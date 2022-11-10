ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother Nature’s Masterpiece In ND

What a week we just had, a blizzard that came in and hit us dead center, a comedian found himself stuck ( literally ), and clean-up has begun. Mother Nature decided to flex her muscles a little early, directing a storm that came in early Thursday morning and began to drop what eventually ended up almost a record amount of snow here In Bismarck - According to bringmethenews.com "The storm blew away the Nov. 10 record in Bismarck, with the National Weather Service office near the city's airport measuring 17 inches of snow. That smashed the record of 9.1 inches for the date and was just 0.3 inches shy of tying the 24-hour snowfall record in Bismarck. A stunning 17.3 inches fell on April 14, 2013" Nasty was the appropriate word for the conditions that we were left with, so many people were snowed in, plows doing their best to hit the streets, I saw accidents everywhere, and motorists stuck ( I was one of them, having skidded off into a huge snow drift ) - One well-known comedian and his crew felt the wrath and found themselves stuck ( Bert Kreischer ) - his show was forced to reschedule. Mother Nature wasn't done yet...
BISMARCK, ND
That Escalated Quickly! Eye Popping North Dakota Snowfall Totals

When I left the radio station last night, I had a white knuckle ride back to my home south of Lincoln for the ages. I barely and I mean barely made it home. My windshield wipers couldn't keep up with the snow coming down on my truck. There were times I had to stick my head outside of my vehicle to even see because my windshield visibility was so terrible.
LINCOLN, ND
Plan Now Your Christmas Tour Across North Dakota

Like it or not, the snow is here and even though there's a chance it may disappear before Thanksgiving, we say, "Embrace it". Get into the holiday spirit, we won't tell anyone. If the thought of curling up in front of the glow from a lit Christmas tree to watch movies would be heavenly, then by golly do just that.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Here’s How Much It Costs To Run Christmas Lights In ND!

We spend quite a bit of money around the holidays. Gifts, decorations, food -- the list goes on! We know how much those things cost, because we see the price tag right away. What about the ultimate holiday expression/decoration? What about our lights? If you plan on putting lights up this year, you might be interested to know how much it will cost you.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ND Spotlight: “Hay!” Before Fed To The Cows Checkout This

Snow fell Monday but there are still some attractions worth getting out to see, well in this case before they become FEED FOR WINTER. Creativity and community involvement is one thing that is strong in our North Dakota small towns. Though they may be few and far between, there is something that even the busiest of people can appreciate. The time one takes to use their own resources, then imagination, and lastly put together a fun sight for all to enjoy in hopes of making at least one person smile. Or in this case, we think it's fair to say, this homage to the farmer and rancher hay harvest has made many smile.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
BisMan Alcoholic-WIN The Lottery And Drink OR Stay Sober And Lose

I heard this question directed toward a Bismarck alcoholic just yesterday. Do you know how you come across conversations by mistake sometimes? I heard this one loud and clear, and it intrigued me. Seems like everywhere we go these days here in Bismarck, and I'm sure all over North Dakota is "WOW, look how much money the North Dakota Lottery jackpot is!" - Everyone has their answers to "What would you do if you WON $1.9 BILLION dollars?" - this person had a unique twist to the common question. At first, I was a little miffed at WHY this was asked, but when I realized there was no harm behind it, I dropped my guard. This person obviously knew that the other was a recovering alcoholic, and wanted to know point blank "What would you rather, WIN the North Dakota Lottery and drink, OR Win nothing and stay sober? To most people, this question wouldn't mean a damn thing, but to an alcoholic, it's a true test of faith and will, in him or herself. How long would you guess this person took to answer?
BISMARCK, ND
What’s It Going To Take? Do You Care Enough To See This Happen?

Some people are starting to think it never will happen. I wrote about this yesterday, election day here in Bismarck, North Dakota. One of the most popular, heated, and controversial subjects on the ballot was the good old number 2 - North Dakota Measure No. 2. Legalizes marijuana. Legalizes the use and sale of marijuana by adults 21 and older. In years past, this has come about and failed - just four years ago so many North Dakotans were hopeful when this was voted on - "It's finally going to pass!" one such person wrote. "Close but no Blunt" - cnbc.com reported back then " Marijuana legalization did not pass in North Dakota...losing by a margin of 41% to 59%..."
BISMARCK, ND
Is North Dakota Ready To Smoke Pot Legally?

I swear ever since I moved here over 8 years ago the title of this story has been brought up. Things in life happen so fast, when I moved from California to Fargo, North Dakota back in 2014 there was no such thing as a cannabis dispensary - now when I go back home for a couple of days I am blown away, seems like every other street corner either has a Mexican food place OR a dispensary. When I was a kid the drug marijuana seemed so mysterious, and when the funky smell wafted over, people usually made an effort to hide it. I honestly don't come across it too much out there in North Dakota, but I know of many people who are keeping their fingers crossed and hoping things change.
ARKANSAS STATE
Where To Get The Perfect Christmas Tree In North Dakota

Halloween is over; now it's time to shamelessly move into Christmas. #NotSorry. I know it's still a little early, but we're doing it. We're preparing for holidays now, because before you know it, they will be here. You don't want to wait until the last minute to figure out where to get a good tree; that could make it where you end up with a "Charlie Brown's Christmas" kind of tree.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
In Northern Minnesota – Rare Sight Captured On Video

Pretty exciting stuff for crews in Northern Minnesota. Imagine being part of a research group that is studying a particular animal, and coming across something pretty rare - This is what makes their work so rewarding. A cougar just taking what looks like a leisurely stroll down a dirt road in the middle of the night, or early morning. So why is this newsworthy? Are cougars becoming extinct? They are not, but it's rare that they are seen in Northern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Will Diesel Shortages Leave North Dakota Shelves Bare?

Diesel fuel has been the headline across news channels, press conferences, and talked about endlessly on social media. The Simple suggestion is that if there is no diesel fuel, no trucks. No trucks, then of course supposedly no goods on the grocery store shelves. The same antics of issuing reasons for worry, stress, and anxiety always seem to stem right around Midterms (or elections in general), and with the 2022 Midterm Elections on the horizon, Tuesday, November 8th, 2022, this too should be no surprise.
CALIFORNIA STATE
