TechRadar
CatEye HL-EL135 and Omni 5
The CatEye HL-EL135 and Omni 5 front and rear bike light bundle makes sense financially, plus you get the dependability of this well-respected accessories brand. Unfortunately, neither light is rechargeable, so you’ll always be at the mercy of your battery stash and there are obvious cost implications with replacements. Nevertheless, both front and rear beams shine brightly, have different mode options and are therefore ideally suited to commuters or occasional cyclists.
Bad news – Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU pricing now looks even more ominous
Nvidia’s RTX 4080 graphics card has been spotted priced up in Europe and the UK ahead of its big launch on November 16, but sadly these are even more worrying price tags for would-be buyers than those we’ve already witnessed in the US. If you recall, US pricing...
Black Friday office chair deals 2022: when is it and what to expect
Black Friday is coming around fast, and it’s a key time of year if you’d like to upgrade your home working hardware – and for many people, that’ll include a new office chair. There aren’t many bits of work equipment that are more important than your...
Samsung's best budget tablet is down to its cheapest ever price for Black Friday
Looking for a cheap tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is now available for its cheapest ever price in the early Black Friday deals in both the US and the UK. The budget-friendly tablet has been slashed to just $139 at Walmart (opens in new tab), while folks across the Atlantic can apply a £60 voucher at Amazon to drop it to £159 (opens in new tab).
Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact review
The Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact cools and purifies the air in a room. It's easy to set up and it looks attractive. However, it isn't app-compatible so the insights it offers are limited, and it takes some time to cool a room. It's expensive, too, which is likely to make it out of reach for many.
Should I get a GoPro Subscription during Black Friday?
If a GoPro is on your shopping list, there’s a good chance you’ll find one discounted soon. The annual Black Friday camera deals usually include offers on a range of GoPro action cameras and accessories. But there’s another factor to weigh up when searching for November savings – should you buy one with a GoPro Subscription?
The RTX 3050 gaming PC for less than $850 is a Black Friday steal
Black Friday is the best time of year to capitalize on big savings for desktop gaming PCs, especially since retail pricing tends to be on the more expensive side. Retailers slash prices on gaming PCs with older specs for Black Friday deals to make space for newer builds with more recent components. And now, one of the best deals is for the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme gaming desktop.
Is the new iPad worth buying if you can find a cheaper Black Friday tablet deal?
The Black Friday deals event is fast approaching, and just in time for the shopping season, Apple has released the the colorful new iPad 10.9 (2022). Offering an overhaul of the base iPad’s hardware, is the new iPad a facelift that will make it one of the best iPads around, or should you look to the previous generation iPad 10.2 (2021)? If you can find a great Black Friday iPad deal, we’d recommend looking at what else Apple offers.
Don't wait, get up to $1,400 off a Galaxy device in the Samsung Black Friday sale
If you're on the hunt for a high-end Samsung Galaxy phone this Black Friday season then we've got great news – Samsung Black Friday deals at the official site are already available. Right now, you can get your hands on a fantastic instant rebate of up to $225 (opens...
Walmart's Black Friday sale starts right now - here are the 19 best deals
Walmart just unleashed its 2nd wave of early Black Friday deals, and the offers don't disappoint with record-low prices on TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances, vacuums, toys, headphones, and so much more. We've scoured through tonight's offers to bring you the 19 best Walmart Black Friday deals that aren't to be missed.
This big DJI Mini 2 price cut makes it the Black Friday drone deal I’d buy
An early Black Friday deal has cut £50 off the price of the DJI Mini 2 – and I think that hefty discount could make it the drone bargain of the sales season, particularly if you're a beginner flier. At its new price of £369 (down from £419)...
Cyber Monday office chair deals 2022: where to find the best prices and what to expect
If you spend your working life in front of a computer screen, then you’ll be aware of the importance of a top-notch office chair – and Cyber Monday is the perfect time to make big savings on your next bit of furniture. It’s important to get it right...
Sir Tim Berners-Lee offers grand vision for internet's future
Founder of the World Wide Web, Sir Tim Berners-Lee, has shared his vision of its future, and he hopes it could be even better than current Web3 speculations. Initially created as an online collaboration, communication, and data sharing platform tool for scientists, the first website was created for researchers at CERN, and established the standards still used today, like URLs, HTTP and HTML.
Amazon Black Friday sale dates announced - and upcoming deals revealed
Amazon has confirmed the dates for its Black Friday sales in both the US and the UK for 2022. Given how we've seen deals earlier than ever before at other retailers this year, it will not shock you to hear that both events will start before the day itself at the mega-retailer.
PureVPN's rebrand goes way beyond a new logo
After 15 years on the front line protecting people's online privacy, this VPN service has been showing some serious commitment to improve itself lately. A few months back, PureVPN's major revamp equipped users with improved connection speeds and security features. These included manual configuration support for its secure WireGuard protocol, as well as a proxy access extended to all its apps.
Why Black Friday is a great time to buy a budget gaming PC
As Black Friday approaches, plenty of retailers are posting their deals for the holiday season ahead of time. This includes tons of tech deals, making this the best time of year for them. And the cream of the crop of those deals are budget gaming PCs. Because of their already...
VLC Player has been unbanned in India
India’s Ministry of Electronics and IT has removed a ban against the official website of popular media player application VLC Media Player that was instigated in February 2022. As reported by TechCrunch (opens in new tab), the announcement of the ban being lifted came not from the ministry, but...
Goodbye freeloaders: Netflix enables remote logout
Netflix just made a small but significant change to how it manages account logins. Now you can remotely sign someone out with one click. Called "Managing Access and Devices," the new account-access control launches today (Nov. 15) and, as described in a Netflix blog post (opens in new tab), lives under your standard Account Settings. In it, you can see all the devices currently using or recently streaming through your account and log them out with one click.
Get this superb portable monitor for a new-low price ahead of Black Friday
Portable monitors are handy if you need a second screen when you’re on the go – and you can save £60 on this Arzopa display in the run-up to Black Friday. Black Friday 2022 is still over a week away, but we’re being inundated with early Black Friday deals – and if you need a portable monitor for working or playing on the go for those situations where one display isn’t enough, then we’ve found a deal you won’t want to miss.
Twitter faces privacy scrutiny over claims it fails GDPR
Elon Musk's Twitter is no longer meeting criteria that allows it to claim Ireland as its main establishment under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), according to TechCrunch (opens in new tab). Many tech companies with customers in Europe use a GDPR one-stop shop (OSS), allowing them to...
