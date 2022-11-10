ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

'Thank you for your leadership': Wes Moore meets with Gov. Hogan as he prepares to take over

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RymZv_0j6CnYqw00

Wes Moore meets with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to discuss transition 01:32

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan met with the state's projected new governor, Wes Moore, Thursday in Annapolis to discuss the transition process at the governor's mansion early next year.

Moore, a Democrat, defeated Republican Delegate Dan Cox on Election Night , the Associated Press called.

Moore, who will become Maryland's first Black governor , said he along with his team is earnestly working to ensure a seamless transition during the next two months leading up to the Inauguration.

"This is the way that it should be, when the governor says we are going to have a smooth and orderly transition," Moore said. "It is what the people of this state want and I am thankful to you and your administration for helping to facilitate that."

Hogan ensured that he plans to make a "smooth transition" out of office come January.

Hogan appointed Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford to oversee the Maryland gubernatorial transition.

"I have spoken to Governor-elect Wes Moore's office to initiate the transition," Rutherford said. "We look forward to an efficient process, where we will provide the necessary documents & guidance needed to help Maryland's incoming leadership succeed."

Hogan and Moore walked out of the State House Thursday after having a conversation.

The governor told Moore to enjoy the moment before the real work started in two months.

"I told him to take the time to enjoy the moment," Moore said. "It is a huge whirlwind getting ready to take over the administration, and sometimes you get so busy doing the work, you don't enjoy the moment. I told them to enjoy this historic moment they are going to remember for the rest of their lives."

Moore thanked Gov. Hogan for welcoming him to the State House and for his leadership for the past eight years.

"It has been a pleasure spending this time with the governor," Moore said. "Governor Hogan, thank you for this time, thank you for your kindness, thank you for your leadership."

Moore told WJZ on Wednesday that he's already thinking about ways to deliver on campaign promises and focus on local issues, including crime in Baltimore.

"I think the key priorities - that we are going to be establishing a transition and transformation team that is going to ensure that come January - come Inauguration, we're ready to go," Moore said. "And that means having pieces in place that's going to show a measure of not just continuity of government, but showing the frame in the way we are approaching government."

Comments / 9

Related
The Associated Press

Maryland Gov.-elect Moore starts to fill leadership team

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced five key members of his new leadership team on Monday, a diverse group including his chief of staff, budget secretary and top legislative officer. Moore, a Democrat who will be Maryland’s first Black governor, said the selections reflect his commitment to building a government with innovative leaders who look like the state’s diverse population. “This is an administration who understands and will understand what it means to lead with various sectors in our society, what it means to make sure that every single sector of our society is seen and what it means to take new approaches and new innovations to make sure that government can meet people where they are and make sure that peoples’ concerns are being addressed,” Moore said. Moore introduced Fagan Harris, who co-founded Baltimore Corps with Moore, as his chief of staff. The nonprofit organization has focused on recruiting, hiring and career advancement, including for people without college degrees, and connecting them to full-time roles in public service and entrepreneurship.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Social conservatives score wins in Maryland’s school board races

Forty-one socially conservative candidates from across Maryland ran for school board seats Tuesday — and 25 of them appear to be on their way to winning their races. In other words, 61% of the conservative board candidates ended up ahead in a state where a Democrat, Wes Moore, won the gubernatorial election by 20 points to become Maryland’s first Black governor. Conservatives won school board races throughout much of the state, with the largest number elected in Harford, Carroll and Wicomico counties.
MARYLAND STATE
Sentinel

Midterm Elections Kindle Hope, Anxiety

As the calendar turns over to November, Maryland, along with the nation as a whole, is gearing up for the midterm elections on November 8 that will serve as a major litmus test on the direction of a heavily divided nation. Up and down the ballot, voters will have the opportunity to elect candidates that could deliver a myriad of changes in the upcoming legislative season.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Larry Hogan leaves door open for 2024 White House run

BALTIMORE -- Outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan told Dana Bash, host of CNN's State of the Union, that he remains uncommitted to his political future. "I still have to do my day job until January 18," he said when Bash asked him if he was planning to run for president in 2024.After that, governor-elect Wes Moore will take office. Hogan dodged Bash's question but left the door open for speculation."I think there's probably, you know, I've been saying since 2020 that we have to get back to a party that appeals to more people that can win in tough places like I've done in Maryland," he said. "And I think that lane is much wider now than it was a week ago."Republicans could still take control of the House this year. A handful of races remain unresolved. However, Democrats have managed to maintain control of the Senate, which means Democrats will have the ability to effectively kill any legislation emerging from a GOP-led House.This will enable them to shield President Joe Biden from politically risky legislation that a Senate led by Republicans might have brought to a vote.CBS Baltimore staff contributed to this story.
MARYLAND STATE
rockvillenights.com

Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis

Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Newly-drafted bill could make Chesapeake Bay a National Recreation Area

BALTIMORE - A newly-drafted bill could make parts of the Chesapeake Bay National Recreation Areas.The National Park Service would manage four initial sites, according to the bill drafted by Senator Chris Van Hollen and Congressman John Sarbanes.They say this would allow the watershed region to get more federal resources.The bill is currently up for 90 days of public comment where you can address your concerns before it's introduced next year.
CBS Baltimore

Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island

ST. CLEMENT'S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don't look like much.But her team's discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement's Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes' historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.Fast,...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Projected Maryland governor-elect Wes Moore discusses historic election with WJZ

BALTIMORE -- Wes Moore, the projected winner of Maryland's gubernatorial race is scheduled to meet with Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday.Moore says he along with his team is earnestly working to ensure a seamless transition during the next two months leading up to the Inauguration.Moore will become Maryland's first Black governor. His running-mate Aruna Miller will also set history as the state's first immigrant and woman of color to serve as lieutenant governor.In an interview with Ava-joye Burnett the day after Tuesday's historic election, Moore acknowledged the precedent that has been set."While I am very humbled by the historic nature...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders prepare for influx of cannabis smokers following marijuana legalization

BALTIMORE -- Change is in the air, and some Marylanders don't care if it stinks.Nearly a week after Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana the focus of state residents is shifting to the smell of cannabis.Some people say the smell is ubiquitous in Baltimore.Other people have a problem with it.The debate over the social aspect of lighting up in public has been thrust back into the spotlight after Maryland voted 2 to 1 to legalize recreational cannabis—a move set to go into effect for people 21 and older in July 2023.Bruce Barcott, a senior editor at Leafly, says cannabis policy...
MARYLAND STATE
coppin.edu

Coppin State University Announces $3.7 Million Federal Grant Award to Support Diverse Educators in Maryland

Coppin State University has received a $3.7 million Teacher Quality Partnership grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The grant will be used to support Coppin’s Pathways to Professions (P2P) initiative over the next five years. The P2P program aims to increase teacher diversity while also boosting student success in high-needs urban and rural schools across Maryland.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

NAACP Annual Awards Banquet Honors Incoming Governor & Attorney General Keynote Speaker, April Ryan, Is Longest Serving Black White House Correspondent

Nov. 4 – Annapolis MD) The Anne Arundel NAACP Branch will hold it’s 47th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet dinner at the Double Tree Hotel in Annapolis, MD on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7PM. Ten individuals will receive awards including incoming Governor of Maryland Wes Moore and Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles. The keynote speaker will be the longest serving black member of the White House press corps, April Ryan. Tickets are available ($100) online at http://bit.ly/3T3eWMm.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

This week's license award meeting could mean Maryland mobile sports betting launched by Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE -- Bettors in Maryland could possibly be able to bet online before those Thanksgiving NFL football games.The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) will hold a license award meeting on Nov. 16, during which it will consider awarding licenses to 10 mobile sorts wagering entities.Those include:Arundel Amusements (Bingo World)BetMGM Maryland Sports LLC Crown MD Online Gaming LLC (DraftKings)CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity LLC (Horseshoe Casino Baltimore)Greenmount OTB LLCLong Shot's LLCMaryland Stadium Sub LLC (Washington Commanders)PENN Maryland OSB LLC (Hollywood Casino Perryville)PPE Maryland Mobile LLC (Live! Casino and Hotel)Riverboat on the Potomac "Today, we  are proud to report that sports fans can...
MARYLAND STATE
Gettysburg Connection

Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Real News Network

Making the painful history of Maryland lynchings more visible

No matter how gigantic or modest, memorials and monuments retain a certain power that we can feel when we encounter them. There are remnants of demolished workhouses in Western Ireland, worn down to lumps of stone foundations, that would go unrecognized if not for a good tour guide pointing them out. And there are specially designed architectural and immersive experiences like Berlin’s holocaust memorial, whose concrete blocks rise and tower over you the deeper you descend into the stark grid.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes

FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Political newcomer Wes Moore is Maryland’s first Black Governor

Just minutes after Maryland polls closed on Election Day, the Associated Press called Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s victory, cheers roared from the crowd of supporters. Moore and his running mate for Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller hosted an election night party at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront. They celebrated wins with Democrats Brooke Lierman, comptroller-elect, U.S Sen.-elect Chris Van Hollen and newly elected Attorney General Anthony Brown.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
92K+
Followers
29K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy