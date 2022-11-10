Helen Tran set to become first Asian American Mayor of the City of San Bernardino as heavy rain, winds keep voters away

For the third time, serving on the Fontana City Council has been a stepping stone for politicians wanting to move up to the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. In 2004, Josie Gonzales, who was then one of Fontana’s leaders, was elected to the county’s 5th District supervisor seat, where she served for 16 years before being termed out in 2020.

FONTANA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO