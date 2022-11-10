Read full article on original website
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Apple Limits AirDrop in China After It Was Used to Spread Protest Messages
Apple has restricted the use of AirDrop on iPhones in China, after protesters used the wireless file-sharing feature to secretly spread messages criticizing the Chinese authorities. Chinese users who updated their iPhone’s version to iOS 16.1.1, released Wednesday, will be able to use the feature to receive files from strangers...
Elon Continues Twitter Chaos, Kills ‘Official’ Badge Feature in Under 24 Hours
Less than 24 hours after it launched, Elon Musk has killed Twitter’s new “Official” checkmark, the billionaire’s first major change to Twitter since taking over the site in a $44 billion forced sale last month. On the morning of November 9, some Twitter accounts awoke to...
Russian Hackers Are Publishing Stolen Abortion Records on the Dark Web
Hackers who stole a trove of data from one of Australia’s biggest private health insurers are drip-feeding sensitive details of customers' medical diagnoses and procedures, including abortions, onto the dark web. The leaks started flowing on Wednesday, as the hackers—who contacted Medibank in late October to reveal they’d stolen...
Global Emissions Are Actually Getting A Lot Worse
Global emissions could push the Earth beyond 1.5ºC of warming within the next nine years, new research has found, as emissions levels edge slightly ahead of the levels recorded before the pandemic. On Friday, the Global Carbon Project released an annual carbon emissions data dump tracking the state of...
‘There’s Rampant Bigotry’: The Women Taking On the Crypto Bros
LISBON, Portugal – When Molly White, one of the world’s most high-profile critics of Web3, looked at the analytics for a video of a Stanford lecture about abuse on blockchains she’d posted on her YouTube channel, it confirmed one of her deepest-held suspicions about the space she was operating in.
Elon Musk Lands Hot Ad Client for Twitter: Himself
As advertisers have begun to flee Elon Musk’s chaotic Twitter, Musk has secured a major new client: himself. CNBC first reported that Musk's SpaceX ordered an advertising package from Twitter to promote SpaceX's Starlink satellite service in Spain and Australia. Musk confirmed the deal on Twitter, but said it was “not large,” and intended to “test effectiveness of Twitter advertising in Australia & Spain.”
Elon Musk Fired Twitter’s Sustainability Team As COP27 Started
A Twitter account launched by the platform’s sustainability team was supposed to amplify the message of COP27, but Elon Musk fired the people working on it before the United Nations’ climate crisis conference had even begun. @TwitterEarth, which says in its bio that it is “uniting voices for...
US Takes Down European Websites Blamed for Selling Fentanyl
The US government has targeted a European-based network of drug websites accused of supplying fentanyl to fuel its deadly opioid crisis. US Treasury officials said on Wednesday that Martinus De Koning and Alex Peijnenburg from the Netherlands generated millions of dollars in crypto currency from illicit drug sales through their websites.
