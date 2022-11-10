The Black Friday deals event is fast approaching, and just in time for the shopping season, Apple has released the the colorful new iPad 10.9 (2022). Offering an overhaul of the base iPad’s hardware, is the new iPad a facelift that will make it one of the best iPads around, or should you look to the previous generation iPad 10.2 (2021)? If you can find a great Black Friday iPad deal, we’d recommend looking at what else Apple offers.

4 HOURS AGO