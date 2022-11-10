Read full article on original website
Bears have three players named to Pocono girls soccer all-star First Team
The coaches from the Pocono schools of the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference recently unveiled its girls’ soccer all-star selections for this season. Emma Meyers (defender), Ella Muir (midfielder) and Aryn Stivala (forward) were First Team selections for the Bears. Pleasant Valley’s Tara Hyland was named the Coach of the Year....
Wyomissing edges Lady Tigers
EMMAUS - Seeing the Northwestern girls soccer team in the quarterfinal round of states has become an annual tradition. This year’s team stretched its streak of consecutive appearances in the quarters to four straight, and was determined to get to the semifinals - which they had failed to do in the three previous seasons.
