Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Related
Times News
Palmerton’s Serfass to play baseball at Mansfield
Palmerton’s Cole Serfass recently announced that he will continue his academic and athletic careers at Mansfield University of Pennsylvania, where he will play baseball. Last season, Serfass led the Bombers with a .300 batting average, 20 runs scored, 21 hits, and tied for the team lead with six doubles, while also adding eight stolen bases, second on the team. He finished with a .451 on base percentage, .385 slugging percentage and .837 on base plus slugging percentage as the Bombers reached the District 11 Class 3A final and also qualified for the Colonial League tournament. Joining Cole for the ceremony were, front row, mom Jenni Serfass and dad Mick Serfass. Back row, brother Cade Serfass, Palmerton principal Paula Husar, baseball coach Tyler Svetik and athletic director Kyle Porembo. PATRICK MATSINKO/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Wyomissing edges Lady Tigers
EMMAUS - Seeing the Northwestern girls soccer team in the quarterfinal round of states has become an annual tradition. This year’s team stretched its streak of consecutive appearances in the quarters to four straight, and was determined to get to the semifinals - which they had failed to do in the three previous seasons.
Times News
Indians’ Marchessault named Schuylkill Boys Soccer MVP
Lehighton’s Mason Marchessault was named the co-MVP of the Schuylkill Boys Soccer League, and also earned one of the league’s All-State nominations. Marchessault shared the honor of co-MVP and an All-State nomination with Ryan Mundy of Blue Mountain. Marchessault’s selection also highlighted a strong local contingent on the...
therecord-online.com
PIAA Playoffs: Bulldogs play Allentown Central Catholic at Williamsport Friday
MECHANICSBURG, PA – The opponent and site for the Jersey Shore football team ‘s first round PIAA contest has been set: The 12-0 Bulldogs will meet District 11 Class 4A champion Allentown Central Catholic (7-5) Friday, Nov. 18 at the Williamsport High School field. ACC advanced with a...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko
A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
Times News
Palmerton winter sports season tickets for sale
Palmerton Area School District will be selling season passes for the 2022-2023 Winter Sports Season on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. until noon, and Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 5-7 p.m. in the high school lobby. Season pass prices are listed below:. Family pass: $50. Adult pass: $20. Student/Senior Citizen...
Times News
Fire damages 3 homes in Tamaqua
No one was injured when flames tore through a home at 223 Orwigsburg St. and damaged two adjoining properties in Tamaqua Monday morning. No one was home when the fire broke out around 10:13 a.m., according to Tamaqua Fire Chief James Connely. Crews were originally dispatched to 218 Orwigsburg St.
Times News
Lehighton tracking teacher absences
A new report is included with Lehighton Area School District workshop meeting agendas detailing the total amount of teacher absences for the prior month,. Superintendent Dr. Christina Fish said the district is using the data to spark conversations with school administrators, especially as Lehighton enters budget considerations for the next fiscal year.
Times News
Palmerton Class of 1967 holds reunion
The Palmerton High School Class of 1967 held its 55th reunion on Sept. 10 at the Mahoning Valley Ambulance Building. Front row, from left: Carol (Bollinger) Bauer, Mary (Snyder) Strohl, Karen (Sorinsky) Pelc, Susan (Malik) Shinsky, Ann Louise (Strohl) Hilligass, Susan (Bennett) Uhnak, Linda (Gimbor) Patterson, Diana (Fabian) Miller, Grace (Owens) Johnson. Back row, from left: Deborah (Heiney) Cebrosky, Susan (Kurtz) Choy, Susan (Rehrig) Olivia, Donald Frantz, John Kercsmar, Charles Arner, Keith Moon, David Honzo, Michael Samok, Conrad Rehrig, Gary Dobias, Michael Kuba, Thomas Rezeli, Joanne (Zigo) Nonemaker, Susan (Dempsey) Gursky, Linda (Jones) Harpel. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Caboose being moved to Lehighton
A prestigious caboose currently located in Jim Thorpe is scheduled to be moved to Lehighton Tuesday morning. Bambi Elsasser, Lehighton Main Street manager, said the procedure is expected to start in Jim Thorpe on Monday. Elsasser said the estimated timeline is for trucks and crane to arrive between 7 to...
