Former NFL star Antonio Brown will likely never play in the NFL again after a video surfaced in October showing Brown exposing himself to other patrons at a hotel pool. Brown has also taken numerous potshots at former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The latest came Tuesday when Brown took to social media to share what he alleged to be text messages from Brady during the duo’s Super Bowl season in 2021.

TAMPA, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO