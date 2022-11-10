Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Sentell’s Intel: The Mississippi State win reflects the value of 2020 recruiting class for Georgia football
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep shares one reporter’s take on the Mississippi State road win and the way that Georgia’s sensational recruiting helped shape that outcome. =========================================================. Got a few quick questions. The answers should...
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Georgia star Jalen Carter in takeover mode, leading reloaded elite defense
ATHENS — Jalen Carter is in takeover mode, spearheading a recharged Georgia defense that’s playing at an elite level down the stretch. Carter has overcome foot, ankle and knee injuries this season and is back playing at a dominant level for a No. 1-ranked Bulldogs defense that gets better with each outing.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers following SEC East-clinching win
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following SEC East-clinching win. Winner: Kearis Jackson. Ladd McConkey deserves praise for...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart says the last 3 weeks have been especially unique for Georgia players
Georgia football is on a special trajectory as the team is favored to win another national title just one year removed from its last one. Head coach Kirby Smart said the past few weeks have been especially unique for the players on the squad and that there’s been no overlap in terminology and scheme on defense.
dawgnation.com
Georgia projected 15-point SEC title game favorite, but Takeo Spikes asserts LSU has best shot at upset
ATHENS — LSU has a better chance of beating Georgia this season than any team in the nation, according to SEC Network analyst Takeo Spikes. Spikes, an All-American at Auburn in 1997, expressed that sentiment during the SEC Football Final show on Saturday night after the Tigers and Bulldogs clinched a spot in the Dec. 3 SEC Championship Game.
dawgnation.com
Georgia stock report: Glenn Schumann step ahead of guru Mike Leach on play calls
ATHENS — Kirby Smart doesn’t go out of his way to praise assistant coaches too often with excellence expected from some of the highest-paid football staffers in the nation. Saturday night, however, was an exception with Smart pointing out how co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann was on top of...
saturdaytradition.com
4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit
Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart updates status of Javon Bullard, AD Mitchell heading into Kentucky game
Georgia emerged from Saturday’s game against Mississippi State in relatively good shape on the injury front. The only new name to monitor was Javon Bullard, as he initially battled through a knee injury before returning to the game. Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided greater detail on Bullard’s status entering...
dawgpost.com
WATCH: Georgia Bulldog RB Commit RUNS WILD In Junior Highlights
ATHENS - The University of Georgia, known across the college football world as “Running Back University”, has one dynamic back on the way in 2024 running back, Tovani Mizell. He’s just a junior, so Bulldog fans have another year and a half before they see him wearing...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time, TV network announced for Week 13 game
Georgia football now has a game time and TV Network for its final home game of the 2022 season. The Bulldogs will play in-state rival Georgia Tech at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Week 13 contest against Georgia Tech will be Georgia’s last home game of the 2022 season. Georgia is currently 10-0, having clinched a berth in the SEC championship game following this past weekend’s win over Mississippi State.
dawgnation.com
Ladd McConkey shouldn’t surprise anyone after Mississippi State showing: ‘He’s a stud’
STARKVILLE, Miss., — Mississippi State had absolutely no answer for Ladd McConkey on Saturday night. On a Georgia team that is as loaded as any in the country, it couldn’t stop a player who had scholarship offers from just Vanderbilt and Georgia coming out of high school. The...
dawgnation.com
Georgia overcomes Mississippi State, another impressive step on climb to SEC Championship Game
The majority of faces, names and numbers changed, but the standard has not. Georgia flexed its muscle with a 45-19 win at Mississippi State on Saturday night, recording its 10th straight road win in running its record to 10-0. The win clinches a spot in the SEC Championship Game for...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Mississippi State instant observations as UGA shows it’s the superior Bulldog
STARKVILLE, MISS. — Georgia very clearly didn’t play its best game. There were turnovers, poor special teams play, questionable clock management and poor goalline execution. Yet none of it really mattered. Every time Mississippi State got close, the Georgia Bulldogs ripped off a few big plays, made some...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike Leach hints at officiating crew giving an 'homage' to Pac-12, speaks to reaching Georgia's level
Mike Leach didn’t say many specifics about the officiating in the loss to Georgia, but he hinted around the subject enough to understand his feelings. About the 45-19 loss to Georgia, Leach told reporters after the game that State left 2 obvious scores, but overall did more good things than bad.
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett shows the value of experience for Georgia football: ‘He sees it’
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Stetson Bennett is no stranger to playing football in the state of Mississippi. While Georgia had not visited Starkville since the 2010 season, Bennett spent a year playing at Jones College in Ellisville, Miss., about two hours south of Davis Wade Stadium. One of Mississippi State’s...
dawgnation.com
3 takeaways from Georgia football win over Mississippi State, Kirby Smart takes blame
Georgia had breakdowns on offense, defense, special teams and the coaching box and still beat Mississippi State 45-19. Coach Kirby Smart made it clear the Maroon Bulldogs and the Davis Wade home field environment had something to do with that. “The environment is tough, and people don’t respect the environment...
dawgpost.com
5-star EDGE and Top Georgia Bulldog Target Sets Commitment Date
ATHENS - One of Georgia’s top 2023 targets on defense is ready to make his commitment. That would be 5-star Samuel M'Pemba, who has announced that he will be making his commitment on December 4th, one day after Georgia plays LSU for the 2022 SEC Championship. If you’ve...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Mississippi State live updates, score, injury news, analysis for Week 11 game
STARKVILLE, MISS. — Georgia football takes on Mississippi State in a Week 11 college football game. Below you can find live updates, score information, injury news as well as analysis for the game. Georgia is the No. 1 ranked team in the country and enters the game with a...
dawgnation.com
Georgia responds to Kirby Smart’s halftime challenge, Ladd McConkey scores two quick touchdowns
Georgia didn’t waste any time responding to Kirby Smart’s challenge in the third quarter. Ladd McConkey took an end around 70 yards on the second play of the second half to make it 24-12. UGA sideline reporter and ESPN color commentator D.J. Shockley reported moments earlier that Smart...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football maintains top spot in Week 12 Coaches Poll as Bulldogs add SEC championship game to their schedule
Georgia will get at least one more marquee game this season, as Saturday’s win over Mississippi State clinched the SEC East for Georgia. The 45-19 win over Mississippi State was also good enough for Georgia to maintain its top spot in the Week 12 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings. Georgia had 61 of 63 first-place votes, with Ohio State and Michigan each getting one.
