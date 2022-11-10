ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why Taylor Swift's Album Midnights Didn't Get Any Grammy 2023 Nominations

Grammy nominations are being announced today, and Taylor Swift's latest album Midnights won't be on the list. But the musical work, which has broken several streaming and sales records, isn't being excluded because it wasn't worthy of a Grammy nod. It just doesn't qualify for this year's nominations because of its release date. It's eligible for the 2024 Grammys instead.

