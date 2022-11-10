Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

7 HOURS AGO