Read full article on original website
Related
Mother Nature’s Masterpiece In ND
What a week we just had, a blizzard that came in and hit us dead center, a comedian found himself stuck ( literally ), and clean-up has begun. Mother Nature decided to flex her muscles a little early, directing a storm that came in early Thursday morning and began to drop what eventually ended up almost a record amount of snow here In Bismarck - According to bringmethenews.com "The storm blew away the Nov. 10 record in Bismarck, with the National Weather Service office near the city's airport measuring 17 inches of snow. That smashed the record of 9.1 inches for the date and was just 0.3 inches shy of tying the 24-hour snowfall record in Bismarck. A stunning 17.3 inches fell on April 14, 2013" Nasty was the appropriate word for the conditions that we were left with, so many people were snowed in, plows doing their best to hit the streets, I saw accidents everywhere, and motorists stuck ( I was one of them, having skidded off into a huge snow drift ) - One well-known comedian and his crew felt the wrath and found themselves stuck ( Bert Kreischer ) - his show was forced to reschedule. Mother Nature wasn't done yet...
Let’s Me And You Talk Snow North Dakota/Minnesota Style
Before the internets came creeping in, people that interacted with one another did so while undergoing the same experiences. The business was more local. You felt like everyone you talked with understood the dire weather situation you were all in because they were experiencing it too. I didn't reply because...y'know,...
That Escalated Quickly! Eye Popping North Dakota Snowfall Totals
When I left the radio station last night, I had a white knuckle ride back to my home south of Lincoln for the ages. I barely and I mean barely made it home. My windshield wipers couldn't keep up with the snow coming down on my truck. There were times I had to stick my head outside of my vehicle to even see because my windshield visibility was so terrible.
Plan Now Your Christmas Tour Across North Dakota
Like it or not, the snow is here and even though there's a chance it may disappear before Thanksgiving, we say, "Embrace it". Get into the holiday spirit, we won't tell anyone. If the thought of curling up in front of the glow from a lit Christmas tree to watch movies would be heavenly, then by golly do just that.
Here Is A Lesson To Never Forget In North Dakota
Actually, this lesson could and should apply anywhere, but it's definitely needed here. I personally learned this lesson this morning, and I thought I would pass this on to others who may have experienced this, OR soon will. Just like last April's blizzard, I was given the opportunity to leave my 2001 Chevy Impala at work in Mandan, and I was allowed to take home our station's vehicle ( which is equipped with a 4-wheel drive ) Wednesday night. So when yesterday's weather kicked in, I was pretty confident driving home. The snow started falling at a steady clip yesterday, and I still had no problem driving around dangerous road conditions. A NO TRAVEL ADVISED was issued and I made sure I got home as soon as possible, BUT STILL had no fear of just WHY those alerts are issued.
kxnet.com
When you can expect the snowstorm to end
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’re well into our first snowstorm and blizzard of the season. Many towns and cities have shut down or are planning to close up shop early. But when can you expect to move around normally again?. The brunt of the storm is already here....
Christmas Gifts To Buy Now While Waiting Out A North Dakota Blizzard
The wind is howling. The snow is drifting. The temperature has dropped over 60 degrees from a week ago. Yup, that is the situation being faced across the Dakota's this week. However, it is NOT all bad. Have you ever thought, just maybe Mother Nature is working with you? She maybe thought, folks, you need a break from the rat race to hunker in and enjoy the comforts of home. And hopefully, enjoy it so with the ones you love. (Quick note: for those that are emergency personnel, DOT, various businesses and companies working around the clock to keep the world functioning, you are in our thoughts and prayers. Be Safe.)
Easy FAST Way To Defrost Those Windshields In North Dakota
Lucky to have a garage, shop, or even a car starter; find yourself more thankful than anything. After last week's record-breaking 77 degrees in Bismarck, North Dakota; mother nature has reminded us all she is back in control and dropped us to downright frigid. So even if you are someone with a stored inside vehicle, bet there are a few family members that still might have to park on the curb or possibly the tractor has gotta be plugged in outside ready for feeding the critters. Frost becomes all our enemy.
No Bismarck Bubble This Time: Blizzard Warning For Parts Of ND
As much as we need the moisture, I suppose I shouldn't complain, but it looks like it's going to be a longggg winter. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Blizzard Warning for parts of Central North Dakota including Burleigh and Morton counties. This could be a very...
Here’s How Much It Costs To Run Christmas Lights In ND!
We spend quite a bit of money around the holidays. Gifts, decorations, food -- the list goes on! We know how much those things cost, because we see the price tag right away. What about the ultimate holiday expression/decoration? What about our lights? If you plan on putting lights up this year, you might be interested to know how much it will cost you.
6 Things You Better Have For North Dakota Winters
It's cold. It's getting colder. North Dakota winters are nothing short of brutal. It's coming, and it you don't want to be caught with your pants down. Like, literally, and figurative pants. If you're new to the area, or just would like a few tips to survive our insanely cold winters, I'll help you out.
Bride Blows ‘Dust’ Off Wedding Vows After Waiting 15 Years: WATCH
A woman cleverly roasted her now-husband during their wedding ceremony by blowing dust off her long-awaited wedding vows. After dating for 15 years, Christie and Byron Jeffries finally tied the knot in October in a ceremony held in South Carolina. When it came time to read their vows to each...
ND’s Tigirlily Gold Announces Their First Major Headlining Tour
North Dakota's beloved Tigirlily recently re-branded their name to "Tigirlily Gold." They've also just announced their first-ever major national headlining tour which begins TONIGHT. Tigirlily Gold will be hitting some major cities along the way with this tour sponsored by Lee. According to their Instagram account, these shows are secret/exclusive...
North Dakota’s Most Popular Christmas Movie Is _______?
It might be a little too soon to start watching Christmas movies, but we have to prepare, don't we?. Ever wonder what's the most popular Christmas movie is? Elf? Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer? Love Actually? -- There are so many to choose from. Here's What We Know. A study...
North Dakota’s First Winter Storm Possible This Week
For the first time this season, the National Weather Service in Bismarck is using the word "storm" in their long-range forecast for North Dakota this week. The brunt of this storm is expected to affect southern North Dakota starting Wednesday evening. Heavy snow is possible across southern North Dakota including Bismarck Mandan lasting into early Thursday evening.
Was A New State Record Walleye Just Caught In North Dakota?
I recently recorded a fishing report with Mike Peluso where I asked him if a state-record Walleye might be caught this fall in North Dakota. He brought up the fact that some big Walleyes have been caught on Lake Oahe this fall, and he believes the record could fall this fall or next spring for sure.
A 20 Picture Introduction To This North Dakota “Shouse”.
There's a building trend across the country and right here in Bismarck/Mandan, that the creation of shop condos. That's building commercial space on the ground level with a living area up above. That way you can have your business downstairs and when it's time to go home you just head upstairs.
BisMan Alcoholic-WIN The Lottery And Drink OR Stay Sober And Lose
I heard this question directed toward a Bismarck alcoholic just yesterday. Do you know how you come across conversations by mistake sometimes? I heard this one loud and clear, and it intrigued me. Seems like everywhere we go these days here in Bismarck, and I'm sure all over North Dakota is "WOW, look how much money the North Dakota Lottery jackpot is!" - Everyone has their answers to "What would you do if you WON $1.9 BILLION dollars?" - this person had a unique twist to the common question. At first, I was a little miffed at WHY this was asked, but when I realized there was no harm behind it, I dropped my guard. This person obviously knew that the other was a recovering alcoholic, and wanted to know point blank "What would you rather, WIN the North Dakota Lottery and drink, OR Win nothing and stay sober? To most people, this question wouldn't mean a damn thing, but to an alcoholic, it's a true test of faith and will, in him or herself. How long would you guess this person took to answer?
What’s It Going To Take? Do You Care Enough To See This Happen?
Some people are starting to think it never will happen. I wrote about this yesterday, election day here in Bismarck, North Dakota. One of the most popular, heated, and controversial subjects on the ballot was the good old number 2 - North Dakota Measure No. 2. Legalizes marijuana. Legalizes the use and sale of marijuana by adults 21 and older. In years past, this has come about and failed - just four years ago so many North Dakotans were hopeful when this was voted on - "It's finally going to pass!" one such person wrote. "Close but no Blunt" - cnbc.com reported back then " Marijuana legalization did not pass in North Dakota...losing by a margin of 41% to 59%..."
8 Annoying Things North Dakotans Do At The Grocery Store
Going grocery shopping is not always an enjoyable experience. For starters, there are people there... just kidding...sort of. But seriously, it's a lot of walking, a lot of bright florescent lights, a lot of spending money on not-fun things and so on and so forth. That's also not to mention having to load, unload, then put all of the groceries away when you're done shopping. Bleh.
Hot 97-5
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0