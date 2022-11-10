ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

WATCH: Chiefs RG Trey Smith mic'd up for Week 9 win over Titans

By Charles Goldman
 5 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to have fortunate timing with their mic’d up choices.

Ahead of the Week 9 game, Tennessee Titans DT Jeffery Simmons called out the entire interior offensive line in Kansas City. Naturally, the team chose to give Trey Smith the microphone during the game against the Titans.

“Woo baby,” Smith exclaimed. “It don’t get better than this (Andrew ) Wylie. It don’t get better than this, come on!”

“Preach, big dog,” Wylie responded.

You could tell right away that Smith was pumped up for this game, as he screamed with the fans at the end of the national anthem . . . “And the home of the . . . CHIEFS!” He’d later reveal, being from Humboldt, Tennessee, that the Titans were his team growing up.

As they get prepared to take the field for the first time, you can hear veteran defensive end, Carlos Dunlap, shouting at the offensive line, “They wanted y’all first.” It served almost as a reminder of those words said by Simmons ahead of the game.

Then the rest of the video, it’s a lot of the thud pads of the offensive and defensive line smashing into each other. It really gives you an idea of just how much of a grind it is playing in the trenches.

There’s little doubt that the gritty play of the offensive line, playing 100 total snaps and keeping their energy high, helped the Chiefs mount a comeback after an early deficit.

