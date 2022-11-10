Israel Adesanya was in relatively good spirits following his first UFC title fight loss. “The Last Stylebender” relinquished the UFC middleweight championship to Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 after being finished via strikes two minutes into the final round. Had Adesanya hung on, it’s likely that he would have won a decision – barring any 10-8 scores – as he was up on all three scorecards heading into the fifth frame.

2 DAYS AGO