Times News
Veterans honored in Carbon parade
A week filled with various activities in Carbon County honoring veterans culminated Sunday with an impressive four-division parade in Palmerton. Virtually every veteran organization in the county was represented. In addition, there were bands, floats, Scout units, first responder apparatus and others paying tribute to those who served. The parade...
Times News
State police at Lehighton - crashes
State police at Lehighton reported details on recent crashes:. • A two-vehicle crash occurred at 6:48 a.m. on Oct. 31 along Little Gap Road in Lower Towamensing Township, Carbon County. Troopers said Caleb T. Schaffer, 19, of Palmerton, driving a 2013 Toyota Rav4, and Melissa M. Reitz, 50, of Palmerton,...
Times News
State Police at Schuylkill Haven
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following incidents:. • On Oct. 27 at 11:15 a.m. troopers responded to the Fairlane Village Mall in Norwegian Township for a reported disturbance. Through an investigation it was determined that Mayken Ozuna, 34, of Mahanoy City, committed harassment and disorderly conduct and was cited.
Times News
Crews battle house fire in Tamaqua
Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Orwigsburg Street in Tamaqua Monday morning for a reported structure fire. The first call came in around 10 a.m. Once crews arrived, a second alarm was sounded due to the fire spreading to adjacent homes. Tamaqua, as well as Nesquehoning, Lansford,...
local21news.com
Freezing temperatures could lead to first snow fall this week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Temperatures tonight will dip below freezing in most locations tonight. It will be a mostly clear night. More sunshine and breezy weather is expected tomorrow with chilly highs in the mid 40s. More shower activity is looking likely as we head into Tuesday night...
Times News
Lake gets high marks for fishing
Mauch Chunk Lake’s water, when it comes to creating an ideal habitat for fish, is fantastic, a state official reported. On Thursday, Daryl Pierce, area fisheries manager for the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, gave the county commissioners with an update on the fish population in the lake and what the state will do moving forward to enhance an angler’s experience when fishing Mauch Chunk Lake.
abc27.com
Pink to bring 2023 tour back home to Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Bucks County native, P!nk, announced that she will be bringing her Summer Carnival tour to Pennsylvania next year. P!nk will be making stops in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia next year, with special guest Brandi Carlile. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, Nov....
Times News
Tamaqua Arts Center adds new mural; sign spells out the town
The Tamaqua Arts Center’s latest mural project was designed to give people a sense of community. Designed like a vintage postcard, “Greetings From Tamaqua,” the mural decorates the side of St. Luke’s Tamaqua Medical Plaza, which is next to St. John’s United Church of Christ, on the 100 block of Pine Street.
wkok.com
PennDOT Sued By Family of Schuylkill Motorcycle Wreck Victim
HARRISBURG – NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… PennDOT is being sued in Schuylkill County after an unrepaired road ditch was a factor in a motorcycle fatality. The civil lawsuit has been filed after the death in Auburn last year. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was riding her motorcycle to class along a narrow, twisty state highway in early June when she hit a ditch left by a PennDOT crew weeks earlier. She had no warning and no chance to avoid it, her family says. PennDOT “ignored the danger” it created and put Gingrich and many other motorists at risk, attorney Albert Evans, who filed the suit on behalf of Gingrich’s children, said Friday in a phone interview.
Times News
Tamaqua man charged with threatening woman
A Tamaqua man was committed to the Schuylkill County Prison on charges he threatened the life of a borough woman, Tamaqua police said. Jonah Rodriguez, 42, was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment for incidents that occurred between Oct. 21 and Nov. 2. According to police, Rodriguez’s roommate...
Comments / 0