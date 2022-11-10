This is the most spectacular destruction of wealth ever seen. In less than a week, Sam Bankman-Fried went from one of the richest men in the world to an average Joe. Blame it on the collapse of his crypto empire, made up primarily of FTX, an exchange where one could buy and sell bitcoin, ether and other cryptocurrencies. He also owned Alameda Research, a cryptocurrency trading platform, and had stakes in other crypto businesses, including the popular trading app Robinhood.

4 DAYS AGO