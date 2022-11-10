Read full article on original website
Olly Alexander vows to ditch Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand after Johnny Depp confirmed as showcase guest
Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander talks of 'outrageous' LGBT mental health problems. The Independent has confirmed the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s name features in the show’s end credits. On Thursday (3 November), Alexander responded with a sad face to a Pop Crave tweet that read: “Depp...
seventeen.com
Why Taylor Swift's Album Midnights Didn't Get Any Grammy 2023 Nominations
Grammy nominations are being announced today, and Taylor Swift's latest album Midnights won't be on the list. But the musical work, which has broken several streaming and sales records, isn't being excluded because it wasn't worthy of a Grammy nod. It just doesn't qualify for this year's nominations because of its release date. It's eligible for the 2024 Grammys instead.
