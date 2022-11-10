Read full article on original website
Related
Week 11 Power Rankings: Vikings skyrocket to top spot
The Minnesota Vikings have been a tough team to figure out this season. They are 8-1 but have come from behind six times so far and haven’t looked great in doing so. Style points don’t necessarily matter in the NFL but they do when it comes to power rankings.
Commanders expected to activate defensive star heading into Week 11: report
The Washington Commanders, fresh off an upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles, are heading into Week 11 with the expectation Chase Young will be activated.
Michigan Assistant Lands Charlotte Coaching Job
He was a key part of the Wolverines’ CFP run last year.
U-M Football Assistant Accepts Head Coaching Position
It's official: Michigan associate Head Coach Biff Poggi will become the next head football coach at The University of North Carolina, Charlotte. Considered one of the most successful coaches in High School Football history, Poggi joined Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff in 2021 and is largely credited with playing a massive role in helping to change the culture within the Michigan Football program.
WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Kansas State
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown discusses the upcoming matchup versus K-State
Comments / 0