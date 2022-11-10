ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BreakingAC

Stolen Ventnor vehicle leads to arrest and a gun

A Gloucester County man is accused of stealing a vehicle from Ventnor and then ditching a handgun while running from police. A resident at the Regency Towers Condominiums on the Boardwalk called police late Saturday morning to report her vehicle was stolen overnight, Chief Joe Fussner said. An investigation by...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Ocean County man had illegal guns, fake badges, feds say

TOMS RIVER, NJ – An Ocean County man is going to federal prison for 12 months and a day after pleading guilty to illegally possessing firearms and fake federal identification badges. Jeffrey Backlund, 57, of Waretown, pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a privately manufactured short-barrel rifle, a silencer, and five imitation badges of various federal agencies. According to the Department of Justice, on Sept. 6, 2020, after investigating a domestic disturbance, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Backlund’s residence and located a number of firearms and imitation federal identification badges. “They found one short-barreled, AR-style, .223 caliber rifle bearing The post Ocean County man had illegal guns, fake badges, feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Gun Store Burglary in Bucks County Caught on Video

Police are looking for burglars caught on camera stealing a number of guns from a store in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The video shows five suspects breaking into the “Target World” store in New Britain Township through a glass door shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday. The suspects made off...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

N.J. man accused of putting girlfriend’s body in trash bag now faces murder charge

A Trenton man who was arrested last month and accused of moving his girlfriend’s body is now facing first-degree murder charge in her death, authorities said Thursday. Alton Eubanks, 48, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Middleburg, New York, on Oct. 12 and charged with disturbing, moving and/or concealing the human remains of his girlfriend Corrine Daniels, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy