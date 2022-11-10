ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blonde Abroad

The Best Hotels to Stay at in Chicago

Whether you are into sports, art, nightlife, or food, Chicago has it all. Sports fans can catch a game at the famous Wrigley Field, while art lovers can enjoy a stroll through the Art Institute of Chicago. The Windy City has amazing award-winning restaurants and ample nightlife. No matter who...
CHICAGO, IL
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago

Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Long lines as 'Supreme' opens its first Chicago store

CHICAGO - It's considered the juggernaut of street fashion, and now "Supreme" is calling Chicago home. The world-famous, New York-based streetwear brand opened a store in Wicker Park on Thursday. Supreme is attracting hundreds of young people from around the world, some telling FOX 32 Chicago they were standing in...
CHICAGO, IL
travelawaits.com

8 Festive Places To See Holiday Lights In Chicago

One of my favorite holiday activities is viewing the festive light displays that make the season oh-so bright and merry. Chicago and its surrounding suburbs are especially dazzling with an array of events and experiences, many accompanied by holiday and symphonic music, interactive features, high-tech imagery, and other-worldliness. Follow along as I guide you to some of my favorite holiday light displays, in no particular order, in the Chicago area. I also let you know which ones require tickets and which ones are free.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice

My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice. Political columnist Ray Hanania takes you on a quick tour of some of his favorite politically flavored restaurants in the Chicagoland Suburbs, when you can’t go to Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop. JC’s Pub & Ristorante, Bucks Pit Stop, and JC Georges are the best with great food and prices.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Much below normal temperatures to be centered Chicago next weekend

Temperatures will be near 40 degrees on Sunday and Monday, but Tuesday will begin a slow trend toward even colder temperatures. The forecast high of 30 degrees on Friday would be the first time the high temp would not get above freezing this fall at Chicago’s official weather observation site at O’Hare Airport. Low temperatures in the teens are expected for Saturday and Sunday mornings. Normal high temperatures are in the upper 40s during mid November in Chicago while normal lows are in the mid 30s.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Winning $1M Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago

AURORA, Ill. - Someone in southwestern suburban Chicago is a million dollars richer after a winning lottery ticket was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Jefferson BP at 1987 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers: 9-14-19-23-44.
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence

It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World

If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Coldest morning in 7 months across the Chicago area

Chicago’s official observation site at O’Hare International Airport recorded a low temp this Sunday morning of 29 degrees. This is the first time the thermometer at that location has dropped below 30 degrees since last April 17. There were widespread readings in the 20s across NE Illinois and NW Indiana this morning – lowest were along and west of the Fox River Valley a 21 degree low was recorded at Sterling/Rock Falls and 22 degrees at Aurora/Sugar Grove.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Where to See Holiday Light Shows in the Chicago Area

Nothing screams "it's the holiday season" quite like light shows, and there's no shortage of dazzling displays in the Chicago area. As cold weather moves in and a new year approaches, a string of light shows will amp up the merry mood throughout the wintertime, a few of which are open already.
CHICAGO, IL
94.3 Lite FM

Inside the Haunted Congress Hotel in Chicago

Dozens of gruesome murders, horribly tragic suicides and many other strange deaths make Chicago's Congress Plaza Hotel a possibly terrifying place to stay not only in Illinois but anywhere. It is not out of the ordinary for guests staying at this hotel to run out into the streets screaming because...
CHICAGO, IL
oprahdaily.com

How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago

Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
CHICAGO, IL
J.R. Heimbigner

Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeowners

individual counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Chicago? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Chicago? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois.

