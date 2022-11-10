ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Raise Med Dosages in Weeks After Heart Failure Crisis for Better Outcome: Study

By Denise Mann
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhzrD_0j6Crr8p00

THURSDAY, Nov. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When people with heart failure wind up in the hospital, it tends to become a slippery slope: They are more likely to be readmitted or die within six months during this vulnerable period.

Now, new research shows that ramping up doses of three heart failure medications within two weeks of hospital discharge along with more frequent follow-up visits cuts the risk of both hospital readmission and death.

About 6.2 million U.S. adults have heart failure, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With heart failure, the heart isn't pumping oxygen-rich blood as well as it should, causing fatigue and shortness of breath.

Current guidelines call for the use of three or four drugs to help reduce the chances that a person returns to the hospital or dies from heart failure, but few doctors follow them. Optimal doses of these medications are given to just 1% of heart failure patients in the United States.

"When patients are hospitalized for heart failure all around the world, they leave the hospital with no special medications, and the problems come back after two to four weeks," said study author Dr. Alexandre Mebazaa . He is a professor of anesthesia and critical care at the University of Paris and head of critical care at Assistance Publique Hôpitaux de Paris, a French public hospital.

"With this protocol, they are receiving full doses of therapy at two weeks and have markedly reduced rates of readmission and death from heart failure," Mebazaa said.

The best part? The three heart failure drugs used in this study -- beta-blockers, aldosterone inhibitors, and renin-angiotensin inhibitors/angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitors -- are inexpensive and available as generics. The three drugs work together to make it easier for the heart to pump blood out to the rest of the body.

"These findings should change practice," Mebazaa said.

For the study, researchers followed more than 1,000 people worldwide with heart failure after they checked out of the hospital between 2018 and 2022. Folks received usual care based on their doctor's preferences or high-intensity care, which called for ramping up doses of the three medications before they left the hospital. They were also seen for follow-up visits more often.

Everyone was evaluated 90 days after their hospital discharge. The ramped-up regimen was so successful at this point that the study was stopped here instead of at the planned 180 days. The study's data and safety monitoring board said it would be unethical to withhold the high-intensity therapy from the usual care group.

Heart failure readmission or all-cause death occurred in 15% of people in the high-intensity care group, compared to 23% of those in the usual care group, which the researchers said was statistically significant. In addition, folks who received the ramped-up regimen said their quality of life improved. There were treatment-related side effects, but the risk of serious adverse events was similar in both groups, the study showed.

The findings were presented Monday at a meeting of the American Heart Association, in Chicago and online. Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Outside experts agreed that this high-intensity therapy should be the standard of care for people hospitalized for heart failure.

"We weren't able to find a therapy to use in the acute hospital period to decrease the risk for worse outcomes down the line until now," said Dr. Carine Hamo , a heart failure expert at NYU Langone Health in New York City.

The study was designed before sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors were approved for treating heart failure, she said.

Now, this protocol typically involves four drugs, Hamo said.

"We know patients feel better, live longer and do better, so why not use this in the vulnerable phase to safely and rapidly [escalate doses] of the medications that we know are beneficial for them?" she said.

Dr. Gregg Fonarow is interim chief of the Division of Cardiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, and director of the Ahmanson-UCLA Cardiomyopathy Center.

He agreed that it's time to start following this treatment regimen.

"Many clinicians have traditionally believed that delaying heart failure therapy, starting doses low and going slow is the way to go," Fonarow said.

"The drugs begin working within days of initiation and each are additive to each other," he said. "Getting them started as soon as possible, getting to optimal dosing, and remaining on these medications can result in the greatest opportunity to overcome heart failure and achieve successful improvement in heart function. To get and keep your heart beating strong, this … strategy can make a large difference."

More information

The American Heart Association offers more on heart failure .

SOURCES: Alexandre Mebazaa, MD, PhD, researcher, professor, anesthesia and critical care, University of Paris, and chairman, Department of Critical Care, Assistance Publique Hôpitaux de Paris, France; Carine Hamo, MD, heart failure specialist, Division of Cardiology, NYU Langone Health, New York City; Gregg Fonarow, MD, interim chief, Division of Cardiology, University of California, Los Angeles, and director, Ahmanson-UCLA Cardiomyopathy Center; presentation, American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022, Chicago and online, Nov. 7, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Chemicals in Household Plastics May Raise Risk for Fibroids

TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Uterine fibroids can cause uncontrolled bleeding and infertility in women, and now a new study finds an unexpected culprit: Toxic chemicals called phthalates that are present in everything from fast-food packaging to plastic water bottles. “We detected the phthalate DEHP and its breakdown products in much higher quantities in the urine of women who also happen to have symptomatic uterine fibroid tumors. Then we asked the question whether this association was causal. And the answer was yes,” said...
The Herald News

What Surgery Works Best for Arthritic Ankles?

TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with advanced ankle osteoarthritis have two surgical options to restore their quality of life, and the good news is a new study shows both have good outcomes. Deciding which one is better depends on the patient. “Our aim in this trial was to provide the data that patients need to make informed decisions about these operations,” said study author Andrew Goldberg, a...
The Herald News

Healthy Dining Is Healthy for the Planet, Too

MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Plant-based diets can be better for the environment, but they’re not all created equally, new research shows. The best type of plant-based diet for health and environmental benefits are those higher in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, vegetable oils and tea/coffee. Meanwhile plant-based diets high in fruit juices, sugar-sweetened beverages, refined grains, potatoes and sweets/desserts are associated with an increased risk of...
The Herald News

Many Insured Americans Are an Injury Away From Bankruptcy: Study

TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- One in 5 privately insured American adults hospitalized for a traumatic injury end up with medical bills they can't pay, a new study finds. Among more than 3,100 working-aged insured adults who suffered a traumatic injury, the risk of incurring co-pays and deductibles they couldn't afford was 23% higher than among similar adults without traumatic injuries. These patients were also more likely to be hounded by collection agencies, the study showed. ...
The Herald News

A Gel Could Help Treat Cancers in Dogs, and Maybe Kids, Too

TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new immunotherapy gel being tested in pet dogs could pave the way for gentler and more effective treatment of one of the most common childhood cancers, researchers say. Sarcoma is one of the most common cancers in dogs, affecting the bones and...
The Herald News

American Medical Association Pushes for Permanent Use of Standard Time

TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While the U.S. Senate voted this year to establish a permanent daylight saving time, the American Medical Association’s (AMA) House of Delegates is instead recommending a permanent change to standard time. Standard time is healthier and more natural, according to the AMA and other experts, including the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. “For far too long, we’ve changed our clocks in pursuit of...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
576K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy