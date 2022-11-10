Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Subway rider robbed and slashed in broad daylight.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Kids Mugging Kids in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Disturbing Video Shows Scooter thieves Dragging a 12-Year-Old Girl For Her NecklaceAbdul GhaniJackson Heights, NY
‘Crazy Eyes’ Beat Female Worker with Metal Pipe for No ReasonBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NY Tries New Reward System For Unsolved Shooting In Mount VernonStill UnsolvedMount Vernon, NY
Related
MMA Fighting
Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira full fight video highlights
Watch Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC 281, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira took place Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (23-2) took on Alex Pereira (7-1) in the main event on the night’s main card. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
Dana White on booking Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya in immediate rematch: ‘I wouldn’t rule it out’
Alex Pereira is technically 3-0 against Israel Adesanya after an incredible comeback win to claim the middleweight title in the UFC 281 main event. But it appears the rivalry is far from finished. Following a pair of wins over Adesanya in kickboxing, Pereira delivered a stunning standing knockout in their...
MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz, Dillon Danis separated, bystander slapped in altercation outside MSG at UFC 281
Nate Diaz got into another altercation at a major combat sports event, this time with Dillon Danis outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281. In video that surfaced shortly after Saturday’s pay-per-view, cameras caught Diaz and Danis being separated by multiple people. In the middle of the fracas was Paradigm Sports chief Audie Attar, who pushed back Danis as Diaz made his way out of the situation.
MMA Fighting
Israel Adesanya: ‘I was fine’ when UFC 281 main event was stopped, ‘bring back Steve Mazzagatti’
Israel Adesanya was in relatively good spirits following his first UFC title fight loss. “The Last Stylebender” relinquished the UFC middleweight championship to Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 after being finished via strikes two minutes into the final round. Had Adesanya hung on, it’s likely that he would have won a decision – barring any 10-8 scores – as he was up on all three scorecards heading into the fifth frame.
MMA Fighting
UFC 281 post-fight bonuses: Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler get ‘Fight of the Night’
Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler’s rollercoaster fight picked up “Fight of the Night” honors with stiff opposition at UFC 281. Poirier and Chandler each took home an additional $50,000 for their gritty, back-and-forth affair, which Poirier took by third-round submission after Chandler put him in trouble in the first.
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather clowns Deji in ridiculous exhibition bout
The Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji exhibition will go down as the least serious of the all-time boxing great’s post-career lark. Mayweather spent eight rounds clowning the social influencer turned boxer, just as concerned with entertaining the audience as beating his opponent at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. There were ring card girl impressions, between-round pad sessions and even a pirouette as the 45-year-old Mayweather toyed with his food. As the bout was an exhibition, no winner was declared.
MMA Fighting
UFC 281 results: Frankie Edgar suffers devastating knockout in final fight after Chris Gutierrez lands brutal knee
Chris Gutierrez ended Frankie Edgar’s legendary career with a devastating knockout after he connected with a brutal knee strike in the opening round at UFC 281. From the start of the fight, Gutierrez looked dialed in as he showcased tremendous striking skills on the feet while keeping Edgar on the end of his punches and kicks. With Edgar determined to continue moving forward, Gutierrez made him pay with a jumping knee that landed flush.
MMA Fighting
‘That hurt my heart’: Fighters react to Frankie Edgar’s brutal knockout loss, UFC 281 retirement
Frankie Edgar’s retirement fight at UFC 281 ended violently when Chris Gutierrez knocked him out cold in the first round. A knee up the middle caught Edgar flush, sending him to the canvas at the 2:01 mark of the opening frame. It was his third knockout loss in his previous four fights, while Gutierrez extended his unbeaten streak to eight fights.
MMA Fighting
‘The MMA community lost a legend’: Pros react to Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson’s death
Anthony Johnson, who twice competed for the UFC light heavyweight title, died on Sunday at the age of 38 years old. The pros went on Twitter to remember the fighter’s career and life. Check out their reactions below.
