Hope, AR

Eagle 106.3

New Boston Season of Lights Drive-Thru Park Opens This Weekend

The holiday season is here and this area's most popular drive-thru park "Season of Lights" in New Boston, Texas will be opening this Friday, November 18 - December 25. Thie 2022 Season of Lights promises to be bigger and better with all new displays and more lights in this family-oriented park and entertainment center. As you make your way down this lighted holiday trail in the piney woods don't be surprised if you see a deer or two and just maybe you'll get lucky and get a glimpse of Rudolf.
NEW BOSTON, TX
Eagle 106.3

Check Out The Free Zumba Class Saturday In Texarkana

The Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department will have a free Zumba class on Saturday at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The "Zoomba In The Park" will be on Saturday from noon until 1 pm at Spring Lake Park 4303 North Park Road in Texarkana Texas. What exactly is Zoomba? This...
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

New Inclusive Playground to Open at Ashdown City Park

The Domtar Community Advisory Team, the City of Ashdown, and the Ashdown Community Foundation will be officially opening a new inclusive playground at the Ashdown City Park on Friday, November 18, at 1 p.m. Volunteers from the Domtar Community Advisory Team and representatives from the City of Ashdown will be...
ASHDOWN, AR
Eagle 106.3

‘Uncork Your Support’ November 17 In Texarkana

The United Way of Greater Texarkana will have its 8th annual "Uncork Your Support" fundraiser at Crossties in downtown Texarkana on November 17th from 6 until 9. The United Way had this to say about the 8th annual 'Uncork Your Support" event. Uncork Your Support tickets are in! Call our...
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

38th Annual Main Street Texarkana Christmas Parade Dec. 5

Christmas time is coming to Texarkana! The 38th Annual Main Street Christmas Parade is scheduled for Monday, December 5, at 7 pm in historic downtown Texarkana. This year's theme is All Aboard the T-Town Express Train, a celebration of trains. There will be dozens of lighted floats, marching bands, and entertainment lining the streets for one joyous holiday celebration.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

69 Arrests In Bowie County Last Week – Sheriff’s Report Nov 7 – 13

Arrests in Bowie County backed off slightly from the previous total of 73 down 4 to a total of 69 this last week. There were 21 people arrested by Sheriff's Deputies last week, while 48 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report as prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of November 7 - 13, 2022. If you missed the week before, click here.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Eagle 106.3

You Can Be A Hero And Donate Blood Friday in Texarkana

The Nash Elementary School will be holding a blood drive on Friday at the school in Nash Texas. The 'Blood Center Buddy' Nash Elementary be a hero blood drive will be on Friday, November 4th from 1:30 pm until 6:30 pm at the Nash Elementary School located at 100 Burton Street in Nash Texas.
NASH, TX
Eagle 106.3

What New Yummy Restaurant Does Texarkana Really Need?

Now that we have a new Panda Express that is open in Texarkana we asked you the listener what is the next restaurant that Texarkana needs. And as we all know the best way to get someone's opinion is to go on social media and ask away, so we put this honor Facebook page on Wednesday and the responses were pretty cool.
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

KCS Holiday Express is Back on Track and Headed to Texarkana

All Aboard! Get ready the KCS Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana this year in December. It's been a couple of years since the KCS Holiday Express made a stop in Texarkana. The 2020 pandemic pretty much derailed the popular train but the six-car lighted holiday train with festive displays is back up and running across parts of the country and arrives in Texarkana on Monday, December 5 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Tiger Stadium at Grim Park, 1601-1699 West 12th St. Shuttle service provided from the stadium to train.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Enjoy ‘Rudolph The Red-Nose Reindeer The Musical’ in Texarkana Nov. 18

What is your favorite TV Christmas special? If you're like me then hands down it would be the classic Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. I watch it every year and yes I know the lyrics to all the songs. Get ready because here's a special treat you don't want to miss. It's Rudolph The Red-Nose Reindeer The Musical and it's coming to the historic Perot Theatre in Texarkana.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
