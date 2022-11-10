Read full article on original website
Kansas voters narrowly reject plan to shift power from the governor to the Legislature
The proposed amendment failed by less than 10,000 votes in the initial ballot count. It would have allowed the Kansas Legislature to take away some policy-making capabilities from the governor's administration. A week of counting ballots suggests Kansas voters narrowly rejected an amendment to the state constitution that would have...
3 rules for writers from the new poet laureate of Kansas
Poet Traci Brimhall was born in Minnesota, but she says her family moved every three or four years. After nine years of living in Kansas, she’s embraced the state as home. “It's the longest, by far, that I've ever lived anywhere,” she says. On Thursday, the Kansas Creative...
