Washington's Dan Snyder, NFL face number of accusations in civil lawsuit
A complaint filed by the District of Columbia Attorney General’s Office claimed the NFL, Commissioner Roger Goodell, Washington Commanders and owner Dan Snyder purposely misled fans.
Seahawks' DK Metcalf hit with penalty for apparently pointing at official vs Bucs
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for showing up an official in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Dallas airshow disaster caught on video as planes collide in mid-air
Two planes in Texas collided in midair during the Commemorative Air Force air event at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday afternoon.
Red Sox owner John Henry may be looking to buy Commanders (report)
John Henry might be looking for a new business venture. Henry, 73, is looking to sell UK-based soccer team Liverpool, and two sources with knowledge of the situation told the New York Post that he is seen as a possible bidder for the Washington Commanders. His Fenway Sports Group also...
Yardbarker
Report: Commanders players angered by organization's response to lawsuit from Attorney General
Washington Commanders players are apparently not happy over one tactic the organization used while responding to a lawsuit from the D.C. Attorney General. After the attorney general’s office on Wednesday promised an announcement regarding the Commanders, the organization released a critical statement that seemed to be preemptive damage control. In the statement, the Commanders criticized the attorney general’s office for focusing on the team instead of, “out-of-control violent crime in DC,” and cited the shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson three months ago as an example.
Essence
Byron Allen May Become The First Black Person To Be A Majority Owner Of An NFL Team
The mogul is reportedly laying plans to buy the Washington Commanders. Media mogul Byron Allen is reportedly laying plans to buy the Washington Commanders after news was released that current owner Dan Snyder’s is exploring options to sell. If the deal happens, Allen would be set to become the NFL’s first majority Black owner.
Illegal immigrant named in July 4 Virginia mass shooting plot sentenced for re-entering US illegally
An illegal immigrant named in a July 4 mass shooting plot in Virginia was sentenced to 5.5 months in prison for re-entering the country illegally.
Arizona rancher: After MS-13 walked through the gap in the border wall, they came knocking at my door
An Arizona rancher on the southern border has seen more drug runners and dead migrants on his land. He urged Congress and President Biden to finish the border wall.
Twitter manager vomited into trash can after being told by Elon Musk to fire people: Report
The New York Times on Friday devoted eight reporters and 2,598 words to investigating Elon Musk’s first few weeks after buying Twitter. The big takeaway? Twice, the paper told readers that the billionaire’s moves resulted in vomit. Writers Kate Conger, Mike Isaac, Ryan Mac and Tiffany Hsu (with...
Texas man found clutching gun while asleep in running car with several thousand fentanyl pills: police
The El Paso Police Department seized several thousand fentanyl pills after finding a man asleep behind the wheel of his car holding a gun on Tuesday evening.
Missing California teenager Trinity Backus found dead, sheriff's office confirms
Missing teen Trinity Backus was found dead Friday afternoon half a mile away from her aunt's residence, where she was last seen leaving Wednesday night, in Nevada City, California.
TUCKER CARLSON: The most powerful people in the world are always telling you they're victims
Tucker Carlson reacts to a noose allegedly being found around the construction site of former President Barack Obama's presidential library on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Warnock's church could face subpoena after failing to respond to Georgia secretary of state
Georgia senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock's Ebenezer Building Foundation has failed to respond to an October inquiry into its charitable status in the state.
Montana shamed as residents vote ‘No’ on measure to protect babies after they’re born: ‘Unimaginable’
On Thursday, conservative Twitter users ripped into Montana residents for voting "No" on a referendum to protect babies born alive after botched abortions.
Three mermaids in California save scuba diver from drowning: 'Not just pretty tails and smiles'
Mermaid enthusiasts Elle Jimenez, Elaina Garcia and Great Chin Burger rescued a scuba diver who lost consciousness as he neared the water's surface in Catalina Island, California.
Paul Pelosi, Biden family members among 200 Americans sanctioned by Russia
Russia on Friday said it was barring 200 Americans from entering the country in retaliation for sanctions placed on Moscow by the Biden administration over the war in Ukraine. Politicians, government officials and their family members, including Paul Pelosi and President Biden’s sister and brothers, were targeted by the sanctions, with Moscow saying they had participated in the "Russophobic campaign" against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.
Renewed interest in Minnesota farmer whose murder was solved with help of family Bible
A Bible helped solved the 2015 murder of a Minnesota farmer who was killed in his home, authorities said
California megachurch cuts ties with elder accused of killing adoptive daughter and torturing siblings
The Rock Church of San Diego has cut ties with Leticia McCormack, a church elder who is accused of torturing her 11-year-old daughter, Arabella McCormack, to death.
Arizona's Maricopa County says it will count around 80,000 votes Friday, leaving fewer than 300,000
Maricopa County gave an update on Friday afternoon on how many ballots it expects to have counted by its evening update and how many are left in total.
Armed Chicago man follows, attacks woman on video before stealing her car: police
Chicago police are searching for a suspect who appeared to follow a woman into a building in September before attacking her on video and stealing her car, authorities said.
