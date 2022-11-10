Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
VVSD Job Fair on 11/16Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Blonde Abroad
The Best Hotels to Stay at in Chicago
Whether you are into sports, art, nightlife, or food, Chicago has it all. Sports fans can catch a game at the famous Wrigley Field, while art lovers can enjoy a stroll through the Art Institute of Chicago. The Windy City has amazing award-winning restaurants and ample nightlife. No matter who...
Soak In Dramatic Views of America’s Best Big City From Heated Rooftop Igloos
During the height of the pandemic, there were many restaurants that got creative with how they served the customer, mainly by providing carryout or offering their menu on GrubHub and UberEats. Another trendy concept during the pandemic was restaurants offering their dining experiences inside a plastic igloo, and now that's...
Illinois’ Best Christmas Pop-Up Experience Coming To Chicago This Month
SANTA BABY BAR - Chicago's BEST Christmas Pop-Up Experience. At this multi-level experience, you can capture endless memories that will truly last a lifetime. From the photo opportunities, to the food and drinks, and meeting Santa's elves, you will have an unforgettable time. Let me take you through everything Santa...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago
Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
fox32chicago.com
Long lines as 'Supreme' opens its first Chicago store
CHICAGO - It's considered the juggernaut of street fashion, and now "Supreme" is calling Chicago home. The world-famous, New York-based streetwear brand opened a store in Wicker Park on Thursday. Supreme is attracting hundreds of young people from around the world, some telling FOX 32 Chicago they were standing in...
travelawaits.com
8 Festive Places To See Holiday Lights In Chicago
One of my favorite holiday activities is viewing the festive light displays that make the season oh-so bright and merry. Chicago and its surrounding suburbs are especially dazzling with an array of events and experiences, many accompanied by holiday and symphonic music, interactive features, high-tech imagery, and other-worldliness. Follow along as I guide you to some of my favorite holiday light displays, in no particular order, in the Chicago area. I also let you know which ones require tickets and which ones are free.
suburbanchicagoland.com
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice. Political columnist Ray Hanania takes you on a quick tour of some of his favorite politically flavored restaurants in the Chicagoland Suburbs, when you can’t go to Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop. JC’s Pub & Ristorante, Bucks Pit Stop, and JC Georges are the best with great food and prices.
WGNtv.com
Much below normal temperatures to be centered Chicago next weekend
Temperatures will be near 40 degrees on Sunday and Monday, but Tuesday will begin a slow trend toward even colder temperatures. The forecast high of 30 degrees on Friday would be the first time the high temp would not get above freezing this fall at Chicago’s official weather observation site at O’Hare Airport. Low temperatures in the teens are expected for Saturday and Sunday mornings. Normal high temperatures are in the upper 40s during mid November in Chicago while normal lows are in the mid 30s.
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1M Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
AURORA, Ill. - Someone in southwestern suburban Chicago is a million dollars richer after a winning lottery ticket was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Jefferson BP at 1987 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers: 9-14-19-23-44.
Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence
It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World
If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
foxillinois.com
Renowned orthopedic trauma surgeon doubles as savior of Chicago Blues, musicians and all
CHICAGO, Ill. - There are many times you'll see Dr. Dan Ivankovich at a Chicago hospital with his signature black scrubs on, which has doubled several times as wardrobe for his second career as a blues musician. "There were many times that I'd hit the stage wearing my hospital scrubs,...
WGNtv.com
Coldest morning in 7 months across the Chicago area
Chicago’s official observation site at O’Hare International Airport recorded a low temp this Sunday morning of 29 degrees. This is the first time the thermometer at that location has dropped below 30 degrees since last April 17. There were widespread readings in the 20s across NE Illinois and NW Indiana this morning – lowest were along and west of the Fox River Valley a 21 degree low was recorded at Sterling/Rock Falls and 22 degrees at Aurora/Sugar Grove.
Where to See Holiday Light Shows in the Chicago Area
Nothing screams "it's the holiday season" quite like light shows, and there's no shortage of dazzling displays in the Chicago area. As cold weather moves in and a new year approaches, a string of light shows will amp up the merry mood throughout the wintertime, a few of which are open already.
Inside the Haunted Congress Hotel in Chicago
Dozens of gruesome murders, horribly tragic suicides and many other strange deaths make Chicago's Congress Plaza Hotel a possibly terrifying place to stay not only in Illinois but anywhere. It is not out of the ordinary for guests staying at this hotel to run out into the streets screaming because...
oprahdaily.com
How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago
Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
fox32chicago.com
Woman gives birth on street in Chicago, newborn and mom transported to hospital: CFD
CHICAGO - A woman and her newborn were transported to a hospital after the woman gave birth on the street, CFD said. CFD confirmed the information around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The exact location of where the mother and newborn were picked up by an ambulance has not been confirmed with CFD officials.
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeowners
individual counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Chicago? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Chicago? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago firefighters fight 'heavy fire load' in apartment due to 'hoarder condition'
CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters said there was a "heavy fire load" in an apartment fire on Saturday due to the resident's "hoarder condition." The fire was inside a fourth floor apartment at 917 Eastwood in Uptown. The Chicago fire department said that someone from a nearby apartment was suffering from...
This Dazzling Christmas Market In Chicago Is Like Taking A Free Holiday Trip To Germany
It's about to be the buzzy holiday time, and with that comes all our favorite festivities taking place. The tradition of visiting the Christkindlmarket in Illinois lets the visitor experience the twinkling cheer spread among the quaint European-esque shops. Here, you can sip a yummy ale, feast on sweet German treats, and shop adorable Christmas decor.
