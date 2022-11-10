Read full article on original website
Konica Minolta Teams With Elastic Path to Build B2B eCommerce Platform
Office technology provider Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A. has partnered with digital commerce firm Elastic Path to launch a B2B digital commerce platform. With this collaboration, Konica Minolta has implemented Elastic Path’s EP Product Experience Manager (PXM) to improve its customer experience, and its EP Payments to enable seamless checkout, the companies said Tuesday (Nov. 15) in a press release.
Spotify Rolls Out Payment Options With Google
Spotify and Google have begun testing user choice billing (UCB), a tool that lets users of the audio streaming platform subscribe and make purchases with their chosen payment option. Announced in March, Spotify said UCB is a first-of-its-kind in-app purchase offering for Android devices. It’s now being tested in select...
Opn Enters US Payments Market With $400M MerchantE Deal
Japanese FinTech unicorn Opn has entered the American payments market with its purchase of MerchantE, a B2B digital commerce platform. “With the acquisition, Opn’s global footprint now spans seven countries, including the U.S., the largest growing market for embedded finance solutions,” the company announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) in a press release on its website.
Retailers Turn Data Into New Credit Options for Consumers
Like so many things looked at from a pre- and post-COVID perspective, the traditional methods of measuring credit worthiness — and extending credit — no longer are applicable in today’s omnichannel environment. This, according to Versatile Credit Chief Innovation Officer Bill Kratzer, who told PYMNTS that there’s...
Wise and Deel Team to Offer Easier Cross-Border Payments
Money transfer service Wise has teamed up with human resources (HR) and payroll firm Deel to let customers send money through Deel with just an email address. The partnership comes as many companies run into difficulties when paying overseas employees, according to a Monday (Nov. 14) news release. the collaboration opens 10 new currencies in Deel’s payments infrastructure while also “further simplifying global payroll for over 10,000 Deel customers” from small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to publicly traded companies.
Report: Amazon to Lay Off 10,000 Employees
Amazon is reportedly looking to lay off approximately 10,000 employees this month, the first and largest such move in the company’s history. According to a New York Times report Monday (Nov. 14), which cited unnamed sources familiar with the staffing reduction, the cuts would be focused on Amazon’s devices division — which includes the company’s voice-assistant Alexa — as well as its retail and human resources departments.
Mastercard Projects 15% Growth in Black Friday Spending
Mastercard is offering a sunny forecast for Black Friday, with its SpendingPulse report projecting a 15% growth in retail sales on the day after Thanksgiving. “Expect Black Friday shopping to be in full force across channels this year,” Steve Sadove, senior adviser for Mastercard and former CEO and Chairman of Saks Incorporated, said in a news release Tuesday (Nov. 15) accompanying the report. “While retailers have already been heavily discounting this season, consumers and retailers are likely holding out for some special offers to land on the biggest promotional day of the year.”
TikTok Launches eCommerce Feature in US
TikTok has reportedly entered the U.S. eCommerce market, competing with the likes of Amazon as well as other social media brands looking to become shopping destinations. As Semafor reported Friday (Nov. 11), TikTok users can now purchase items via the app with a feature known as TikTok Shop. Previously available in the U.K. and parts of Southeast Asia, the feature is now being tested in the U.S.
Restaurants Seek Single Platform to Manage Digital Experience
Think back to 2020 and 2021, when restaurant delivery was suddenly the pantry, kitchen and server to millions of Americans locked down at home. Operators fast-tracked solutions like the decision to open a digital front door that enabled diners to order online in brand-new ways. However, that heroic effort on...
Firms With Manual AP Processing Miss Out on Early Payment Discounts
The cost of maintaining the status quo just went up. This, as new research shows that companies that use outdated manual non-payroll spend system are not only less efficient but also forfeit early payment discounts that are typically captured by firms that are equipped with automated AP technology. By helping...
Running Ox Logistics Teams With Navix to Speed Freight Auditing
Logistics firm Running Ox has tapped Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company Navix to streamline its document retrieval and freight audit process. According to a news release Tuesday (Nov. 15), the partnership will also see Navix provide Running Ox with insights to better understand the invoice-to-audit ratio at a time when invoice automation is becoming increasingly important.
Autonation Looks to Boost Digital Reach With Stake in TrueCar
Aiming to collaborate on the development of new digital tools, automotive retailer AutoNation has acquired a 6.1% minority ownership stake in automotive digital marketplace TrueCar. The acquisition will enable the companies to collaborate on providing new ways to improve the experience of buying and selling vehicles, the companies said in...
Binance CEO Vows to Start Crypto Rescue Fund
With his industry still reeling from the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the CEO of Binance is pledging to set up a crypto recovery fund. Writing on Twitter Monday (Nov. 14), Changpeng Zhao said the purpose of the fund is “to help projects who are otherwise strong but in a liquidity crisis.”
MoneyGram Teams With Beyon to Boost Real-Time Payments
Money transfer firm MoneyGram has teamed with Bahrain’s Beyon Money for a collaboration that lets Beyon users send money to more than 200 countries in near real time. “The Beyon Money super app enables consumers in Bahrain to connect to local bank accounts to review all transactions in one place, access financial insights to observe transactions and spending habits, and send money abroad to many countries around the world,” MoneyGram said in a news release Monday (Nov. 14). “This partnership with MoneyGram will complement the app’s existing services by enhancing its remittance capabilities.”
LianLian Partnership With European FinTechs Boosts eCommerce Financing Offering
Cross-border payment service provider LianLian Global is teaming up with three European FinTechs to boost financing options for eCommerce merchants. The company said named the three firms in a Monday (Nov. 14) press release: Spanish eCommerce technology company RITMO, as well as the embedded finance company YouLend and the small business lending platform Iwoca, both based in the U.K.
Retailers Lag Broader Main Street Business Recovery in Q3
The small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) on Main Street, USA, were some of the hardest hit in March 2020, and pandemic recovery, though swift, has stagnated. These SMBs’ index scores have climbed nearly 18% from their Q2 2020 low, but quarter-over-quarter growth has slowed to just 0.7%. This is...
Indian FinTech Lentra Nets $60M on $400M Valuation
India-based lending software provider Lentra has raised $60 million in a Series B funding round and said it will use the new capital to expand into international markets, make acquisitions and enhance its products. The firm is now valued at $400 million, according to a FinTech Global report. With the...
Extend and Bank of the West Team on SMB Virtual Cards
Virtual card and spend management platform Extend is now collaborating with Bank of the West to enable small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to add Extend’s capabilities to their existing Bank of the West commercial card. This pairing enables SMBs to control company credit cards and streamline spend management without...
Crypto Exchanges Promise to Publish Proof of Reserves
Cryptocurrency companies are rushing to reassure users and put as much distance as possible between themselves and crypto exchange firm FTX in the wake of that firm’s multi-billion dollar collapse. Firms including Binance, Crypto.com, OKX and Derebit have promised to provide evidence that they have enough reserves to match...
Uphold Debuts Crypto-Linked Debit Card With Rewards in UK
U.K.-based digital payments platform Uphold is branching out its payment methods with the introduction of a crypto debit card. According to a Friday (Nov. 11) press release, the new debit card will give U.K. cardholders up to 4% rewards, and will not charge transaction fees, making it even more attractive to crypto traders clamoring for a way to make purchases with digital assets.
