Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
Republican Juan Ciscomani wins election to U.S. House in Arizona's 6th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Juan Ciscomani wins election to U.S. House in Arizona's 6th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Democrat Kevin Mullin wins election to U.S. House in California's 15th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Kevin Mullin wins election to U.S. House in California's 15th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Nevada
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Nevada. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wins election to U.S. House in Washington's 3rd Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wins election to U.S. House in Washington's 3rd Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Republicans are on the cusp of winning House majority; 1 seat away from securing 218 seats needed for control
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are on the cusp of winning House majority; 1 seat away from securing 218 seats needed for control. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Democrats keep control of Senate for 2 more years, dashing Republican hopes of a wave sweeping them into majority
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats keep control of Senate for 2 more years, dashing Republican hopes of a wave sweeping them into majority. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Nevada GOP candidate for US Senate concedes race to Democrat
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada conceded on Tuesday that he lost, saying in a statement that although the race was very close, he won’t contest the result. “I am confident that any challenge of this election would not alter the ultimate outcome,” GOP candidate Adam Laxalt said in a tweet that campaign adviser Robert Uithoven confirmed was authentic. Laxalt, who had the vocal endorsement of former President Donald Trump, said he called Cortez Masto to congratulate her on her victory. The Associated Press called the race on Saturday, declaring Cortez Masto the winner. Cortez Masto’s campaign did not immediately respond to messages about Laxalt’s concession. It came a week after the Nov. 8 election.
Lebanon-Express
Biden: Voters shouldn't 'expect much of anything' from Congress on abortion rights because Democrats still lack votes
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Biden: Voters shouldn't 'expect much of anything' from Congress on abortion rights because Democrats still lack votes. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
White House official: CIA director to meet Russian counterpart to discuss consequences if nukes are deployed in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House official: CIA director to meet Russian counterpart to discuss consequences if nukes are deployed in Ukraine. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
White House: Biden objected to China's 'coercive' actions against Taiwan, raised human rights concerns with Xi
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — White House: Biden objected to China's 'coercive' actions against Taiwan, raised human rights concerns with Xi. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
White House: Biden, Xi agreed 'nuclear war should never be fought,' condemned Russian atomic threats on Ukraine
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — White House: Biden, Xi agreed 'nuclear war should never be fought,' condemned Russian atomic threats on Ukraine. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Appeals court keeps President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on hold in program's latest legal setback
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Appeals court keeps President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on hold in program's latest legal setback. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Ukraine president reports 85 missile strikes by Russia, saying most of them targeted the country's energy infrastructure
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine president reports 85 missile strikes by Russia, saying most of them targeted the country's energy infrastructure. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Biden reiterates support for US 'One China' policy, doesn't see 'imminent attempt' from Beijing to invade Taiwan
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Biden reiterates support for US 'One China' policy, doesn't see 'imminent attempt' from Beijing to invade Taiwan. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden's agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there.
Rep. Andy Biggs to challenge McCarthy for Speaker
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) late Monday announced a run for Speaker, challenging House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in the Republican conference’s nomination to the post. “We have a new paradigm here, and I think the country wants a different direction from the House of Representatives. And it’s a new world, and yes, I’m going […]
Lebanon-Express
Ukraine's president says power is off 'in many cities' after Russian strikes, vows 'we will survive'
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's president says power is off 'in many cities' after Russian strikes, vows 'we will survive.'. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Biden, Xi shake hands, open meeting aiming to 'build a floor' in relationship amid sharp economic, security tensions
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Biden, Xi shake hands, open meeting aiming to 'build a floor' in relationship amid sharp economic, security tensions. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Chinese government: Xi tells Biden 'Taiwan question' is 'first red line that must not be crossed' in US-China relations
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Chinese government: Xi tells Biden 'Taiwan question' is 'first red line that must not be crossed' in US-China relations. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Biden says he and Xi have 'responsibility' to show US, China can 'manage our differences,' find areas of cooperation
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Biden says he and Xi have 'responsibility' to show US, China can 'manage our differences,' find areas of cooperation. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Comments / 0