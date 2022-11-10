Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next WeekLarry LeaseVenus, TX
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of HousingCadrene HeslopFort Worth, TX
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After a Multi-City Chase by Fort Worth PoliceMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
GM Financial Parade of Lights Names A&M Chancellor John Sharp Grand Marshal
Ring-a-ling, here them ring, soon it will be Christmas Day. But it is sure enough Christmastime in the city, beginning this Sunday. The 40th GM Financial Parade of Lights, Texas’ largest illuminated holiday parade, will mark the official start of Santa’s part of the holiday season, and the chief Aggie will be the ceremonial head of it all.
People’s Missionary Baptist Church 100-year anniversary
The 100-year church anniversary is Sunday, Nov. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at People’s Missionary Baptist Church 3119 Pine St. Organizers invite the community to attend the celebration. The People’s Baptist Church was organized in 1922 in the home of Sister Alice Coleman with a small number of saints. These...
Dallas barber who inspired hundreds honored with Texas historical marker
DALLAS - A Texas historical marker was placed outside of Fair Park on Monday for Johnny Graham, founder of Graham's Barber Shops and Graham's Barber College. Johnny Graham died in 1990, but what he created continues and his work and name will always be remembered. "By his work and by...
1 injured in shooting at Arlington bar
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating a shooting at a bar early Saturday. A victim showed up at a Fort Worth hospital after a shooting at the bar near East Arkansas Lane and Highway 360. The victim told officers he was trying to break up a fight. He said...
Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location
The free community event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities Special to The Dallas Examiner. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting Nov. 13 from noon until 4 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
Juveniles Allegedly Push Older Man into DART Bus
Four suspects got into an argument and altercation on Thursday with an older man and pushed the man into a passing DART bus, according to Dallas Police. Officers were called to Forest Lane and Meadowknoll Drive at about 1:50 p.m. on November 10 for a disturbance. When Dallas Police arrived...
North Texas Food Bank and Tom Thumb/Albertson’s hosts Thanksgiving drive-through food distribution event at UNT Dallas
The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), along with the University of North Texas at Dallas and Tom Thumb / Albertsons, will provide nourishing food to community members in need through a public event on Saturday, Nov. 12. The public holiday food distribution will take place at the UNT Dallas Campus located at 7300 University Hills Blvd. in Southern Dallas from 9 a.m. to noon. Each family will receive approximately 60 pounds of fresh groceries at the mobile food distribution, including a Thanksgiving turkey for the first 250 families, thanks to Tom Thumb/Albertsons.
Police investigating homicide at Royse City home
ROYSE CITY, Texas - Royse City police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man early Sunday morning. The homicide was reported at about 5:45 a.m., when officers were called out to the 5400 Block of County Road 2526. Responding officers found Larry Deshaun Baker, from Madisonville, in the...
JPS Health holds groundbreaking for new psychiatric emergency center in Fort Worth
Members from the Tarrant County Commissioner Court, city of Fort Worth, JPS Health Systems executives and JPS Board of Managers took part in a groundbreaking of the new Psychiatric Emergency Center on Oct. 26 in Fort Worth. (Courtesy JPS Health Systems) JPS Health Network held a groundbreaking for a new...
First Serial Rapist Sentenced Under Molly Jane’s Law
A Texas law that went into effect three years ago played a key role in the apprehension of a 26-year-old man who was convicted of aggravated sexual assault in a Tarrant County Court on Wednesday. HB 3106, popularly referred to as Molly Jane’s Law, requires law enforcement agencies to enter...
Four people found shot in Lake Worth
Four people are in the hospital after they were shot in Fort Worth over the weekend. Saturday night, a 911 caller alerted police who found a car with four wounded victims at a convenience store in nearby Lake Worth near Loop 820
Richardson ISD students hate the district's new cellphone-free policy, they also admit it works
RICHARDSON, Texas - Richardson ISD is reporting positive results from strictly enforcing a cellphone-free school environment, including Forest Meadow Junior High, where the district is testing out pouches that lock phones during the school day. The pouches, from Yondr, are only being tested at Forest Meadow. The district originally planned...
Man shot to death in Royse City
Royse City police are looking for the killer who gunned a man down Sunday. Officers found a man named Larry Baker badly wounded in the driveway of a home on County Road 2526 in a rural area east of Royse City.
W.R. 'Bob' Watt Jr. Dies at 88
W.R. “Bob” Watt Jr., who for 33 years served as president and general manager of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, passed away on Wednesday at his home in Fort Worth, the organization announced. He was 88 years old. Watt played a pivotal role in transforming the...
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DONATO, BRANDON LAMAR; B/M; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: CEDAR HILL TX; OCCUPATION:...
Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
1 in 3 murder suspects arrested in Dallas were released on bail, police statistics show
DALLAS - Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia has expressed his frustration with violent criminals being released on bail, now the department has statistics to back up the claims. Garcia hired UT-San Antonio criminologist Dr. Michael Smith to take a closer look into the numbers and analyze what is happening. Smith...
Dallas Changes Eviction Notice Ordinance
A temporary eviction ordinance has been set in place in Dallas and a permanent ordinance will be presented to the Dallas City Council and the homeless and housing committee. A permanent ordinance will likely be voted on in December. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, an eviction ordinance in...
You Could Be Fined Up To $500 If You Drink Alcohol In This Texas District
A popular entertainment district just got a brand new set of rules.
