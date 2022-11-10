Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Here are the affordable phones I'd buy for Black Friday
With Black Friday deals getting started, you may think that the best bargain you’ll find on an affordable smartphone will be for a bargain brand or unlocked smartphone from Motorola or Nokia. If you want to spend less than $500 on a new smartphone, you can still find great picks from the top three US phone makers. I can recommend a great Apple iPhone, Google Pixel, or Samsung Galaxy to fit your budget.
CBS News
Best Buy Black Friday deals: Our 14 favorite deals you can shop this weekend
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Best Buy is offering impressive discounts on top-selling products, even ahead of Black Friday. Right now, you can find top-rated...
ZDNet
Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart
Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes...
TVGuide.com
Target is Already Offering Black Friday Deals on TVs, Tech, Games & More
Target is getting a head start on Black Friday shopping this year, with deals already rolling out across some of the biggest gift categories including tech, games, toys, clothes, and more. We're sharing some of the best deals, below, and keeping you updated on new deals as they're released leading up to the holidays.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday office chair deals 2022: where to find the best prices and what to expect
If you spend your working life in front of a computer screen, then you’ll be aware of the importance of a top-notch office chair – and Cyber Monday is the perfect time to make big savings on your next bit of furniture. It’s important to get it right...
TechRadar
Is the new iPad worth buying if you can find a cheaper Black Friday tablet deal?
The Black Friday deals event is fast approaching, and just in time for the shopping season, Apple has released the the colorful new iPad 10.9 (2022). Offering an overhaul of the base iPad’s hardware, is the new iPad a facelift that will make it one of the best iPads around, or should you look to the previous generation iPad 10.2 (2021)? If you can find a great Black Friday iPad deal, we’d recommend looking at what else Apple offers.
knowtechie.com
How to use AirPods as a spying device
Thanks to some tech trickery Apple added to iOS 12, you can turn the combo of your iPhone and AirPods into a makeshift spy gadget to eavesdrop on conversations. The feature is called Live Listen, and it lets you turn your iPhone into a directional microphone, transforming it into an accessibility hearing aid of sorts.
TechRadar
Samsung's best budget tablet is down to its cheapest ever price for Black Friday
Looking for a cheap tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is now available for its cheapest ever price in the early Black Friday deals in both the US and the UK. The budget-friendly tablet has been slashed to just $139 at Walmart (opens in new tab), while folks across the Atlantic can apply a £60 voucher at Amazon to drop it to £159 (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
This big DJI Mini 2 price cut makes it the Black Friday drone deal I’d buy
An early Black Friday deal has cut £50 off the price of the DJI Mini 2 – and I think that hefty discount could make it the drone bargain of the sales season, particularly if you're a beginner flier. At its new price of £369 (down from £419)...
TechRadar
Black Friday office chair deals 2022: when is it and what to expect
Black Friday is coming around fast, and it’s a key time of year if you’d like to upgrade your home working hardware – and for many people, that’ll include a new office chair. There aren’t many bits of work equipment that are more important than your...
Digital Trends
Best Buy Black Friday TV Deals: What to buy before it’s gone
Black Friday is off to an early start this year, and with retailers like Walmart and Best Buy launching their sales weeks ahead of the actual event (no doubt spurred on by the unexpected Amazon Prime Early Access Sale in October), it’s already time to get shopping. That’s especially true if you’re in the market for a TV, as Black Friday deals present the best opportunity of the year to save big on tech like this. Best Buy Black Friday deals are currently your best bet for finding early bargains on a new television, but there’s no time to waste, as we’ve already seen some sell out completely. Worry not, however, because we’ve got the top Best Buy Black Friday TV deals you can shop right here.
ZDNet
Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and more on sale now
Just like that, the holidays are around the corner and it's time to start shopping again. Holiday shopping can be stressful if you want to give gifts that won't disappoint without breaking the bank. If you know someone who already has an Apple ecosystem of devices, buying them another Apple item to build on their collection is a gift sure to impress.
Best cheap Dolby Atmos soundbars in 2022
Dolby Atmos usually requires expensive drivers or discrete speakers to achieve a 3D sphere of sound. But a handful of soundbars now offer Dolby Atmos while still costing less than $500.
TechRadar
The best Samsung Black Friday soundbar deal so far offers Dolby Atmos for less
After a good Black Friday soundbar deal? This surround sound system from Samsung is currently on sale at Best Buy, and it looks like you’re getting a lot for the money. Previously $799, the Samsung HW-Q750B is now just $479 (opens in new tab), making for a tempting $320 saving on this multi-part audio system.
TechRadar
Why Black Friday is the best time to renew your PS Plus membership
Has your PS Plus membership run out? Or have you just been waiting for the right time to subscribe to Sony's online subscription service? Either way, Black Friday presents the perfect opportunity to pick up or renew a PlayStation Plus subscription. There will be plenty of great Black Friday PS5...
Engadget
Major deal alert! Score a 55-inch TV for under $200, a waterproof speaker for 40% off and more
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. As the first big holiday gathering creeps closer, you’re probably starting to think ahead to what needs to get done in the days beyond the feast. Prepping for more guests, planning for more meals and shopping for gifts. If you haven't gotten a jump on your holiday shopping just yet, not to worry. We've partnered with Walmart on their Deals for Days campaign running all November long to bring you the best of the best savings leading up to the holiday season.
TechRadar
How to buy a Chromebook this Black Friday
Chromebooks are great little laptops that won't break the bank and don’t weigh a ton, and that’s why we love them. With the upcoming Chromebook Black Friday deals, this is the best time to snag your new productivity machine. Why are these such great gifts for yourself and...
TechRadar
Black Friday laptop deals at Walmart: cheap HP Chromebooks as low as $179
Walmart's 'Black Friday Deals for Days' event is cutting prices of some great HP laptops already, such as offering the HP Chromebook 14 for just $179 (opens in new tab). Walmart Black Friday deals are kicking off early, and we've spotted some great cheap HP laptops at very tempting prices. As well as the Chromebook, there's the HP Pavilion 15, a solid 15-inch laptop that has dropped to as low as $249 (opens in new tab).
BHG
Amazon Has Already Started Slashing Prices for Black Friday—Save Up to 80% on Keurig, Bissell, and More
We may be a few weeks away from Black Friday, but Amazon is already filled with massive saving opportunities. Whether you're in the market for a new vacuum or are looking to stock up on kitchen essentials ahead of the holiday cooking season, you'll find all kinds of early deals that rival Black Friday savings. And the best part is, you don't need to wait until November 25 to start scoring these deep discounts on customer-favorite brands.
TechRadar
Our favorite electric scooter is $200 off for an early Black Friday treat
Now that early Black Friday deals abound, we're already seeing a lot of excellent Black Friday electric scooter deals from top retailers and e-scooter manufacturers. But the best deal we've found so far is this early bird special from NIU. Slashing 25% off the NIU KQi3 Pro Electric Kick Scooter,...
Comments / 0