Fort Worth, TX

fwtx.com

GM Financial Parade of Lights Names A&M Chancellor John Sharp Grand Marshal

Ring-a-ling, here them ring, soon it will be Christmas Day. But it is sure enough Christmastime in the city, beginning this Sunday. The 40th GM Financial Parade of Lights, Texas’ largest illuminated holiday parade, will mark the official start of Santa’s part of the holiday season, and the chief Aggie will be the ceremonial head of it all.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexaminer.com

People’s Missionary Baptist Church 100-year anniversary

The 100-year church anniversary is Sunday, Nov. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at People’s Missionary Baptist Church 3119 Pine St. Organizers invite the community to attend the celebration. The People’s Baptist Church was organized in 1922 in the home of Sister Alice Coleman with a small number of saints. These...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

1 injured in shooting at Arlington bar

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating a shooting at a bar early Saturday. A victim showed up at a Fort Worth hospital after a shooting at the bar near East Arkansas Lane and Highway 360. The victim told officers he was trying to break up a fight. He said...
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location

The free community event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities Special to The Dallas Examiner. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting Nov. 13 from noon until 4 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Juveniles Allegedly Push Older Man into DART Bus

Four suspects got into an argument and altercation on Thursday with an older man and pushed the man into a passing DART bus, according to Dallas Police. Officers were called to Forest Lane and Meadowknoll Drive at about 1:50 p.m. on November 10 for a disturbance. When Dallas Police arrived...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexaminer.com

North Texas Food Bank and Tom Thumb/Albertson’s hosts Thanksgiving drive-through food distribution event at UNT Dallas

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), along with the University of North Texas at Dallas and Tom Thumb / Albertsons, will provide nourishing food to community members in need through a public event on Saturday, Nov. 12. The public holiday food distribution will take place at the UNT Dallas Campus located at 7300 University Hills Blvd. in Southern Dallas from 9 a.m. to noon. Each family will receive approximately 60 pounds of fresh groceries at the mobile food distribution, including a Thanksgiving turkey for the first 250 families, thanks to Tom Thumb/Albertsons.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating homicide at Royse City home

ROYSE CITY, Texas - Royse City police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man early Sunday morning. The homicide was reported at about 5:45 a.m., when officers were called out to the 5400 Block of County Road 2526. Responding officers found Larry Deshaun Baker, from Madisonville, in the...
ROYSE CITY, TX
dallasexpress.com

First Serial Rapist Sentenced Under Molly Jane’s Law

A Texas law that went into effect three years ago played a key role in the apprehension of a 26-year-old man who was convicted of aggravated sexual assault in a Tarrant County Court on Wednesday. HB 3106, popularly referred to as Molly Jane’s Law, requires law enforcement agencies to enter...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
fwtx.com

W.R. 'Bob' Watt Jr. Dies at 88

W.R. “Bob” Watt Jr., who for 33 years served as president and general manager of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, passed away on Wednesday at his home in Fort Worth, the organization announced. He was 88 years old. Watt played a pivotal role in transforming the...
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DONATO, BRANDON LAMAR; B/M; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: CEDAR HILL TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Changes Eviction Notice Ordinance

A temporary eviction ordinance has been set in place in Dallas and a permanent ordinance will be presented to the Dallas City Council and the homeless and housing committee. A permanent ordinance will likely be voted on in December. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, an eviction ordinance in...
DALLAS, TX

