ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Apartment complex under construction in SE Portland damaged by fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An apartment complex under construction in southeast Portland was damaged by a two-alarm fire early Tuesday morning. At about 12:19 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 300 block of Southeast 148th Avenue. First crews arrived and found a multistory apartment complex on fire.
PORTLAND, OR
alamedahistory.org

100-year-old photos offer a fresh look at the Willamette River in downtown Portland

We’ve been helping a long-time Northeast Portland family sort through their 100-year-old photo albums to identify some mystery locations and develop context about important family places. We love working with old photos (there’s a whole category here on the blog called Photo Detective dedicated to the topic which we think makes interesting reading and looking).
PORTLAND, OR
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Vancouver, WA

Welcome to Vancouver, Washington! This charming little city is home to some of the best breweries in the Pacific Northwest. If you’re a beer lover, you’ll be spoiled for choice here. From dark and rich stouts to light and refreshing IPAs, there’s something for everyone. Of course, some breweries and their products definitely outshine others.
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

Top 5 Portland holiday light displays

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the air getting colder and winter weather complicating roadways, it's good to have fun activities close to home. Thankfully, there are five excellent holiday light displays all opening soon in and around the Portland metro area:. Oregon ZooLights. Chief among these are the lights at...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Recovered body believed to be that of Tualatin man

The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body found Monday is that of Miles Stanton, 21, who disappeared Oct. 20.The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body recovered in Marion County Monday is that of a 21-year-old man who recently moved to Tualatin, KOIN 6 News is reporting. Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin in late September, has not been heard from since he last made a purchase at an Aurora 76 station on Thursday, Oct 20. "In an email on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and no other information would...
TUALATIN, OR
kptv.com

Portland police sergeant talks about hiring challenges the bureau is facing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Despite public refrains about problems recruiting new officers, the Portland Police Bureau’s internal hiring statistics paint a different picture of the bureau’s staffing issues. According to the police bureau’s 2021 Annual Report, 42 sworn officers retired that year, and 58 more chose to leave...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Mayor Wheeler's office shares new details on proposed campsites

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and former mayor Sam Adams hosted a call with non-profits and neighborhood groups this week, sharing more details about plans to ban unsanctioned camping and provide large, alternative campsites across Portland. Adams said they want to start with one camp with up...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

2 arrested after chase with police in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after a chase with officers in northeast Portland on Saturday night. The Portland Police Bureau said at 7 p.m. Saturday, officers tried to stop a car near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. The driver sped away while officers tried to stop the car. Officers were nearly hit during their attempt to stop the driver.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

City of Portland struggling with rampant property crime

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of property crimes in Portland are going unsolved, with no punishment for the criminals that commit them. According to statistics from the Portland Police Bureau, burglaries, car thefts and thefts of personal property, which are described as “larceny,” have increased each of the last three years. In 2021, PPB’s Property Crimes Unit reviewed more than 5,000 reports of property crime, but only assigned 141 cases, and made only 36 arrests.
PORTLAND, OR
oregonmusicnews.com

Marv and Rindy Ross at Winona Grange in Tualatin, OR 11/12/22 - PHOTOS, VIDEO & REVIEW

By BRENT ANGELO // Marv and Rindy Ross say good-bye to the live stage with one last farewell performance. Marv and Rindy Ross have been staples of the Portland music scene for decades. The couple who impressively celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary together have also been playing music together just as impressive for over fifty years. They began their career as Seafood Mama in the late 70’s and would later evolve into Quarterflash, which had huge success in the 80’s including their massive hit "Harden My Heart". Marv and Rindy would also start The Trail Band in the early 90’s as a historic ensemble to honor the 150th anniversary of The Oregon Trail which grew into a holiday music tradition with the band putting on special holiday shows along with benefitting charitable causes.
TUALATIN, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 101 Fatal, Tillamook Co., Nov. 14

On November 9, 2022, at approximately 12:01PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle collision on US-101, near MP 50. The preliminary investigation indicated a fully loaded Peterbilt tanker truck, operated by Kenneth Walter Zwald (69) of Tillamook, was northbound on US 101, when for an unknown reason, it crossed into the opposing lane and struck a Mazda CX-5, operated by Gordon Stewart Beadle (81) of Campbell River (BC), head-on in the southbound lane. Both vehicle operators were transported for injuries. A passenger in the Mazda, Judy Gwyneth Beadle (79) of Campbell River (BC), was killed during the collision. OSP was assisted by the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Department and ODOT.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Crash on I-5 leaves Salem pedestrian dead

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on I-5 left a pedestrian dead early Sunday morning near Salem, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 259 at about 1:30 a.m. They found that a Salem driver named Michael Summers, age 38, was driving northbound on I-5 when he lost control of his car and hit a barrier. Summer’s dog got out of the car and started running in the road. While trying to chase his dog Summer was hit by an oncoming Toyota Camry.
SALEM, OR
pdxpipeline.com

Club Privata Presents Violet Vixen – Couples Only Party in Downtown Portland | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club

Purple combines the stability of blue and the energy of red symbolizing power, luxury, and ambition. Wear your favorite purple or violet dresses, lingerie, shirts, and ties!. Our annual toy drive continues. Bring a children’s toy (please no adult toys) unwrapped and unused and we will get them to kids in need. Donate a toy and receive $10 off admission!
PORTLAND, OR
kbnd.com

La Pine Driver Survives Fatal Hwy 58 Crash

CRESCENT, OR -- A Salem man was killed in a head-on collision with a La Pine man, near Odell Lake, Friday night. According to State Police, 25-year-old Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa was eastbound on Highway 58 during icy conditions when he lost control of his vehicle at milepost 64. His car crossed into the westbound lane at 10:12 p.m., and into the path of a Ford F-350 pickup, operated by 83-year-old Kenneth Lane, from La Pine.
LA PINE, OR
Oregon City News

Expect the unexpected in '(Not the Usual) Sights of Oregon City'

Ingrid Aubry's quirky 2023 calendar pairs iconic characters, familiar local sites Ingrid Aubry so loves her adopted hometown of Oregon City that she has been using her graphic design and photography skills to create Oregon City calendars for the last 15 years. Last year's calendar, devoted to "Historic Women of Oregon City," was not only successful, but also allowed Aubry to get "totally immersed in the research and stories these amazing women had to tell." In addition, that turned out to be "the beginning of my breakthrough in trying some new directions in my calendars," Aubry said. Her calendar...
OREGON CITY, OR
kptv.com

Week-long shutdown of Hillsboro MAX line starts Saturday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The TriMet MAX Blue Line in Hillsboro will be shut down for a week, starting Saturday, as crews work on a project to extend the Red Line, TriMet announced on Thursday. Shuttle buses will run between the Orenco/Northwest 231st Avenue and Hatfield Government Center stops during...
HILLSBORO, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy