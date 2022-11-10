Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Nation marks National Nurse Practitioners Week
JACKSON, Tenn. — The week of November 13 through the November 19 is observed as National Nurse Practitioners Week. A nurse practitioner is a registered nurse who had advanced education and clinical training. They are also board certified in a particular field of practice. The purpose of National Nurse...
WBBJ
Aviation school inspires kids to find their wings
JACKSON, Tenn. —A group at a local airport teaches kids about aviation. The National Organization of Women in Aviation taught kids between the ages of ten and seventeen the different aspects of aviation. The lessons ranged from aviation maintenance all the way to pilot. The organization hopes to inspire...
WBBJ
First graduation held for Gibson County Veterans Court
TRENTON, Tenn. — The Gibson County Veterans Court held its first graduation on Monday. The Gibson County Veterans Court is a special court that aims for nonviolent law offenders that served in the United States military to be rehabilitated and reintegrated into society. After these veterans are found guilty...
WBBJ
Balloon release held in honor of co-workers memory
BELLS, Tenn.–A work family remembers one of their own. Christian Walker was the young woman found dead inside of a vehicle on college street in Milan. Walker was an employee at the Bells Nursing Rehabilitation Center, when she passed away on October 16. The facility wanted to honor her...
WBBJ
Union City students compete in Canstruction Jr.
UNION CITY, Tenn. —According to information from the Union City School System, a group of students put their creative minds to work at this year’s Canstruction Jr. Competition held at Discovery Park of America. Twenty-two UCHS students composed of members from the Key Club, Art Club, and MEP...
WBBJ
William Edward “Bill” Fleming, Jr.
William Edward “Bill” Fleming, Jr., age 55, resident of Michigan City, Mississippi, departed this life Friday morning, November 11, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee. Bill was born May 25, 1967 in Memphis, the son of the late William Edward Fleming, Sr. and Linda Sue Elam...
WBBJ
Work Session gives insight in school system updates
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School leaders held their monthly Work Session to discuss updates and progress happening throughout the district. The meeting started with some updates on finances for the district and progress of Pope School, which is scheduled for completion in 2025. But the main focus of the meeting was student achievement.
WBBJ
Winter items needed for JMCSS students
JACKSON, Tenn. — Winter apparel donations are being accepted for Jackson-Madison County School students. The school system says that the donated items will be given to students who or IDed by their school counselors. For more information, contact Rhonda Hear at (731) 506-2413 or rlheard@jmcss.org. Find more local news...
WBBJ
November Adult programs at Jackson Madison County Library
The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for the adults to enjoy this November. NaNoWriMo Write-In November 19, Join other authors who are participating in National Novel Writing Month. BookTok Book Talks (New Program) November 22 at 6:00 pm at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. Game Nights. Every...
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 10-09-22
Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the individuals behind the latest robbery at JCPenney in Jackson, TN. Several perps entered the store with hammers, smashed display cases, and stole a large amount of jewelry. This is not the first time. They will continue to pilfer and steal as long as...
WBBJ
FHU Homecoming Week ends with fellowship
HENDERSON, Tenn. —Freed-Hardeman is a university with many traditions that traces its origins back to 1869. FHU had a church service on Sunday morning to end its Homecoming Week. Director of Alumni at FHU, Chris Ramey gives some details on the special service. “So today is one of our...
WBBJ
Salvation Army to begin 2022 Angel Tree program
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Salvation Army continues to keep the holiday spirit alive with their annual Angel Tree program. Tuesday, the Salvation Army is kicking off their Angel Tree program at various locations throughout Jackson like north and south Walmarts, Krogers and other locations. Last year the organization serviced...
WBBJ
Women were Exalted in a Musical Expression
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Choral Society performed an impactful tribute to women in music through numerous genres. The concert included a variety of songs for everyone, with a song from the Disney Movie Moana, Aretha Franklin, and an interpretation of Emily Dickinson. One soloist shares of her love...
WBBJ
Community comes together to feed those in need
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local group holds a Feed the Homeless event. On Saturday, the Circle of Love hosted an event to feed the community. Many people from the community were in attendance to get a meal and also to help with the event itself. The event took place on...
WBBJ
Outback Steakhouse donates over $5k to North Parkway, JMCSS
JACKSON, Tenn. — Our local Outback Steakhouse has made a generous contribution to middle school athletics throughout the Jackson-Madison County School System. On Wednesday, November 9, Outback Steakhouse proprietor Craig Cathey presented a $2,735 check to North Parkway Middle School. The goal is to assist the school’s cross country...
WBBJ
Expert talks breaking stigma around weight loss medications
JACKSON, Tenn. — Experts discussed weight loss medications and breaking the stigma surrounding them. Losing weight is something that many people all over the world constantly think about. According to a study by Found, 33% of respondents say they wish they had access to taking prescription weight loss medications.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/10/22 – 11/14/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/10/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/14/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
U.S. Marine Corps celebrates 247th Birthday!
JACKSON, Tenn.–Birthdays are a time of celebration and that definitely holds true, as some local heroes celebrate one special birthday. November 10th, was the 247th Birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, and a celebration took place on Saturday to have marines join together in true comradery. “I’m just overcome...
WBBJ
Community parades through downtown Jackson for veterans
JACKSON, Tenn. —The City of Jackson honors veterans with a parade. I’m here at the Veterans Day Parade here in downtown Jackson, where despite the temperatures, everyone is here in attendance to support our veterans. This is the annual Veterans Day Parade that has taken place in the...
WBBJ
William Judson Duke, Jr.
William Judson Duke, Jr., age 69, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home. Burial to follow at the Allen’s Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 12 P.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.
