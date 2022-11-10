ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Roger Maltbie's career in golf, from 5-time PGA Tour winner to NBC on-course reporter

By Adam Woodard
 5 days ago
Born in Modesto, California, and raised in San Jose, Roger Maltbie has spent more time than most on golf courses.

After attending and competing for both San Jose City College and San Jose State University, Maltbie joined the PGA Tour in 1974 and was a member from 1975-1996, where he won five events, first in 1975 at the Ed McMahon-Jaycees Quad Cities Open and last at the NEC World Series of Golf. His biggest victory came in 1976, when he won the first-ever Memorial Tournament via a playoff with Hale Irwin.

After his playing career, Maltbie began covering golf for NBC Sports in 1992 and eventually became the network’s lead on-course reporter. His last year calling golf for the network was in 2022 after he wasn’t renewed for 2023.

Check out some of the best photos from Maltbie’s career in golf.

