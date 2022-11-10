Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Pierre Police Warn Residents To Remove Trailers, Boats, Campers From City Streets
PIERRE – The Pierre Police Department is asking residents to remove trailers, boats and campers from city streets by Monday, November 21 to aid with future snow removal. In a news release, the police department said that warning notices will be issued to trailers still parked on city streets after that day. Following that, any trailers that do not comply with provisions of the warning notice will be towed away.
Fort Pierre residents must move certain vehicles off of streets by Nov. 14
The City of Fort Pierre reminds residents they need to move all types of boats, campers and recreational vehicles off of public roadways. Mayor Gloria Hanson says residents have until Nov. 14, 2022, to move all types of boats, campers and recreational vehicles parked along public rights of way for the winter.
Insurance rates, AMR contract on agenda for Pierre City Commission tonight
The Pierre City Commission meets today (Nov. 15, 2022) at 5:30pm at City Hall. Pierre City Commission meetings also include time for public comments. New Hire Park Department Maintenance Worker – Jody Ryland. New Hire Street Department Maintenance Worker – William Boardman. Transfer from Water Department Heavy Equipment...
Rounds seeking Spring 2023 internship applications
U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) is currently accepting applications from college students to serve as interns during the spring 2023 semester. Positions are available in his Washington, D.C. office and his state offices in Aberdeen, Rapid City, Pierre and Sioux Falls. Spring internships typically run from January to May, but dates can be tailored to specific schedules. Interns will receive a stipend, and the office works closely with all the universities to meet the criteria necessary for interns to receive college credit.
Pierre School Board meets tonight
The Pierre School Board meets at 5:30pm today (Nov. 14, 2022) in the Administration Building board room. Board Policy C50 – Pierre School District Wellness Policy (Final Reading) (A) Pay Increase for Special Education Classified Positions (A) The meeting includes time for public comments, but those wanting to address...
Pierre’s Merkwan Selected For National High School Football Showcase
PIERRE – Pierre Governor standout wide receiver Jack Merkwan hasn’t made his college choice yet, but he will be part of an event that may gain him a lot of notice. Merkwan was chosen from a pool of over 6,700 players to participate in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, a series of three games showcasing top high school talent from across the nation.
Defense, Kienholz, Merkwan Lead Pierre To Record-Tying 6th Straight Football Championship
VERMILLION – Pierre’s football dynasty now equals the very best ever in South Dakota playoff football. Lincoln Kienholz passed for three touchdowns and ran for two, Jack Merkwan set a championship game record for receiving yards and Pierre’s defense had three interceptions and three sacks as the Governors defeated Tea Area Saturday 35-20 in the SDHSAA 11AA Football Championship at the DakotaDome. Pierre’s sixth straight 11AA championship equals West Central (11A, 2000-05) for the most consecutive football titles in South Dakota.
