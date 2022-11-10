The 'red wave' turned into a 'red ripple' on Tuesday — and the hot-button issue of abortion is one of the big reasons why. Here are the financial implications

Read full article on original website
Related
Judge overturns Georgia's ban on abortion around 6 weeks
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge overturned Georgia’s ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted and was therefore void. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling took effect immediately statewide, though the state attorney general’s office said it appealed it. The ban had been in effect since July. It prohibited most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” was present. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. That means most abortions in Georgia were effectively banned at a point before many people knew they were pregnant. McBurney’s ruling came in a lawsuit filed in July by doctors and advocacy groups that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Georgia Constitution’s right to privacy and liberty by forcing pregnancy and childbirth on women in the state. McBurney did not rule on that claim.
Super PAC with ties to McConnell pledges over $14M in Georgia Senate runoff amid tensions with Scott
A super PAC with ties to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday announced it would be pledging $14.2 million in efforts to help Republican Herschel Walker win the Georgia Senate runoff against Sen. Raphael Warnock (R-Ga.) amid rising tensions between different blocs of the GOP. The announcement from...
Abbott expands migrant busing to Philadelphia
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced on Tuesday that a bus of migrants from his state is headed for Philadelphia, becoming the fourth drop-off city that Abbott has sent migrants to in protest of Democrats’ immigration policies. Abbott began busing migrants to Democrat-run cities located further north in April,...
World Population to Reach Record Number, Experts Predict
The world population is officially expected to reach eight billion people, new reports reveal. According to projections from the United Nations, a baby born on Tuesday, Nov. 15 will officially boost the population to the eight billionth, as the current number is just shy of the major milestone. Per the UN's calculations, the population will even reach 8.5 billion by 2030, as a result of increases in life expectancy.
Comments / 0