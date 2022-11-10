Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Astros’ big free agent target has MLB world buzzing
The Houston Astros are coming off a magical postseason run that saw them defeat the Philadelphia Phillies to secure their second World Series Championship in the past six seasons. It appears that they have some big aspirations in the offseason to bolster their lineup next year involving New York Yankees star Anthony Rizzo — the team they defeated in the American League Championship Series.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady reveals “embarrassment and shame”
Throughout his long and storied NFL playing career, superstar quarterback Tom Brady has made his fair share of highlight plays. But on Sunday afternoon, Brady went viral for all the wrong reasons when he went out for a pass as part of a trick play and ultimately fell on his face, resulting in an interception.
Rays trade INF-OF Mastrobuoni to Cubs for RHP Zárraga
The Tampa Bay Rays have traded infielder-outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni to the Chicago Cubs for minor league right-hander Alfredo Zárraga
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady reveals if he could coach
Regardless of whether or not Tom Brady retires at the end of this season as he was reportedly planning to do at one time, the 45-year-old is nearing retirement age, which means he’ll have to plan the next steps of his life. In his Let’s Go! podcast this week,...
thecomeback.com
Gisele replacing Tom Brady with new sports star
It hasn’t even been a month since Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele officially announced their divorce. And it looks like at least one of them has moved on quite quickly as Gisele was seen out with a new man during her recent trip to Costa Rica – famous MMA coach and jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady makes big Twitter profile change
It’s a tumultuous time for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. His marriage is ending, the Buccaneers are fighting for their playoff lives, and his crypto investments are almost certainly in shambles. Perhaps one of those inspired a recent change to his Twitter profile picture. While Brady deals with...
thecomeback.com
Rory McIlroy calls for massive LIV Golf change
The rift between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league has gotten nasty and quite heated at times over the past few months, even extending to a courtroom battle. But golf superstar Rory McIlroy has one big change that would help the two leagues make amends: LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman’s resignation.
thecomeback.com
Antonio Brown shares brutally honest Tom Brady text
Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is likely done playing in the NFL after a video last month showed the troubled star exposing himself to other patrons at a hotel pool. Brown has also taken multiple potshots at former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady. Brown posted multiple pictures of himself with Brady’s then-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane backup quarterback pay
Journeyman NFL quarterback Chase Daniel certainly hasn’t exactly become a star in the league since he signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent back in 2009. Throughout his 13-year NFL career, he’s appeared in a total of 72 games for six different NFL teams, only starting five of them. But even if he hasn’t gotten the notoriety, he’s certainly earned the paychecks.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to big Julio Rodríguez news
Outfielder Julio Rodríguez made his presence felt throughout his rookie season in 2022 and helped guide the Seattle Mariners to their first playoff appearance in 21 years. On Monday, he was officially recognized for it. As was expected, Rodríguez was named the American League’s Rookie of the Year on...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Antonio Brown’s wild Tom Brady texts
Former NFL star Antonio Brown will likely never play in the NFL again after a video surfaced in October showing Brown exposing himself to other patrons at a hotel pool. Brown has also taken numerous potshots at former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The latest came Tuesday when Brown took to social media to share what he alleged to be text messages from Brady during the duo’s Super Bowl season in 2021.
Comments / 0