ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Roger Maltbie, Gary Koch won't return to NBC golf broadcasts in 2023 as network looks to 'refresh' its team

By Adam Woodard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GWizK_0j6CCCzx00
Photo: Hunter Martin/Getty Images

It’s the end of an era for NBC and Golf Channel.

Golfweek has confirmed that both Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch won’t be returning to broadcasts in 2023. The network told Maltbie and Koch the decision was made to “refresh” the team for the future.

“Roger and Gary have been synonymous with NBC Sports’ golf coverage for decades, having educated and entertained multiple generations of viewers and having made some of the most memorable calls in the history of the game,” said Golf Channel Executive Producer Molly Solomon via a statement to Golfweek. “Their professionalism and prowess is only exceeded by their character as they have been great teammates and friends to so many of us here. We will be honoring their careers during our coverage of the PNC Championship in December.”

Maltbie was originally told 2021 would be his last year before Jim “Bones” Mackay left his on-air role with the network to caddie for Justin Thomas. He returned as an on-course reporter for 2022 but wasn’t renewed for 2023. A five-time winner on the PGA Tour, Maltbie, 71, had been covering golf for NBC Sports since 1992.

Koch, 69, joined NBC Sports full-time in 1997 after he debuted as a course reporter at the 1996 Players Championship and U.S. Open. The six-time winner on Tour was an analyst in the tower for the network’s PGA Tour and major championship coverage.

Not only did they work together on-air, but the pair also teamed up to win the PGA Tour Champions’ Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf three times in the Raphael Division in 2003, 2008 and 2009.

Comments / 4

Related
golfmagic.com

Former PGA Tour winner says Charlie Woods has a BETTER SWING than Tiger!

PGA Tour winner and coach Brad Faxon said Charlie Woods' swing "looked better than Tiger's" as the young star played in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship earlier this week. Speaking to SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Faxon was as excited as everyone by the footage of Charlie's impressive swing...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
AdWeek

Fred Hickman, Former ESPN and CNN Sports Anchor, Passes Away

For many, the name Fred Hickman fondly takes them back to a time when he and Nick Charles anchored CNN’s nightly sports show, CNN Sports Tonight. Sadly, Hickman passed away Wednesday at the age of 66. He was most recently an anchor & managing editor for the evening newscast...
golfmagic.com

Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Houston Open

Hideki Matsuyama's injury woes on the PGA Tour appear to be non-stop in 2022. The Japanese superstar was forced to withdraw from the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course during the third round. The official communications team confirmed the reason Matsuyama withdrew was because of a neck...
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

Pat Perez: 'I have a different hate for Phil than most people'

Fellow LIV Golf player Pat Perez may have joined Phil Mickelson as one of many TOUR players to leave for the rival circuit, but they certainly aren't friends, according to the former. While on an episode of Claude Harmon's podcast "Son of a Butch" that was released earlier this week,...
Golf Digest

Defending champ Collin Morikawa WDs from DP World Tour Championship

The DP World Tour Championship hasn’t had a repeat winner since its inception in 2009, and that will remain the case for at least another year. Collin Morikawa, who became the first American to win the then European Tour’s season finale in 2021—and, in the process, claim the Old World circuit’s year-long points title—announced via social media on Monday that he has withdrawn from the event at Jumeirah Golf Estate in Dubai, citing “upcoming personal commitments.”
golfmagic.com

Axed LIV Golf player takes third round lead at International Series Egypt

Former U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree - who pegged it up in LIV Golf's curtain-raiser at Centurion Club - will have the lead going into the final round of the International Series Egypt event on the Asian Tour. Ogletree, like many before him who have won the U.S. Amateur, was...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rose Lavelle tore through karaoke like it was a shaky defense

Is there anything Rose Lavelle can’t do? We already know the U.S. national team midfielder has an eye for a pass and a wand of a left foot, but what the world perhaps didn’t know until Monday night is that she can absolutely bring the house down during karaoke. Lavelle showed her ability to command a stage at the Players’ Ball in New York, an event thrown by the USWNT Players Association to celebrate the team’s recently signed collective bargaining agreement that enshrined equal pay. Her song of choice was helpful too: Celine Dion’s massive 1996 hit “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,”...
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn all-arounder Sunisa Lee announces upcoming NCAA season will be her last

The Tigers are getting another season of gymnastics standout Sunisa Lee, but they should cherish that time while they have it. Lee announced on her social media on Tuesday that while she will be returning to the Plains for her second collegiate season in 2023, the upcoming NCAA gymnastics season will be her last at Auburn. Lee said in the video that she wishes to focus on preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics after her final season has concluded.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
229K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy