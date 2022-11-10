Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
Plane Carrying Dogs from Louisiana Shelters Makes Emergency Landing in Wisconsin
A small plane carrying three people and several dogs from Louisiana had to make an emergency landing on a golf course in Wisconsin. Reports indicate that everyone on board is OK and that there were no fatalities in the rough landing. As you can see here, weather conditions in Wisconsin...
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
LAFAYETTE – Pedestrian Death by Street Name Petition Circulating
A new petition to address pedestrian deaths in Louisiana is circulating online. Edna Guillory of Broussard started a petition to ask the State of Louisiana to publish statistics on pedestrian deaths by highway/street in Louisiana. Guillory, according to the petition, believes that having those statistics available might help make Louisiana...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were notified around 10:50 a.m. on November 8, 2022, in relation to an armed robbery that occurred at a nearby casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway. At gunpoint, the alleged suspect approached the victim in the parking garage and demanded the victim’s wallet.
Family remembers hit-and-run victim with balloon release
The family of a hit-and-run victim in St. Martin Parish honored his memory with a balloon release Sunday.
Louisiana's Most Dangerous Cities
Louisiana has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Louisiana, USA.By File:Flag - Lousiana Secretary of State. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Video of Truck Crashing on Louisiana Interstate Goes Viral as Viewers Debate Who is at Fault
Video of a truck crashing into a guardrail on a Louisiana highway earlier this year has resurfaced along with a debate on who was in the wrong. The video went viral earlier this year after it was posted in the IdiotsInCars subreddit by Reddit user Halfriican. The clip opens up as a pickup truck in the left lane of the highway rolls up quickly on a black car before abruptly shifting over to the right lane in front of the vehicle being driven by the person recording.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office: Help needed in locating missing 13-year-old
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO) is asking for assistance to locate a 13-year-old girl.
Two Iberia Parish Churches Among Dozens Leaving United Methodist Church Over LGBT Issues
A national split in the United Methodist Church is having local impact.
Louisiana woman ‘pays it forward’ to friend mourning her sister’s death
Every month, News 10 partners with Giles Automotive to spotlight local residents who can ‘pay it forward.’
Safest Cities in Louisiana
Louisiana is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The state flag of Louisiana, USA.By User=527498. - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
WDSU
Nungesser's campaign funds raided, $59,000 Tesla purchased, prosecutors say
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Records show a woman bought a Tesla for almost $60,000 using money that wasn't hers, according to investigators. Investigators say it came from an old campaign account of Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. "Anyone that breaks the law needs to go face the charges in...
Louisiana to get $12.7M in settlement with Google, AG Jeff Landry says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Forty states, including Louisiana, reached a $391.5 million in a settlement with Google over tracking practices, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Monday. The state of Louisiana is set to receive $12,769,002.16 in the settlement, according to Landry. “I have been ringing the alarm bell on Big Tech for years, and this […]
NOLA.com
Crash on I-12 in St. Tammany snarls traffic; emergency helicopter responds
A serious crash on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish snarled traffic Friday morning between Highway 11 and Airport Road, authorities said. Injuries were serious enough to request an AirMed helicopter to transport at least one of the people involved to a hospital, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
bigeasymagazine.com
Audit Reveals Problems with Louisiana DCFS Child Abuser Registry
According to the Louisiana Children’s Code, DCFS is required to maintain a State Central Registry of perpetrators of “certain valid findings” of child abuse and/or neglect. When comparing 17 other states’ requirements for inclusion on a state registry, auditor Mike Waguespack found that Louisiana used the lowest standard of evidence – a “reasonable cause to believe” – to validate an allegation of abuse or neglect. The majority of states surveyed instead use a preponderance of evidence – more than 50% likelihood of abuse, based on gathered evidence – to substantiate allegations of abuse.
Mississippi Man Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Video Voyeurism in Portable Toilet
Mississippi Man Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Video Voyeurism in Portable Toilet. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on November 8, 2022, that on November 3, CPSO investigators arrested Travon K. Lee, 21, of Mississippi, after an investigation reportedly found he was recording someone using a portable toilet at a job site in Sulphur, Louisiana.
Hunter rescued after getting stuck in partially frozen flooded swamp
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- A hunter in northern Minnesota was rescued on Saturday after getting stuck in waist-deep water.He had been hunting on Crane Lake, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff. Officials say he tried to walk across a partially-frozen flooded swamp, but had gotten stuck.He was exhibiting signs of hypothermia, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.The Department of Natural Resources recommends staying off ice that is less than four inches thick.
NOLA.com
Bob Marshall: Why do Louisiana conservatives keep voting to drown?
In the early years of our democracy, it was Thomas Jefferson who noted “The government you elect is the government you deserve.”. Well, last week most Louisiana voters in coastal parishes apparently felt they deserve a government that doesn’t care if the Gulf swallows their homes and businesses in the next few decades — and actually want to help that happen.
Police in Louisiana Suspect Impairment and Speed as Factors in Early Morning Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 56
Police in Louisiana Suspect Impairment and Speed as Factors in Early Morning Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 56. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Thompson Road Extension near Louisiana Highway 56. Cody Schexnayder, 48, of Houma, Louisiana, died in the crash.
