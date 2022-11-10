Terreno restaurant in downtown Hartford reopens for first time since March 2020

Terreno, the restaurant inside the Goodwin Hotel in downtown Hartford, reopened to the public on Nov. 2 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic closed restaurants statewide on March 16, 2020.

That closure occurred just one month after Terreno opened as an Italian eatery. Before that, it was called Porrón and served Spanish food.

The bar adjoining Terreno, Piña, reopened in April and since then has been serving bar bites, small plates and Terreno’s signature “pizzettes” from a mini version of Terreno’s menu.

Owner Tyler Anderson said Terreno was able to hold out a long time on reopening compared to other restaurants because its location inside one of the city’s most well-known hotels offered supportive revenue streams.

“We were able to phase things in. We do all meals and events in the hotel. We did the room service series, mystery room theater. We did the Titanic meals,” at which diners, in their rooms, were served the last meal served on the Titanic, Anderson said.

“The restaurant was never completely dormant,” he said.

The Goodwin Hotel and Terreno also benefited in late 2020 when Toronto FC, a Major League Soccer team from Canada, was stuck in the United States due to border protocols. The team began playing games at Pratt & Whitney Stadium and the athletes and staff took up residence in the Goodwin, occupying about half its rooms.

Other professional sports teams stopped at the 1 Haynes St. hotel, which helped keep chef Alejandro Leiva’s kitchen busy.

“Then we were able to phase the bar back in and finally open the restaurant to the public,” he said. “We followed Hartford’s lead with people coming back to work. There was no point in opening fully in Hartford if people were not going back to work.”

The phases of reopening aren’t finished, Anderson said.

“People are always asking me about breakfast, when are the doughnuts coming back. Bar Piña had a popular doughnut and coffee shop in the daytime. I am not sure when the breakfast element is coming back. I want to see the restaurant we currently have be busy first,” he said.

Terreno is open 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with Piña open until closing on those nights. Its entrees range from $12 for a butternut squash agnolotti to $50 for a filet mignon or New York strip steak. Other entrees include gnocchi a la vodka, rigatoni Genovese, shrimp scampi, roasted chicken, swordfish piccata and cioppino. Starters, from $8 to $30, include pumpkin soup, duck legs, oysters, empanadas and charcuterie boards. terrenorestaurant.com .

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .