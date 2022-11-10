ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WolverineDigest

U-M Football Assistant Accepts Head Coaching Position

It's official: Michigan associate Head Coach Biff Poggi will become the next head football coach at The University of North Carolina, Charlotte. Considered one of the most successful coaches in High School Football history, Poggi joined Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff in 2021 and is largely credited with playing a massive role in helping to change the culture within the Michigan Football program.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers' Steve Wilks highlighted as head-coaching candidate for 2023

Steve Wilks seems to be nailing his audition with the Carolina Panthers. On Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning Football, NFL Network insider Mike Garofolo joined host Peter Schrager and talked about next year’s potential head-coaching candidates. In the “Next Ones Up” segment, Garofolo highlights the job Wilks has done in Carolina—straight off the team’s bounce-back win over the Atlanta Falcons.
CHARLOTTE, NC

