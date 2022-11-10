Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Troopers Assist Kenai Police In Bar Fight
Alaska State Troopers were called to assist the Kenai Police Department with a fight that was occurring on Sunday, November 13th at 1:24 a.m. at the Rainbow Bar in Kenai. As the trooper arrived Sean Seyler, age 54, of Kenai was found fighting with several people. When the trooper attempted...
kdll.org
An Anchor Point man's journey to legalize emus in Alaska
Emus are pretty exceptional birds. Averaging almost six feet tall, they’re the second tallest bird in the world, only after ostriches. They weigh more than 100 pounds, and they can’t fly. But, like more conventional chickens and turkeys, they’re also considered poultry. They’re harvested for meat, leather and...
alaskapublic.org
Troopers seize fentanyl in Moose Pass, as busts and overdoses rise around the state
A couple driving from Seward to Nikiski were arrested in Moose Pass last Friday after an Alaska State Trooper discovered over 150 fentanyl pills and other narcotics in their car. In charging documents, the trooper says he pulled over 50-year-old Antwane Abron and 44-year-old Stacie Maldonado for a routine traffic...
radiokenai.com
AGDC President Richards Elaborates On Hydrogen Hub Concept
The possible re-opening of the Agrium (Nutrien) plant in Nikiski and the construction of the Alaska LNG Project LNG facility in Nikiski, has come back to the fore-front as the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) announced submission of a concept paper for an Alaska Hydrogen Hub to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).
alaskasnewssource.com
Temperatures fall heading into the work week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage started Sunday in the 40s with light rain falling most of the day, but by the evening, temperatures had dropped to the low 30s with rain quickly transitioning to a heavy wet snow. As of 10 p.m. snow was falling in Wasilla, Anchorage, Portage, and...
radiokenai.com
Agrium & Alaska LNG Project Identified As Key Components To Hydrogen Hub Proposal
The conceivability of a re-opening of the Agrium plant in Nikiski and the construction of the Alaska LNG Project LNG facility in Nikiski, based on the two facilities abilities to produce hydrogen in quantities sufficient for a U.S. based Hydrogen Hub, was lined-out in an announcement by the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) in a statement released on November 7th.
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Clarifies The Violations Of Unlawful Interconnection Of Sewers
The Soldotna City Council enacted an ordinance to clarify the violation of unlawful interconnection of sewers under the minor offense schedule to include a fine for violation of Soldotna Municipal Code. This change has been made to keep the minor offense adjudication process efficient and effective. Public Works Director Kyle...
radiokenai.com
Kenai Volleyball Claims 3A State Championship
The Kenai Kardinal volleyball team punctuated a perfect season-long, undefeated run through 3A volleyball opponents with a championship sweep of the Valdez Buccaneers on Saturday, claiming the ASAA 3A State Volleyball championship at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage. Kenai, in the championship contest, held-off the Bucs 25-21, 25-21 and...
