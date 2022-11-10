ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Scott Says He’ll Challenge Mitch McConnell for Senate Leadership

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on Tuesday publicly confirmed plans to challenge Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for the top Republican gig in the upper chamber next year, an announcement that comes after the party’s disappointing midterm results reportedly inflamed internal tensions. Scott, 69, informed his colleagues of his intentions in a closed-door party lunch on Tuesday afternoon, circulating a note on the matter. Fox News obtained the note, and shortly after the outlet went to press, Scott confirmed the news in a tweet, writing, “The status quo is broken and big change is needed. It's time for new leadership in the...
Watch live: Trump delivers ‘special announcement’ at his Mar-a-Lago resort

Former President Trump is seeking to reclaim the political spotlight with a Tuesday evening event at his Mar-a-Lago resort that he first teased a week ago, before the midterm elections. His “special announcement” is widely expected to be the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign, even as the former president faces pushback from within the […]
White House asks Congress for billions in Ukraine, COVID-19 funding during lame duck

WASHINGTON —  The Biden administration on Tuesday asked Congress for billions more in funding this year to address COVID-19 and the ongoing war in Ukraine, suggesting lawmakers attach it to a spending bill that must pass before Dec. 16. The $9 billion request for COVID-19 operations and nearly $38 billion in additional relief for Ukraine […] The post White House asks Congress for billions in Ukraine, COVID-19 funding during lame duck appeared first on Daily Montanan.
