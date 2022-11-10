ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Sentell’s Intel: The Mississippi State win reflects the value of 2020 recruiting class for Georgia football

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep shares one reporter’s take on the Mississippi State road win and the way that Georgia’s sensational recruiting helped shape that outcome. =========================================================. Got a few quick questions. The answers should...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football winners and losers following SEC East-clinching win

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following SEC East-clinching win. Winner: Kearis Jackson. Ladd McConkey deserves praise for...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia projected 15-point SEC title game favorite, but Takeo Spikes asserts LSU has best shot at upset

ATHENS — LSU has a better chance of beating Georgia this season than any team in the nation, according to SEC Network analyst Takeo Spikes. Spikes, an All-American at Auburn in 1997, expressed that sentiment during the SEC Football Final show on Saturday night after the Tigers and Bulldogs clinched a spot in the Dec. 3 SEC Championship Game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaytradition.com

4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit

Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

WATCH: Georgia Bulldog RB Commit RUNS WILD In Junior Highlights

ATHENS - The University of Georgia, known across the college football world as “Running Back University”, has one dynamic back on the way in 2024 running back, Tovani Mizell‍. He’s just a junior, so Bulldog fans have another year and a half before they see him wearing...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time, TV network announced for Week 13 game

Georgia football now has a game time and TV Network for its final home game of the 2022 season. The Bulldogs will play in-state rival Georgia Tech at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Week 13 contest against Georgia Tech will be Georgia’s last home game of the 2022 season. Georgia is currently 10-0, having clinched a berth in the SEC championship game following this past weekend’s win over Mississippi State.
ATLANTA, GA
dawgpost.com

5-star EDGE and Top Georgia Bulldog Target Sets Commitment Date

ATHENS - One of Georgia’s top 2023 targets on defense is ready to make his commitment. That would be 5-star Samuel M'Pemba‍, who has announced that he will be making his commitment on December 4th, one day after Georgia plays LSU for the 2022 SEC Championship. If you’ve...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football maintains top spot in Week 12 Coaches Poll as Bulldogs add SEC championship game to their schedule

Georgia will get at least one more marquee game this season, as Saturday’s win over Mississippi State clinched the SEC East for Georgia. The 45-19 win over Mississippi State was also good enough for Georgia to maintain its top spot in the Week 12 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings. Georgia had 61 of 63 first-place votes, with Ohio State and Michigan each getting one.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy