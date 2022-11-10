Read full article on original website
Midterm elections 2022: Republicans edge towards slim House majority as last results trickle in – live
Democrats’ slim hopes of holding on to lower chamber appear to be ebbing away as Donald Trump expected to announce 2024 run
Rep. Jamie Raskin said a GOP majority could install Trump as speaker of the House. Matt Gaetz has floated the idea before.
The speaker of the House is not required to be a member of Congress and representatives have voted for candidates from outside of the House before.
Trump Planning A Run For President Again Despite Criminal Probes Into Coup Attempt
The former president is under active criminal investigation for actions on and leading up to Jan. 6, 2021. Polls say he could win the 2024 GOP nomination.
Rick Scott Says He’ll Challenge Mitch McConnell for Senate Leadership
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on Tuesday publicly confirmed plans to challenge Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for the top Republican gig in the upper chamber next year, an announcement that comes after the party’s disappointing midterm results reportedly inflamed internal tensions. Scott, 69, informed his colleagues of his intentions in a closed-door party lunch on Tuesday afternoon, circulating a note on the matter. Fox News obtained the note, and shortly after the outlet went to press, Scott confirmed the news in a tweet, writing, “The status quo is broken and big change is needed. It's time for new leadership in the...
Watch live: Trump delivers ‘special announcement’ at his Mar-a-Lago resort
Former President Trump is seeking to reclaim the political spotlight with a Tuesday evening event at his Mar-a-Lago resort that he first teased a week ago, before the midterm elections. His “special announcement” is widely expected to be the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign, even as the former president faces pushback from within the […]
White House asks Congress for billions in Ukraine, COVID-19 funding during lame duck
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Tuesday asked Congress for billions more in funding this year to address COVID-19 and the ongoing war in Ukraine, suggesting lawmakers attach it to a spending bill that must pass before Dec. 16. The $9 billion request for COVID-19 operations and nearly $38 billion in additional relief for Ukraine […] The post White House asks Congress for billions in Ukraine, COVID-19 funding during lame duck appeared first on Daily Montanan.
