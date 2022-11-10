ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soldotna, AK

radiokenai.com

Troopers Assist Kenai Police In Bar Fight

Alaska State Troopers were called to assist the Kenai Police Department with a fight that was occurring on Sunday, November 13th at 1:24 a.m. at the Rainbow Bar in Kenai. As the trooper arrived Sean Seyler, age 54, of Kenai was found fighting with several people. When the trooper attempted...
KENAI, AK
kdll.org

An Anchor Point man's journey to legalize emus in Alaska

Emus are pretty exceptional birds. Averaging almost six feet tall, they’re the second tallest bird in the world, only after ostriches. They weigh more than 100 pounds, and they can’t fly. But, like more conventional chickens and turkeys, they’re also considered poultry. They’re harvested for meat, leather and...
ALASKA STATE
radiokenai.com

AGDC President Richards Elaborates On Hydrogen Hub Concept

The possible re-opening of the Agrium (Nutrien) plant in Nikiski and the construction of the Alaska LNG Project LNG facility in Nikiski, has come back to the fore-front as the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) announced submission of a concept paper for an Alaska Hydrogen Hub to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Temperatures fall heading into the work week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage started Sunday in the 40s with light rain falling most of the day, but by the evening, temperatures had dropped to the low 30s with rain quickly transitioning to a heavy wet snow. As of 10 p.m. snow was falling in Wasilla, Anchorage, Portage, and...
ANCHORAGE, AK
radiokenai.com

Agrium & Alaska LNG Project Identified As Key Components To Hydrogen Hub Proposal

The conceivability of a re-opening of the Agrium plant in Nikiski and the construction of the Alaska LNG Project LNG facility in Nikiski, based on the two facilities abilities to produce hydrogen in quantities sufficient for a U.S. based Hydrogen Hub, was lined-out in an announcement by the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) in a statement released on November 7th.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
radiokenai.com

Soldotna Clarifies The Violations Of Unlawful Interconnection Of Sewers

The Soldotna City Council enacted an ordinance to clarify the violation of unlawful interconnection of sewers under the minor offense schedule to include a fine for violation of Soldotna Municipal Code. This change has been made to keep the minor offense adjudication process efficient and effective. Public Works Director Kyle...
SOLDOTNA, AK
radiokenai.com

Kenai Volleyball Claims 3A State Championship

The Kenai Kardinal volleyball team punctuated a perfect season-long, undefeated run through 3A volleyball opponents with a championship sweep of the Valdez Buccaneers on Saturday, claiming the ASAA 3A State Volleyball championship at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage. Kenai, in the championship contest, held-off the Bucs 25-21, 25-21 and...
KENAI, AK

