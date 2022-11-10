Read full article on original website
Times News
Indians’ Marchessault named Schuylkill Boys Soccer MVP
Lehighton’s Mason Marchessault was named the co-MVP of the Schuylkill Boys Soccer League, and also earned one of the league’s All-State nominations. Marchessault shared the honor of co-MVP and an All-State nomination with Ryan Mundy of Blue Mountain. Marchessault’s selection also highlighted a strong local contingent on the...
therecord-online.com
PIAA Playoffs: Bulldogs play Allentown Central Catholic at Williamsport Friday
MECHANICSBURG, PA – The opponent and site for the Jersey Shore football team ‘s first round PIAA contest has been set: The 12-0 Bulldogs will meet District 11 Class 4A champion Allentown Central Catholic (7-5) Friday, Nov. 18 at the Williamsport High School field. ACC advanced with a...
Times News
Palmerton’s Serfass to play baseball at Mansfield
Palmerton’s Cole Serfass recently announced that he will continue his academic and athletic careers at Mansfield University of Pennsylvania, where he will play baseball. Last season, Serfass led the Bombers with a .300 batting average, 20 runs scored, 21 hits, and tied for the team lead with six doubles, while also adding eight stolen bases, second on the team. He finished with a .451 on base percentage, .385 slugging percentage and .837 on base plus slugging percentage as the Bombers reached the District 11 Class 3A final and also qualified for the Colonial League tournament. Joining Cole for the ceremony were, front row, mom Jenni Serfass and dad Mick Serfass. Back row, brother Cade Serfass, Palmerton principal Paula Husar, baseball coach Tyler Svetik and athletic director Kyle Porembo. PATRICK MATSINKO/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Wyomissing edges Lady Tigers
EMMAUS - Seeing the Northwestern girls soccer team in the quarterfinal round of states has become an annual tradition. This year’s team stretched its streak of consecutive appearances in the quarters to four straight, and was determined to get to the semifinals - which they had failed to do in the three previous seasons.
Easton Area School Board to vote on new athletic director
The Easton Area School Board will vote on the replacement of longtime and retiring athletic director Jim Pokrivsak on Tuesday night, according to board meeting’s agenda. Matthew Baltz will fill the position, pending board approval, on Jan. 24. Pokrivsak’s retirement date is Jan. 23. Baltz, an Easton alum,...
Times News
Tamaqua Arts Center adds new mural; sign spells out the town
The Tamaqua Arts Center’s latest mural project was designed to give people a sense of community. Designed like a vintage postcard, “Greetings From Tamaqua,” the mural decorates the side of St. Luke’s Tamaqua Medical Plaza, which is next to St. John’s United Church of Christ, on the 100 block of Pine Street.
Times News
State Police at Schuylkill Haven
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following incidents:. • On Oct. 27 at 11:15 a.m. troopers responded to the Fairlane Village Mall in Norwegian Township for a reported disturbance. Through an investigation it was determined that Mayken Ozuna, 34, of Mahanoy City, committed harassment and disorderly conduct and was cited.
Times News
Veterans honored in Carbon parade
A week filled with various activities in Carbon County honoring veterans culminated Sunday with an impressive four-division parade in Palmerton. Virtually every veteran organization in the county was represented. In addition, there were bands, floats, Scout units, first responder apparatus and others paying tribute to those who served. The parade...
Times News
Fire damages 3 homes in Tamaqua
No one was injured when flames tore through a home at 223 Orwigsburg St. and damaged two adjoining properties in Tamaqua Monday morning. No one was home when the fire broke out around 10:13 a.m., according to Tamaqua Fire Chief James Connely. Crews were originally dispatched to 218 Orwigsburg St.
Times News
Lehighton tracking teacher absences
A new report is included with Lehighton Area School District workshop meeting agendas detailing the total amount of teacher absences for the prior month,. Superintendent Dr. Christina Fish said the district is using the data to spark conversations with school administrators, especially as Lehighton enters budget considerations for the next fiscal year.
Times News
Caboose being moved to Lehighton
A prestigious caboose currently located in Jim Thorpe is scheduled to be moved to Lehighton Tuesday morning. Bambi Elsasser, Lehighton Main Street manager, said the procedure is expected to start in Jim Thorpe on Monday. Elsasser said the estimated timeline is for trucks and crane to arrive between 7 to...
Times News
Crews battle house fire in Tamaqua
Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Orwigsburg Street in Tamaqua Monday morning for a reported structure fire. The first call came in around 10 a.m. Once crews arrived, a second alarm was sounded due to the fire spreading to adjacent homes. Tamaqua, as well as Nesquehoning, Lansford,...
Times News
Lake gets high marks for fishing
Mauch Chunk Lake’s water, when it comes to creating an ideal habitat for fish, is fantastic, a state official reported. On Thursday, Daryl Pierce, area fisheries manager for the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, gave the county commissioners with an update on the fish population in the lake and what the state will do moving forward to enhance an angler’s experience when fishing Mauch Chunk Lake.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus' newest sandwich shop creating lots of buzz
EMMAUS, Pa. - A new sandwich shop is creating a lot of buzz in Lehigh County. The Hive, offering made-to-order sandwiches and premium sides, opened Thursday at 417 Chestnut St. in Emmaus, just off the triangle. Partners George Younes, Edwin Lugo, Robert Sirmans and Pete Rodriguez spent five months renovating...
Times News
Palmerton house fire victim remembered by community
“She always told me, when you get to be my age, you’re gonna understand this and that. And she’s absolutely right. At 20, we know everything, right? But when I turned 40, I’m like, yeah, you were right about a lot of things. I wish I would have really believed you back then. But, she was always there for me, no matter what.”
Dean Browning concedes to Nick Miller in Pa. Senate race in Lehigh Valley
Republican Dean Browning confirmed he has conceded the state Senate race in the 14th District to Nick Miller. Browning said he spoke to Miller around 11 a.m. Wednesday. “I called Nick to congratulate him on his win,” Browning said Wednesday. Miller had 45,944 votes compared to 40,202 votes for...
sauconsource.com
South Bethlehem Building’s Rehabilitation Under Way
South Bethlehem revitalization efforts received a symbolic boost last week with the groundbreaking for an E. Third Street rehabilitation project that was years in the making. The dilapidated Goodman Building once housed a furniture store, but eventually became a vacant eyesore whose ongoing deterioration pitted city officials against its late owner.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing Pottsville man
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
Times News
State Police at Fogelsville - crashes
State police at Fogelsville reported on crashes investigated by troopers:. • Francisco D. Rivera, 29, of Allentown, was cited by state police at the Fogelsville barracks with “following too closely” after a two-vehicle crash at 10:34 a.m. Oct. 21 on Route 100 in Lower Macungie Township. Police said...
wkok.com
PennDOT Sued By Family of Schuylkill Motorcycle Wreck Victim
HARRISBURG – NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… PennDOT is being sued in Schuylkill County after an unrepaired road ditch was a factor in a motorcycle fatality. The civil lawsuit has been filed after the death in Auburn last year. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was riding her motorcycle to class along a narrow, twisty state highway in early June when she hit a ditch left by a PennDOT crew weeks earlier. She had no warning and no chance to avoid it, her family says. PennDOT “ignored the danger” it created and put Gingrich and many other motorists at risk, attorney Albert Evans, who filed the suit on behalf of Gingrich’s children, said Friday in a phone interview.
