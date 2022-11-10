The RHOA alum is in the most serene setting one month after announcing she and Mike Hill have decided to separate. In March, Cynthia Bailey shared that she had officially made the move to California to live with Mike Hill. "I am pretty much in L.A. with Mike," The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum explained on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "I'm spending most of my time in Los Angeles." However, after the pair announced in October that they have decided to separate, Cynthia is sharing a look at where she is currently residing these days.

