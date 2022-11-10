Read full article on original website
5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023
This year's been a tough one for stocks and investors. The three major indexes slipped into bear territory. And the Nasdaq still is down about 27% since the start of January. But these times won't last forever. Bull markets eventually follow bear markets. We don't know when this transition will...
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
U.S. Stocks Showing Substantial Rebound On Tamer-Than-Expected Inflation Data
(RTTNews) - Stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside in morning trading on Tuesday, more than offsetting the pullback seen in the previous session. With the strong upward move, the Dow has reached a nearly three-month intraday high. Currently, the major averages are off their highs of the...
Why Nio, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Stocks Rocketed Higher Today
Shares of electric vehicle (EV) stocks were rising today as investors processed the latest inflation data, which was better than expected. Investors are hoping slowing inflation could spur the Federal Reserve to slow the pace and intensity of its interest rate hikes. As a result, market indexes were inching higher today with the S&P 500 up by 0.25% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gaining 0.8% by midafternoon.
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Liberty Energy (LBRT) This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Where To Invest $100,000 Today
There’s a cheeky expression on Wall Street that says the best time to invest is “yesterday,” followed by “today.” The principle behind this axiom is that the longer you can keep your money invested, the more you can benefit from the power of compound interest.
2 Big Dividend Hikes Set to Drop Soon (Tickers Revealed Below)
Now is the best time to roll out our favorite dividend "hack." It's a sneaky-smart strategy that lets us "time" the market for soaring dividend payouts (and a steady drip of price gains, too). Our plan consists of two simple steps, which we'll look at now. Then I'll name two...
Wall Street Analysts See a 127% Upside in Avita Medical Inc. (RCEL): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Shares of Avita Medical Inc. (RCEL) have gained 45.9% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $7.06, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $16.03 indicates a potential upside of 127.1%.
U.S. Stocks Holding On To Strong Gains After Early Rally
(RTTNews) - After moving sharply higher early in the session, stocks continue to turn in a strong performance in afternoon trading on Tuesday. The upward move on the day has largely offset the pullback seen in the previous session. While the Dow has pulled back well off its best levels...
European Stocks Close Higher Again
(RTTNews) - European stocks closed broadly higher on Tuesday, extending recent gains, amid continued optimism the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive with regard to interest rate hikes. Data from the Labor Department showed its producer price index for final demand inched up by 0.2% in October, matching a revised...
Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Let's find out.
AMD Stock Investors Received Bullish News on Monday
Today's video focuses on two bullish pieces of news impacting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). The first deals with analysts at UBS and Baird upgrading the stock rating and price target. The second is a data center GPU win in Europe. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Is Dollar General (DG) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Dollar General (DG) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
5 Solid Stocks to Play a Topsy-Turvy Wall Street
Major stock indexes in the United States posted their biggest gains in months last week on signs of inflation moderating. Soft inflation data, undeniably, bolstered expectations among investors that there could be a shift in the Federal Reserve’s present hawkish stance, which is unfavorably impacting consumers’ spending habits and deterring economic growth.
S.African rand strengthens in early trade as dollar on back foot
Nov 15 (Reuters) - The South African rand strengthened in early trade on Tuesday, as the dollar fell on global markets and appetite for risk was boosted by policy moves in China. At 0740 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.1900 against the dollar, around 0.7% stronger than its closing...
Is CECO Environmental (CECO) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is CECO Environmental (CECO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shot up 36% on the stock market in the past month after suffering a brutal sell-off for most of the year. The rally seems a tad surprising -- the chipmaker issued a terrible outlook in August thanks to the weakness in the personal computer (PC) market, which hamstrung its gaming business.
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: OMFS
The Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 198,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of OMFS were up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were...
