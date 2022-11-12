ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

College football upset alert for Week 11: Alabama, Clemson on notice

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 4 days ago

Week 11 is here and with it comes another crucial opportunity for the top teams to prove they belong in College Football Playoff contention, while those on the outside looking in hope for some chaos to take advantage of in the next rankings.

Going into the final stretch of the regular season, the games are taking on major implications for division and conference races to sort themselves out.

But not all favorites are created equally, not with all the competition at the top of the polls as traditional dynasties like Alabama and Clemson appear to have played themselves out of the running.

Here's your look at the teams on upset alert going into this weekend, with game lines courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

College football Week 11 upset alert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AToBl_0j6BzSz500

We're not saying these teams will lose, just that they can lose

No. 7 LSU (-3) at Arkansas. There's a lot to like about LSU with its wins over Ole Miss and Alabama, but some concerns, too. It's about average in most categories judged against its SEC competition and is in prime position to fall right into "trap" territory and could be headed into a letdown. Jayden Daniels has the legs to throw the Hogs' front seven out of position, but the Razorbacks can run the ball better than most behind one of the league's premier offensive lines.

No. 9 Alabama (-12) at No. 11 Ole Miss. Alabama isn't exactly in collapse mode here, losing its two games both on the last play and by a combined four points. But the warning signs have been there all season: the sketchy secondary, the iffy receivers, and the wobbly pass protection. And the struggles on the road: Ole Miss plays well on home ground and boasts a rushing attack that ranks third overall in college football in total production. If it sets the pace early, this one can get interesting.

No. 6 Oregon (-13.5) vs. No. 25 Washington. What's not to like about the Ducks since the opening loss to Georgia? Especially at home, thanks to what is by far the best season of Bo Nix's career, leading an offense that has over 40 points in eight straight wins. But don't overlook the Huskies, who boast the nation's premier passer: Michael Penix is over 3,200 yards and has 23 touchdowns and poses a legitimate threat to Oregon's back seven with accuracy and pace.

No. 18 Texas (-7) vs. No. 4 TCU. The books have favored the Longhorns since the open when taking the Horned Frogs' slow starts into account, not to mention the status of lead receiver Quentin Johnston, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Still, TCU has enough firepower in the air and on the ground, both playing behind Max Duggan, the nation's fourth most efficient passer, with a Big 12 title game appearance in sight.

No. 10 Clemson (-7) vs. Louisville. As each week passed, you got the feeling Clemson's relative improvements on offense were tenuous at best, and then outings against Syracuse and at Notre Dame seemed to bring the point home. This team just isn't performing up to par with DJ Uiagalelei at the helm. He's not getting a ton of help from his receivers, either, whereas Louisville's defense has certainly had its moments, like its 8-takeaway rout over Wake.

Wake Forest (-3.5) vs. No. 15 North Carolina. Give the credit to Drake Maye for putting the Tar Heels at 8-1 and in position to play for the ACC title, because this defense certainly isn't responsible. It ranks 113th nationally in total production and goes against Sam Hartman, the Deacons quarterback who has kept this series close in recent years. Hartman should work against a Heels secondary that allowed Virginia to score four TDs last week despite not having its top three receivers, but he also had nine turnovers in the last two games. This could be another shootout, which bodes slightly better for Maye and Carolina.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Alabama | Georgia | LSU | Ohio State | Michigan | Notre Dame | Tennessee | USC | Clemson | Oklahoma | Texas | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 16

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama's "Dirty" Play

Alabama topped Ole Miss on Saturday night, holding off Lane Kiffin's Rebels team. But fans were not happy with a "dirty" play by one Crimson Tide defender on quarterback Jaxson Dart. "During one instance, Dart was seeking to make a play when Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner came off the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

College football rankings: Week 12 AP Top 25 released

College football rankings are getting another update to the 2022 season as we head into Week 12. As we move forward with 2 weekends left before conference championships, the AP Top 25 has been updated with some familiar faces at the top. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU all remained...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game

Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
TENNESSEE STATE
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Video: Alabama Star Got Away With Dirty Play On Saturday

Players usually can't get away with roughing the quarterback at any level of football. But nearing the end of Saturday's clash between Alabama and Ole Miss, Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner got away with a pretty blatant penalty on Rebels QB Jaxson Dart. Earlier in the game, Turner was flagged...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Paul Finebaum blasts Lane Kiffin following Alabama loss

Paul Finebaum was critical of one SEC coach after Week 11. The ESPN personality came down on Ole Miss Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin on Sunday. The Rebels lost 30-24 in Oxford against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, a game that came down to the final possession. However, the Rebels were unsuccessful in their attempt to score a touchdown.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit

Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Paul Finebaum weighs in on Lane Kiffin to Auburn rumors

Lane Kiffin is a name that you will hear connected to Auburn until he himself reaffirms his commitment to Ole Miss this offseason or until the Tigers officially hire their next head coach. That buzz started right from the jump after Bryan Harsin’s firing and it’s volume has only increased since then. It doesn’t take a Paul Finebaum to understand the potential connection between the two, but the analyst did share his thoughts after spending the weekend in Oxford.
AUBURN, AL
Popculture

Jeff Cook's Death Sparks Tributes From Alabama Fans

Country music fans are in mourning Tuesday following the death of Jeff Cook, one-third of the band Alabama. Cook was a founding member of the band, alongside his cousins, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. Cook died on Monday at 73, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The guitarist lived...
DESTIN, FL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another big-time college football weekend is in the books. Saturday featured some pretty notable results across the country, with Georgia continuing to look dominant, Ohio State and Michigan playing like they're on a collision course for two weeks from now, TCU holding on against Texas and more. Following the latest...
GEORGIA STATE
atozsports.com

Josh Heupel gets a laugh at the expense of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel can be savage when he wants to be. And he wanted to be on Monday. Heupel was asked by a reporter about there not being as many “fake injuries” during games this season. Tennessee’s head coach interrupted the reporter to point out...
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy