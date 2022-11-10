Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte 2: Do fans still want this fight?
By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte are expected to meet in the first half of next year if ‘The Body Snatcher’ wins his next fight on November 26th against Jermaine Franklin. Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) and Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) are both coming off losses and...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn on why Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia not happening
By Craig Page: Eddie Hearn believes that PBC doesn’t want to make the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia if DAZN is going to be involved. At the same time, DAZN has invested a lot of money in the young star Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs), and they’re not going to let him fight on SHOWTIME without being involved.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo targeting Bivol rematch next May
By Brian Webber: Canelo Alvarez has a rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol that he hopes to make next May to avenge his loss against the champ. Alvarez’s surgically repaired left wrist is being rehabbed, and everything is going well thus far in his training. He feels...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez will beat Caleb Plant predicts Canelo Alvarez
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez predicts that David Benavidez will defeat former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant when the two battle in a WBC 168-lb title eliminator. Canelo views the Benavidez vs. Plant fight as one that will be competitive. Ultimately he feels that the former...
BoxingNews24.com
Whyte vs. Franklin: Will Dillian retire if he loses on Nov.26th?
By Jack Tiernan: Dillian Whyte’s career is on the verge of imploding as he heads into his fight this month against Jermaine Franklin on November 26th on DAZN. Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) has lost two out of his last three fights and is in a must-win situation against the unbeaten American Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs).
BoxingNews24.com
Floyd Mayweather Humiliates Youtube Boxer In Exhibition Bout
By Vince Dwriter: After constructing a legendary boxing career that included winning 15 major world championships, Floyd “Money” Mayweather has continued his boxing success by way of the exhibition circuit, and on November 13, Mayweather humiliated Youtube Boxer Deji as he collected a 6th round TKO victory at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn denies Montana Love intentionally threw Steve Spark out of ring
By Charles Brun: Promoter Eddie Hearn denies that his fighter light welterweight Montana Love intentionally shoved his opponent Steve Spark out of the ring on Saturday night, resulting in a sixth round disqualification ruling by referee Dave Fields at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio. Moments after suffering a cut...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury wants Deontay Wilder fight in Wembley stadium
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury says he’s interested in defending his WBC heavyweight title against former champion Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder for a fourth time. Fury believes the fourth fight with Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) would break records if they staged it at Wembley Stadium in London. Whether a fourth can happen between the two fighters is unclear at this time because both guys are going in different directions.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis says Montana Love took “Easy way out” of Steve Spark fight
By Craig Page: Gervonta Davis criticized Montana Love last Saturday night in reaction to him being disqualified for pushing Steve Spark out of the ring in the sixth round in their headliner on DAZN at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland. Tank remarked on Twitter after the contest that Love (18-1-1,...
BoxingNews24.com
Vergil Ortiz gives ‘Boots’ Ennis “trouble” says Robert Garcia
By Dan Ambrose: Trainer Robert Garcia believes the unbeaten Vergil Ortiz Jr will give Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis a lot of “trouble” when or if they fight. Garcia acknowledges that fans will pick ‘Boots’ Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) to beat Vergil, but he says he would have to “kill” him to win that fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Rolly Romero has plan to lure Gervonta Davis into giving him a rematch
By Brian Webber: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero has a secret plan to lure Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis into giving him a lucrative rematch in 2023. Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) isn’t saying what his secret plan is, but it’s likely to be a strong social media push in which he trash-talks the inactive secondary WBA lightweight champion Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs).
BoxingNews24.com
Bozy Ennis wants Boots to get a shot at Spence & Crawford
By Craig Daly: Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis wants his son, Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, to have the opportunity to test himself against the welterweight champions Errol Spence Jr and Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford to show “that he belongs” among the best. That said, Bozy understands...
BoxingNews24.com
Janibek Alimkhanuly ready for unification after beating Denzel Bentley
By Adam Baskin: Janibek Alimkhanuly says he’s ready for a unification against the other middleweight champions after his successful title defense on Saturday night against Denzel Bentley. Janibek’s late surge in the 11th and 12th rounds preserved his victory over Bentley, as he was able to hurt him and...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo showing interest in Oleksandr Usyk fight
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez is showing interest in fighting IBF/WBC/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, saying he likes “challenges.”. Unfortunately for fans, the odds of Canelo getting a fight against Usyk are low unless he pulls off a miracle upset of WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. I’m not expecting Canelo to do anything other than be humiliated again by Bivol and likely knocked out.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez wants Dmitry Bivol rematch in May, looking for “revenge”
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez has confirmed that he wants a rematch against Dmitry Bivol in May to get “revenge” for his loss against the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion. Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) blames his loss to Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) on injuries that he fought to...
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford still insists Spence fight is possible
By Allan Fox: Terence Crawford feels there’s no reason why a fight against Errol Spence Jr still can’t happen after he defends against David Avanesyan on December 10th. With Crawford’s massive eight-figure payday from BLK Prime, he’s getting to defend his WBO welterweight title against Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) on pay-per-view at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska; he may be spoiled from that, thinking he’s going to get similar or greater money to face Spence.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Richardson Hitchins Outclasses Yomar Alamo
By Vince D’Writer: Super-lightweight contender Richardson Hitchins made an impressive debut with his new promotional company Matchroom, as he was able to take immediate control of his bout, and earn an eight round TKO victory over Yomar Alamo (20-2-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol impresses Tim Bradley with win over Gilberto Ramirez
By Sam Volz: Tim Bradley was impressed with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol’s control of range with his victory over Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5th. The way that Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) moved in and out of range and dominated the heavyweight-sized former WBO super...
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant will quit against David Benavidez predicts Tim Bradley
By Sam Volz: Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant will quit against David Benavidez in their fight in WBA super middleweight title eliminator March, according to Tim Bradley. Bradley feels that the former IBF super middleweight champion Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) submitted in his eleventh round knockout loss to Canelo Alvarez last year in November and thinks that he’ll quit again.
BoxingNews24.com
Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Gaston Coria this Saturday, Nov.19th, live on DAZN
By Brian Webber: Unbeaten middleweight contender Jaime Munguia will be fighting this Saturday night against Gonzalo Gaston Coria in the 10-round main event live on DAZN on November 19th at Astros Arena, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The start time of the event is 7:00 p.m. ET / midnight BST. The unbeaten...