MMA Fighting
UFC 281 post-fight show: Reaction to Alex Pereira’s stunning finish of Israel Adesanya, Zhang Weili’s title win
Needing a finish heading into the fifth and final round, Alex Pereira landed his most powerful shots when he needed them the most and stunned Israel Adesanya to become the brand new UFC middleweight champion of the world to cap off a memorable UFC 281 event. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck...
MMA Fighting
UFC 281 video: Carlos Ulberg lands left hand counter to knock out Nicolae Negumereanu
Carlos Ulberg is for real. The New Zealander opened UFC 281 with a stunning first-round knockout of Nicolae Negumereanu (13-2), clipping him behind the ear with a left hand to send Negumereanu crashing to the mat. Ulberg (6-1) followed up with two more hard punches to force the stoppage. Watch...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Should the UFC immediately run back Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya after shocking UFC 281 ending?
The UFC middleweight champion has a name, and it’s Alex Pereira after a stunning fifth-round, come-from-behind knockout win over Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 281. While Pereira’s win opens up the door to some interesting and fresh matchups, a rematch between the new champ and Adesanya would be massive, but is it the fight to make in the immediate aftermath of the UFC’s return to Madison Square Garden?
MMA Fighting
Josh Emmett happy with interim title shot but goal remains Alexander Volkanovski: ‘That’s the champion’
Josh Emmett was waiting on word about his next fight for several months, but he got a clue ahead of UFC 280 in October that good news could be coming soon. According to the veteran featherweight contender, the UFC started communicating with him about plans for the future after it was cemented that reigning 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski would be moving up a division to challenge for a second title.
MMA Fighting
Mayweather vs. Deji Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event
MMA Fighting has Mayweather vs. Deji results live for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji fight card at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE, on Sunday afternoon. When the main event begins, around 4 p.m. ET, check out our Mayweather vs. Deji live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event. It will be an eight-round exhibition contest.
MMA Fighting
Zhang Weili vs. Carla Esparza full fight video highlights
Watch Zhang Weili vs. Carla Esparza full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC 281, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira took place Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Former UFC champion Zhang Weili (23-3) took on UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza (19-7) in the co-main event on the night’s main card. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
UFC 282 trailer released featuring epic Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira rematch
Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira’s first meeting was one of the most wild and entertaining fights in UFC history. They have a chance to top that performance in December. An official trailer has been released for UFC 282, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is headlined by a rematch between Prochazka and Teixeira. Prochazka defeated Teixeira by fifth-round submission at UFC 275 this past June to cap off a highly competitive fight and become the new UFC light heavyweight champion.
MMA Fighting
Fighter vs. Writer: Matt Brown reacts to UFC 281, Adesanya vs. Pereira stoppage and more
The Fighter vs. The Writer returns after an action-packed weekend at UFC 281 where Alex Pereira pulled off a stunning comeback to knockout Israel Adesanya to become the new middleweight champion. UFC welterweight Matt Brown joins Damon Martin on the podcast as they discuss the fallout from the event when...
MMA Fighting
Video: Alex Pereira receives hero’s welcome in return home after championship win at UFC 281
Alex Pereira received quite a welcome back to his adopted home in Danbury, Conn. following a stunning fifth-round knockout over Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 to become middleweight champion. The Brazilian striker was greeted by the masses as he returned to Teixeira MMA and Fitness, the gym run by his...
MMA Fighting
MMA Rankings, November 2022: Is Zhang Weili destined for a dominant UFC title run this time?
In the ever-shifting MMA landscape, ranking the world’s greatest fighters might seem like a fool’s errand, but that’s exactly we’ve set out to do with the MMA Fighting Global Rankings. Here, our esteemed panel sorts out the movers and shakers from every division to provide you with the most definitive list of the best fighters on the planet.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Sean Strickland surprised Alex Pereira beat Israel Adesanya: ‘Izzy, you should have wrestled’
Sean Strickland has some belated advice for Israel Adesanya. UFC 281 this past weekend marked the crowning moment of Alex Pereira’s incredibly young 8-fight MMA career. Competing for the UFC middleweight crown in only his fourth bout inside the octagon, Pereira remained Adesanya’s nightmare, disposing of the now-former champion via fifth-round TKO in comeback fashion.
Comments / 0