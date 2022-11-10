ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO

A red-state governor walks into a COP

TELL ME IF YOU'VE HEARD THIS ONE — A conservative Republican governor from a barn-red state walks into a climate change conference. It may sound like the beginning of a joke, but it happened last week as Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb attended the 27th round of annual U.N. climate talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt — the only Midwestern governor present, and the first Indiana governor to ever attend.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in Iowa

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With campaigning in the November midterm elections almost over, some politicians seem more confident in winning than others. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis clearly feels that another term is already secured as polls report a 10%+ lead over his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
Fortune

Oops. Sam Bankman-Fried’s implosion took down Democrats’ second-biggest donor with it as the party gears up to regulate crypto

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried speaks with senators and their staff on Feb. 9 in Washington, D.C. Fewer names have been bigger in cryptocurrencies this year than Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto exchange FTX. So when it became clear this week that the curly-haired billionaire and his exchange faced a liquidity crunch, he was no longer a billionaire, and his exchange likely wasn’t solvent, it cast a shadow over the entire crypto space and sent digital currencies plummeting.
Fortune

‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades

Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
TheStreet

Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried's Huge Fortune Plummets to $0

This is the most spectacular destruction of wealth ever seen. In less than a week, Sam Bankman-Fried went from one of the richest men in the world to an average Joe. Blame it on the collapse of his crypto empire, made up primarily of FTX, an exchange where one could buy and sell bitcoin, ether and other cryptocurrencies. He also owned Alameda Research, a cryptocurrency trading platform, and had stakes in other crypto businesses, including the popular trading app Robinhood.
CNBC

Elon Musk reverses course, kills new 'official' designation for big-name tweeters

In his latest series of changes to Twitter's verification system, Twitter-owner Elon Musk said he "killed" the new "official" designation Wednesday that had already started rolling out for some of the platform's biggest names. As of Wednesday morning, several Twitter accounts, including CNBC, sported an "official" designation. By Wednesday afternoon,...
abovethelaw.com

Lawmakers Asked To Curtail Free Speech Until Investors Stop Seeing Gun Manufacturers As A Bad Investment

But what if someone changed what free speech means!. That’s the new goal for corporate lobbying organization the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), which is working hard to whip up votes in state legislatures across the country to clarify that the freedom of speech is a sacred right for all Americans unless it mildly inconveniences its member corporations. Per the Guardian:

