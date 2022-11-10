THE DREADED SHANK: Just the sound of it sends shivers down any golfer’s spine. Why in the world would anyone want to hit the ball sideways? Well, I’ll tell you why. Firing off a couple of dead shanks is my specialty. I’ve been doing it ever since high school. Though unintentional at first, it soon became a way to draw a few laughs and loosen up my team and me before a big match. For example, back in 2015, I was playing in my second-ever college tournament for Pepperdine. It was early before a long 36-hole day, and a number of guys from each squad were warming up on the range, including players from Arizona State and the host school, Cal Berkeley. You couldn’t have drawn up a more perfect scenario for a sizzling hosel rocket. The range was shaped like a semicircle, and each team only had one stall. Pepperdine’s designated spot was on the very left edge of the range. Everyone was watching.

