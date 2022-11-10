ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Guardians OF Steven Kwan finishes 3rd in AL Rookie of the Year voting

CLEVELAND — Steven Kwan exceeded expectations all season long, becoming a favorite among Guardians fans in the process. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old outfielder fell just short of claiming baseball's ultimate prize for rookies. Kwan finished third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting results that were announced Tuesday,...
Nick Camino gives his thoughts on the Cleveland Browns' deflating 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins

CLEVELAND — Well, it wasn't pretty. The Browns fall to the Miami Dolphins 39-17, and now fall to 3-6 on the season. I think a lot of us were wondering which Browns team was going to show up. Would it be the team that was fresh off their bye week and was fresh off an impressive win over the Cincinnati Bengals on "Monday Night Football," or would it be the team that we've seen lose in heartbreaking fashion to the Chargers, lose late to the Jets, get clobbered by the New England Patriots?
