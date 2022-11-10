Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Sam Bankman-Fried Made Himself the Face of Crypto in DC—Now What?
How will the collapse of FTX affect the course of crypto policy in Washington? The landscape is already shifting. Sam Bankman-Fried worked for years to cultivate a reputation as crypto’s most recognizable face in Washington. If he hadn’t succeeded yet in that endeavor, last week’s events certainly granted him...
decrypt.co
Crypto.com Accidentally Sent $400M in Ethereum to Wrong Address, CEO Calls Concerns ‘FUD’
Crypto.com’s $400 million mishap leaves its token down 50% and raises doubts over the exchange’s transparency following FTX’s collapse. After the shocking collapse of FTX, other centralized crypto exchanges are under the microscope, and Crypto.com customers are concerned after CEO Kris Marszalek acknowledged that his exchange accidentally sent 320,000 ETH, around $400 million at the time, to a public address registered at a competitor exchange.
decrypt.co
SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet
The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows. In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.
decrypt.co
Solana Foundation Details FTX, SBF Financial Ties as SOL Struggles
The links between Solana, FTX, and Alameda are made clear as SOL continues to fall in price, now down 57% over the past week. The Solana Foundation today shared the extent of its financial ties to FTX and Alameda Research. SOL has lost more than half of its value since...
decrypt.co
Binance to Remove Trading Pairs for FTX Token—Except With Stablecoin BUSD
Alongside shuttering FTT trading pairs with Bitcoin and Ethereum, Binance is also closing off the ability to short FTX’s token. Binance is shutting down a slew of trading pairs and contracts featuring FTT, except for one involving its own stablecoin, the crypto exchange announced today. FTT is the native...
decrypt.co
BlockFi Tells Customers Withdrawals Still Paused Due to ‘Significant Exposure to FTX’
The crypto lending platform is asking customers not to deposit any funds as it reels from "significant" exposure to FTX. BlockFi will keep customer withdrawals paused as it figures out a path forward after FTX’s collapse last week. The crypto lending platform took a $400M line of credit from...
decrypt.co
Chorus of Lawmakers Collectively Call for Crypto Controls in FTX Fallout
The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX did more than rattle markets this week. It grabbed the attention of several U.S. lawmakers who used the resulting pandemonium as evidence that stricter regulation of the crypto industry is needed. Numerous officials expressed concerns about the state of the industry and how investors...
decrypt.co
Wallet Linked to Vitalik Buterin Sells Off $3.75 Million in Ethereum
Whether the wallet belongs to the Ethereum cofounder is in dispute, but it has transacted with his other known addresses. UPDATE: This story has been updated to note that Evan Van Ness, a prominent developer in the Ethereum community, said Vitalik Buterin told him the wallet in question is not his. Decrypt has tried to reach Buterin directly for independent confirmation.
decrypt.co
Binance CEO Announces 'Industry Recovery Fund' Amid FTX Exchange Collapse
The world's largest crypto exchange Binance is forming an "industry recovery fund" to help projects overcome possible liquidity crises. In the wake of the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, Binance announced the formation of what it calls an “industry recovery fund” aimed at salvaging crypto projects facing liquidity issues.
decrypt.co
Inside Tron’s Plan to Make USDD the Digital Economy’s ‘Foundational Currency’
Tron’s director of ecosystem development, David Uhryniak, explains how the stablecoin is increasing access to "fair finance" around the world. Since its mainnet launch in 2018, smart contract blockchain Tron has rapidly expanded to become one of the leading projects in the crypto and Web3 space. With the lofty...
decrypt.co
Visa Pulls Plug on FTX Partnership, Will Wind Down Debit Cards: Report
Payments giant Visa is reportedly shuttering its partnership with FTX following the latter’s bankruptcy filing last week. Visa is cutting off its partnership with collapsed crypto exchange FTX, the payments giant confirmed on Sunday. The end of the much-touted collaboration, which was expanded last month, spells the end for...
decrypt.co
FTX Crisis Is the Hottest Topic at the Biggest Bitcoin Conference in Latin America
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire was the talk of the town at this year’s LaBitConf in Buenos Aires. The biggest crypto conference in Latin America, LaBitConf 2022, kicked off Friday. The mood was bright and shiny in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Bitcoiners flooded into “The Paris of...
decrypt.co
Crypto Cold Wallets in Ledger, Trezor Sales Moon After FTX Collapse
Firms offering consumers the ability to self-custody their crypto, like Ledger and Trezor, have seen an uptick in sales after FTX went bust. Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are not the only businesses doing well after the seismic collapse of crypto exchange FTX last week. Hardware wallet manufacturers Ledger and Trezor both...
decrypt.co
What Makes a Shitcoin 'Shit'? Major Figures in Crypto Disagree
If you're not sure what differentiates a "shitcoin" from an altcoin, don't worry: some of the industry's biggest names at LaBitConf aren't either. What makes a cryptocurrency a "shitcoin" vs the more benign label "altcoin?" And while we are at it, what makes a project truly decentralized?. If you don't...
decrypt.co
Trust Wallet Token Soars 47% as Binance CEO Shills Self-Custody Solution
Amid FTX Exchange’s collapse, the token powering self-custody crypto wallet Trust Wallet has soared as users flee exchanges. Users are fleeing exchanges and turning to non-custodial wallets amid FTX’s collapse. One wallet in particular, and its corresponding token, appear to be reaping the benefits. TWT, the native token...
decrypt.co
Not Your Keys, Not Your Crypto: What to Know Before the Next FTX-type Meltdown
The popular adage, Not your Keys, Not your Coins, is making the rounds in the wake of the latest exchange meltdown. But what does it actually mean?. As FTX’s collapse sent shockwaves through the crypto world, one saying was uttered again and again: “Not your keys, not your coins.”
decrypt.co
Liquid Global Halts Withdrawals as FTX Contagion Continues
FTX-owned cryptocurrency exchange Liquid Global has announced the suspension of all fiat and crypto withdrawals. Cryptocurrency exchange Liquid Global today said it is halting all withdrawals—both fiat and crypto—from the platform. “Fiat and crypto withdrawals have been suspended on Liquid Global in compliance with the requirements of voluntary...
decrypt.co
Alameda Research Was Frontrunning FTX Token Listings: Report
Crypto compliance firm Argus reports that Alameda, which was supposed to be distinct from Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX, amassed tokens before their listings on the exchange were made public. Alameda Research used prior knowledge of tokens that were scheduled to be listed on FTX to buy them ahead of the...
decrypt.co
Crypto Venture Firm Sino Global Reveals 'Mid-Seven Figures' Exposure to Bankrupt FTX
Crypto-centric venture firm Sino Global Capital has confirmed its exposure to FTX amounting to “mid-seven figures.”. Sino Global, a blockchain and digital assets-focused investment firm, today revealed losses suffered due to its exposure to the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, however, insists it continues operations “as normal.”. “Our direct...
decrypt.co
Congressman Brad Sherman Takes Aim at ‘Billionaire Crypto Bros’ for Slowing Regulation
The California-based accountant turned politician Brad Sherman has intensified his crypto criticism amid the recent market turmoil. U.S. Congressman Brad Sherman has hit out at the crypto industry in the wake of the FTX collapse, pointing the finger at “billionaire crypto bros” for attempting to delay “meaningful legislation” from the Federal government.
