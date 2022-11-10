Read full article on original website
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: CTGR opening opioid treatment clinic in Portland, 'Symbiosis' debuts at Portland Art MuseumEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Many Portland residents should have received $600 stimulus paymentsJ.R. HeimbignerPortland, OR
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, ORTerry MansfieldPortland, OR
kptv.com
Apartment complex under construction in SE Portland damaged by fire
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An apartment complex under construction in southeast Portland was damaged by a two-alarm fire early Tuesday morning. At about 12:19 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 300 block of Southeast 148th Avenue. First crews arrived and found a multistory apartment complex on fire.
alamedahistory.org
100-year-old photos offer a fresh look at the Willamette River in downtown Portland
We’ve been helping a long-time Northeast Portland family sort through their 100-year-old photo albums to identify some mystery locations and develop context about important family places. We love working with old photos (there’s a whole category here on the blog called Photo Detective dedicated to the topic which we think makes interesting reading and looking).
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Vancouver, WA
Welcome to Vancouver, Washington! This charming little city is home to some of the best breweries in the Pacific Northwest. If you’re a beer lover, you’ll be spoiled for choice here. From dark and rich stouts to light and refreshing IPAs, there’s something for everyone. Of course, some breweries and their products definitely outshine others.
KGW
Top 5 Portland holiday light displays
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the air getting colder and winter weather complicating roadways, it's good to have fun activities close to home. Thankfully, there are five excellent holiday light displays all opening soon in and around the Portland metro area:. Oregon ZooLights. Chief among these are the lights at...
Recovered body believed to be that of Tualatin man
The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body found Monday is that of Miles Stanton, 21, who disappeared Oct. 20.The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body recovered in Marion County Monday is that of a 21-year-old man who recently moved to Tualatin, KOIN 6 News is reporting. Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin in late September, has not been heard from since he last made a purchase at an Aurora 76 station on Thursday, Oct 20. "In an email on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and no other information would...
kptv.com
Portland police sergeant talks about hiring challenges the bureau is facing
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Despite public refrains about problems recruiting new officers, the Portland Police Bureau’s internal hiring statistics paint a different picture of the bureau’s staffing issues. According to the police bureau’s 2021 Annual Report, 42 sworn officers retired that year, and 58 more chose to leave...
KATU.com
Mayor Wheeler's office shares new details on proposed campsites
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and former mayor Sam Adams hosted a call with non-profits and neighborhood groups this week, sharing more details about plans to ban unsanctioned camping and provide large, alternative campsites across Portland. Adams said they want to start with one camp with up...
kptv.com
2 arrested after chase with police in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after a chase with officers in northeast Portland on Saturday night. The Portland Police Bureau said at 7 p.m. Saturday, officers tried to stop a car near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. The driver sped away while officers tried to stop the car. Officers were nearly hit during their attempt to stop the driver.
kptv.com
City of Portland struggling with rampant property crime
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of property crimes in Portland are going unsolved, with no punishment for the criminals that commit them. According to statistics from the Portland Police Bureau, burglaries, car thefts and thefts of personal property, which are described as “larceny,” have increased each of the last three years. In 2021, PPB’s Property Crimes Unit reviewed more than 5,000 reports of property crime, but only assigned 141 cases, and made only 36 arrests.
opb.org
How thousands of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s texts were missing for years
Your browser does not support the audio element. A lot of people wanted to know what Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was thinking on July 22, 2020, as the country watched him choke on clouds of tear gas fired by federal officers. It was a surreal moment – an American mayor...
oregonmusicnews.com
Marv and Rindy Ross at Winona Grange in Tualatin, OR 11/12/22 - PHOTOS, VIDEO & REVIEW
By BRENT ANGELO // Marv and Rindy Ross say good-bye to the live stage with one last farewell performance. Marv and Rindy Ross have been staples of the Portland music scene for decades. The couple who impressively celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary together have also been playing music together just as impressive for over fifty years. They began their career as Seafood Mama in the late 70’s and would later evolve into Quarterflash, which had huge success in the 80’s including their massive hit "Harden My Heart". Marv and Rindy would also start The Trail Band in the early 90’s as a historic ensemble to honor the 150th anniversary of The Oregon Trail which grew into a holiday music tradition with the band putting on special holiday shows along with benefitting charitable causes.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Tillamook Co., Nov. 14
On November 9, 2022, at approximately 12:01PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle collision on US-101, near MP 50. The preliminary investigation indicated a fully loaded Peterbilt tanker truck, operated by Kenneth Walter Zwald (69) of Tillamook, was northbound on US 101, when for an unknown reason, it crossed into the opposing lane and struck a Mazda CX-5, operated by Gordon Stewart Beadle (81) of Campbell River (BC), head-on in the southbound lane. Both vehicle operators were transported for injuries. A passenger in the Mazda, Judy Gwyneth Beadle (79) of Campbell River (BC), was killed during the collision. OSP was assisted by the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Department and ODOT.
Body found believed to be 21-year-old Miles Stanton: Officials
Officials recovered a body in Marion County that they believe is Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in October after moving to Tualatin.
kptv.com
Crash on I-5 leaves Salem pedestrian dead
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on I-5 left a pedestrian dead early Sunday morning near Salem, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 259 at about 1:30 a.m. They found that a Salem driver named Michael Summers, age 38, was driving northbound on I-5 when he lost control of his car and hit a barrier. Summer’s dog got out of the car and started running in the road. While trying to chase his dog Summer was hit by an oncoming Toyota Camry.
pdxpipeline.com
Club Privata Presents Violet Vixen – Couples Only Party in Downtown Portland | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club
Purple combines the stability of blue and the energy of red symbolizing power, luxury, and ambition. Wear your favorite purple or violet dresses, lingerie, shirts, and ties!. Our annual toy drive continues. Bring a children’s toy (please no adult toys) unwrapped and unused and we will get them to kids in need. Donate a toy and receive $10 off admission!
LIST: Top 15 restaurants with fireplaces near Portland
The first week of November has been one of the wettest on record for Portland and now that precipitation is making way for cool, crisp days.
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, OR
Portland, Oregon, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The official seal of Portland, Oregon, USA.By Unknown author - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
kbnd.com
La Pine Driver Survives Fatal Hwy 58 Crash
CRESCENT, OR -- A Salem man was killed in a head-on collision with a La Pine man, near Odell Lake, Friday night. According to State Police, 25-year-old Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa was eastbound on Highway 58 during icy conditions when he lost control of his vehicle at milepost 64. His car crossed into the westbound lane at 10:12 p.m., and into the path of a Ford F-350 pickup, operated by 83-year-old Kenneth Lane, from La Pine.
Expect the unexpected in '(Not the Usual) Sights of Oregon City'
Ingrid Aubry's quirky 2023 calendar pairs iconic characters, familiar local sites Ingrid Aubry so loves her adopted hometown of Oregon City that she has been using her graphic design and photography skills to create Oregon City calendars for the last 15 years. Last year's calendar, devoted to "Historic Women of Oregon City," was not only successful, but also allowed Aubry to get "totally immersed in the research and stories these amazing women had to tell." In addition, that turned out to be "the beginning of my breakthrough in trying some new directions in my calendars," Aubry said. Her calendar...
kptv.com
Week-long shutdown of Hillsboro MAX line starts Saturday
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The TriMet MAX Blue Line in Hillsboro will be shut down for a week, starting Saturday, as crews work on a project to extend the Red Line, TriMet announced on Thursday. Shuttle buses will run between the Orenco/Northwest 231st Avenue and Hatfield Government Center stops during...
