ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Art from Microsoft founder Paul Allen sells for $1.6 billion

WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1925M9_0j6CtYmO00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Works by artists including Cézanne, Seurat, and van Gogh sold for a record-breaking $1.6 billion during Christie's two-day auction of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen's masterpiece-heavy collection.

All 155 of the artworks put up for auction Wednesday and Thursday in New York sold, and five paintings sold for prices above $100 million.

Georges Seurat’s pointillist “Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version)” sold for $149.2 million, Wednesday evening's highest price. The larger version of “Les Poseuses” is at the Barnes Collection in Philadelphia.

Christie's experts said that pointillism, a revolutionary technique when it was developed by Seurat and Paul Signac involving dots of color that combine to form an image, was of particular interest to Allen because of his computer background.

The auction house quoted Allen saying he was “attracted to things like pointillism or a Jasper Johns ‘numbers’ work because they come from breaking something down into its components — like bytes or numbers, but in a different kind of language.”

Other highlights from Wednesday's sale included Paul Cézanne’s “La Montagne Sainte-Victoire,” which sold for $137.8 million, and van Gogh's landscape “Verger avec cyprès,” which sold for $117.2 million.

“Never before have more than two paintings exceeded $100 million in a single sale, but tonight, we saw five,’ Max Carter, vice chair of 20th and 21st century art at Christie's, said in a news release.

Eighteen works sold for record prices for the artists, who ranged from 17th century Flemish painter Jan Brueghel the Younger to 20th century photographer Edward Steichen.

Topping the sales Thursday was Claes Oldenburg and Coosje Van Bruggen's sculpture, “Typewriter Eraser, Scale X,” which fetched $8.4 million.

All proceeds will benefit philanthropies chosen by Allen's estate.

Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Bill Gates, died from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2018. During his lifetime, he donated more than $2 billion to causes including ocean health, homelessness and advancing scientific research.

The previous single-evening auction record of $852.9 million was set at Christie’s contemporary art sale in New York in 2014.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Feds: Cocaine worth $450,000 seized from wheelchair wheels

NEW YORK — (AP) — Customs officers at New York's Kennedy International Airport seized $450,000 worth of cocaine from a traveler who was smuggling the drugs in the wheels of her wheelchair, federal authorities announced. The bust happened Nov. 10 when Customs and Border Patrol officers stopped a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

Man tried to kidnap 8-year-old girl walking with her father, police say

NEW YORK — A parolee previously charged with murder was arrested after police said he tried to kidnap a young girl who was walking down the street with her father. An 8-year-old girl and her father were walking in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon when a man grabbed the child, a New York City Police Department spokesperson confirmed via email.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

Troy's Martial sets NCAA tackles record in win over Army

TROY, Ala. — (AP) — Carlton Martial became the NCAA all-time leader in tackles when the sixth-year senior notched the 546th of his career and Troy went on to beat Army 10-9 on Saturday. Martial, a linebacker, finished with 22 tackles for Troy (8-2), passing the FBS career...
TROY, AL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
101K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy