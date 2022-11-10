ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WausauPilot

Packers release two 2021 picks in Amari Rodgers, Kylin Hill

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have released wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers one year after they traded up in the third round to draft the former Clemson star. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Tuesday the roster moves involving Rodgers and running back/kick returner...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Associated Press

Montero, Astros finalize $34.5 million, 3-year contract

HOUSTON (AP) — Reliever Rafael Montero finalized a $34.5 million, three-year contract to remain with the World Series champion Houston Astros, a deal that could be worth $36.75 million over three seasons. The 32-year-old right-hander gets $11.5 million in each of the next three seasons under the deal announced Tuesday. He can earn $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for games: $100,000 each for 50, 55, 60, 65 and 70 games. Montero also would get a $250,000 bonus in any season he has 30 games finished.
HOUSTON, TX

