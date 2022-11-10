Read full article on original website
New Boston Season of Lights Drive-Thru Park Opens This Weekend
The holiday season is here and this area's most popular drive-thru park "Season of Lights" in New Boston, Texas will be opening this Friday, November 18 - December 25. Thie 2022 Season of Lights promises to be bigger and better with all new displays and more lights in this family-oriented park and entertainment center. As you make your way down this lighted holiday trail in the piney woods don't be surprised if you see a deer or two and just maybe you'll get lucky and get a glimpse of Rudolf.
Check Out The Free Zumba Class Saturday In Texarkana
The Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department will have a free Zumba class on Saturday at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The "Zoomba In The Park" will be on Saturday from noon until 1 pm at Spring Lake Park 4303 North Park Road in Texarkana Texas. What exactly is Zoomba? This...
New Inclusive Playground to Open at Ashdown City Park
The Domtar Community Advisory Team, the City of Ashdown, and the Ashdown Community Foundation will be officially opening a new inclusive playground at the Ashdown City Park on Friday, November 18, at 1 p.m. Volunteers from the Domtar Community Advisory Team and representatives from the City of Ashdown will be...
‘Uncork Your Support’ November 17 In Texarkana
The United Way of Greater Texarkana will have its 8th annual "Uncork Your Support" fundraiser at Crossties in downtown Texarkana on November 17th from 6 until 9. The United Way had this to say about the 8th annual 'Uncork Your Support" event. Uncork Your Support tickets are in! Call our...
Harvest To Distribute Food Relief To New Boston Wednesday Morning
Texas residents living in or around the New Boston area in Bowie County, if you need food relief help, Harvest Regional Food Bank will be at T&P Trail Head Park Wednesday morning. Who Is This For?. Harvest Regional Food Bank is planning this distribution of 400 emergency food boxes to...
Texarkana Police Need Your Help Locating This Woman For Credit Card Theft
Texarkana Texas Police need your help in locating a woman who now has a felony warrant out for her arrest for credit card abuse. The thing is, these credit cards are not hers to abuse.TTPD posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Jennifer Sines. According to the...
Creed Fisher Brings His Hilarious ‘Burrito Song’ To Texarkana
Take a trip back in time with the band from the "Pines Country Club" at Whiskey River Country in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Whiskey River...
Stop by One of These Blood Drives in Texarkana & Surrounding Areas in November
Did you know that one donation of blood can actually help up to three people? You can make a difference and it takes very little time to donate. During the Holiday season donations drop off but the need is still there. Please stop by one of these Life Share blood drives this month.
1.9 Carat Diamond Found At Crater of Diamonds State Park, Arkansas
Let's say you're from Minnesota and you're headed down to Arkansas for vacation, among all the amazing things there are to do in the great state of Arkansas is an opportunity to dig for diamonds at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro. Now, imagine if you paid for your whole vacation with just a little digging and a little luck.
38th Annual Main Street Texarkana Christmas Parade Dec. 5
Christmas time is coming to Texarkana! The 38th Annual Main Street Christmas Parade is scheduled for Monday, December 5, at 7 pm in historic downtown Texarkana. This year's theme is All Aboard the T-Town Express Train, a celebration of trains. There will be dozens of lighted floats, marching bands, and entertainment lining the streets for one joyous holiday celebration.
This Dumb Texarkana Law Has Me Scratching My Head
We know there are some dumb laws that are still out there, but this Texarkana Law has me scratching my head. There are silly and stupid laws still on the books in Texas and Arkansas that have you wondering what the h@#!?. Did you know in Texas it is illegal...
69 Arrests In Bowie County Last Week – Sheriff’s Report Nov 7 – 13
Arrests in Bowie County backed off slightly from the previous total of 73 down 4 to a total of 69 this last week. There were 21 people arrested by Sheriff's Deputies last week, while 48 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report as prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of November 7 - 13, 2022. If you missed the week before, click here.
You Can Be A Hero And Donate Blood Friday in Texarkana
The Nash Elementary School will be holding a blood drive on Friday at the school in Nash Texas. The 'Blood Center Buddy' Nash Elementary be a hero blood drive will be on Friday, November 4th from 1:30 pm until 6:30 pm at the Nash Elementary School located at 100 Burton Street in Nash Texas.
MobilePack #4 An Amazing Success Packing Over 109K Meals
Another MobilPack has come and gone, I can't tell you how good it makes me feel to be a small part of it and to know we're actually helping children get the vital nutrition they need, not just to survive but to thrive. I'll give you the final numbers in...
Digging Straight Down From Texarkana, Where Would You Come Out?
It's been featured in cartoons and Sci-Fi films from years gone by, if you dig straight down, through the middle of the earth, would you come out in China? Well, did you know there is an app for that?. Could You Come Out In China?. Yes, but not digging from...
What New Yummy Restaurant Does Texarkana Really Need?
Now that we have a new Panda Express that is open in Texarkana we asked you the listener what is the next restaurant that Texarkana needs. And as we all know the best way to get someone's opinion is to go on social media and ask away, so we put this honor Facebook page on Wednesday and the responses were pretty cool.
KCS Holiday Express is Back on Track and Headed to Texarkana
All Aboard! Get ready the KCS Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana this year in December. It's been a couple of years since the KCS Holiday Express made a stop in Texarkana. The 2020 pandemic pretty much derailed the popular train but the six-car lighted holiday train with festive displays is back up and running across parts of the country and arrives in Texarkana on Monday, December 5 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Tiger Stadium at Grim Park, 1601-1699 West 12th St. Shuttle service provided from the stadium to train.
Big Car Shows and A Fall Festival Are Things You Can Do This Weekend In Texarkana
Big car shows and a Fall Festival are just some of the awesome things you can do in Texarkana this weekend. 1. Fall Festival with a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, and more. This great event is happening on Saturday at Three Chicks Feed and Seed in Texarkana Arkansas. There will be a pancake breakfast as well.
Miljenko Matijevic Of Steelheart Highlights The Texarkana Gig Guide
"Kemosabe" and "The Dusty Rose Band" Highlight your first weekend of November live music in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Twisted Fork in Texarkana will feature...
Enjoy ‘Rudolph The Red-Nose Reindeer The Musical’ in Texarkana Nov. 18
What is your favorite TV Christmas special? If you're like me then hands down it would be the classic Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. I watch it every year and yes I know the lyrics to all the songs. Get ready because here's a special treat you don't want to miss. It's Rudolph The Red-Nose Reindeer The Musical and it's coming to the historic Perot Theatre in Texarkana.
