ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofred.com

VIDEO: Johnathan Bennett, Demario Douglas discuss their Liberty careers

Liberty QB Johnathan Bennett and WR Demario Douglas recently talked with ASOR Podcast Host Chad Hasson in an ASOR exclusive interview. A wide range of topics were discussed including the 2022 Liberty football season, their careers with the Flames to this point, and the pair’s connection on and off the field. This interview is presented by Talon Medical Construction Services. The full video interview is below.
LYNCHBURG, VA
aseaofred.com

Liberty vs NC Central: How to watch, key stats, betting odds

The Liberty Flames (1-1) return to the court on Monday night for the team’s first home game against a Division I team facing North Carolina Central. This will be the first ever meeting between the two teams. The Eagles are 0-2 on the season following losses at No. 18 Virginia, 73-61, and at Appalachian State, 79-75.
LYNCHBURG, VA
aseaofred.com

Liberty opens as 8-point favorite over Virginia Tech

Despite coming off an upset loss at UConn Saturday, Liberty has opened as an 8-point favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies this week. The Flames are scheduled to play host to the in-state Power Five opponent at Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The loss to the Huskies,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
aseaofred.com

Virginia Tech At-a-Glance

After a 24-7 loss at Duke, the Virginia Tech Hokies will travel to Lynchburg for the first time to play the Liberty Flames. The Hokies and Flames will play in Williams Stadium at 12PM on Nov 19. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and LFSN Radio (The Journey 88.3 FM).
BLACKSBURG, VA
aseaofred.com

Unable to overcome slow start, No. 19 Liberty falls at UConn, 36-33

For the first time in nearly two months, Liberty finds itself on the losing end of the scoreboard, falling at UConn, 36-33. The loss ends the team’s six-game win streak and helps UConn become bowl eligible. “Congratulations to Jim Mora and his team, they wanted it today a little...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Football Friday 2022: Region Semifinal Matchups set

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Here are the #ABC13FootballFriday Region Semifinal brackets. (Game times are TBA, unless noted) #5 Turner Ashby vs. #1 L.C.A. (Saturday 7pm) #3 Salem vs. #2 Louisa Co. Region 5D:. #4 Riverbend vs. #1 Stone Bridge. #3 Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. #2 Mountain View.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Covington, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Craig County High School basketball team will have a game with Covington High School on November 14, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
COVINGTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

UVA Press Conference

Furry Friends: Make Malachi a happy pup with a forever …. On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. Malachi is a hound-mix brought to the shelter as part of a cruelty case. He was almost starved but is now gaining weight nice and slow.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
earnthenecklace.com

Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?

Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

January feel! Coldest air of season so far to wrap up weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Outside of scattered showers during the afternoon and evening, we started the weekend with pretty pleasant weather!. Things have certainly changed now following a cold front as northwest winds are sending much colder air into the region. We expect the wind to stay gusty at times...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Does it snow less than it used to? We’re crunching the numbers

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. Our yearly Winter Weather Outlook comes out on Thursday. We will be releasing our preseason forecast for the winter ahead, breaking down snowfall totals zone-by-zone. As part of the special, each meteorologist (Jeff Haniewich, Chris Michaels, Marshall Downing and...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke Named 2022 Top 10 Digital City Winner

On November 10, 2022 the Center for Digital Government announced the winners of the 2022 Digital Cities Survey, recognizing cities utilizing technology to strengthen cybersecurity, enhance transparency and digital equity, plan for the future of work, and more.The City of Roanoke placed 7th in the 75,000-124,999 population category, and has been recognized as a top 10 Digital City for more than 20 years. “Constituents expect more from modern governments. Our Digital Cities survey winners have worked hard to keep the focus on the needs of the communities they serve while implementing technology to improve delivery and execution,” said CDG Vice President Brian Cohen. “We congratulate them for leading the way towards a smarter and more responsive government.” The top 10-ranking cities in each of five population categories will be honored during the Digital Cities Awards event at the National League of Cities “City Summit” on November 17th in Kansas City, Missouri.
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Road Closure on Westover Dr Begins Monday

A road closure at Westover Dr between Riverside Dr and Capri Ct has been updated, or added to, the City of Danville list of scheduled road closures for construction purposes. The closure will begin at 07:00 am, Monday, November 14, and is scheduled to end at 05:00 pm, Friday, December 9.
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy