now open, according to an alert sent to city residents by email. The road had been closed since Oct. 24 for a culvert replacement project. For questions, residents are asked to contact the Stormwater Department at (540) 942-6626. Crystal Graham. Crystal...
WSLS
Looking Ahead: Patches of freezing rain Tuesday morning transition to cold, raw rain
ROANOKE, Va. – Through the first two weeks of the month, November 2022 has been one of the warmest on record. It appears as though Mother Nature took that personally, because this coming week is going to feel more like January. Monday morning starts mostly in the 20s, but...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Named 2022 Top 10 Digital City Winner
On November 10, 2022 the Center for Digital Government announced the winners of the 2022 Digital Cities Survey, recognizing cities utilizing technology to strengthen cybersecurity, enhance transparency and digital equity, plan for the future of work, and more.The City of Roanoke placed 7th in the 75,000-124,999 population category, and has been recognized as a top 10 Digital City for more than 20 years. “Constituents expect more from modern governments. Our Digital Cities survey winners have worked hard to keep the focus on the needs of the communities they serve while implementing technology to improve delivery and execution,” said CDG Vice President Brian Cohen. “We congratulate them for leading the way towards a smarter and more responsive government.” The top 10-ranking cities in each of five population categories will be honored during the Digital Cities Awards event at the National League of Cities “City Summit” on November 17th in Kansas City, Missouri.
WBTM
Road Closure on Westover Dr Begins Monday
A road closure at Westover Dr between Riverside Dr and Capri Ct has been updated, or added to, the City of Danville list of scheduled road closures for construction purposes. The closure will begin at 07:00 am, Monday, November 14, and is scheduled to end at 05:00 pm, Friday, December 9.
