Shooting near Salvation Army building in Camden under investigation
A shooting is under investigation in Camden, New Jersey, but police are providing few details at this time.
EHT man with warrant for gun charge arrested after Pleasantville car stop
An Egg Harbor Township man with an outstanding warrant out of Pleasantville apparently wasn’t bright enough to avoid police. Elvis Gonzalez was pulled over in Pleasantville just after midnight Monday, after Officer Enrique Badillo saw he was driving with an inoperable headlight. A search of the vehicle led to...
Motorist released as he awaits trial in crash that killed South Jersey woman
A man accused of driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed a South Jersey woman was ordered released from jail pending trial. Patrick M. Dunn, 42, of Harrisonville, was driving a pickup truck on Ellis Mill Road in Elk Township on Nov. 1 when the vehicle collided head-on with a car driven by Amy Buchanan, 56, of Gloucester Township, authorities said.
N.J. city will pay $1M to Black detective who found toy monkey hanging at his workspace
The City of Trenton has agreed to settle - for $1 million in the midst of trial - the racial discrimination allegations of a former police detective who said he arrived at work in March 2014 to find a stuffed animal monkey hanging at his workstation, his lawyers said. Damon...
Ocean County, NJ, Teen Found Dead: Climbed into Dumpster, Compressed into Garbage Truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and was...
Stolen Ventnor vehicle leads to arrest and a gun
A Gloucester County man is accused of stealing a vehicle from Ventnor and then ditching a handgun while running from police. A resident at the Regency Towers Condominiums on the Boardwalk called police late Saturday morning to report her vehicle was stolen overnight, Chief Joe Fussner said. An investigation by...
Caught on video: Police searching for armed suspects who carjacked driver in Fishtown
In the video, you can hear the suspects threaten the victim and point a gun at him in the city's Fishtown neighborhood. Police say the three suspects also robbed the victim before driving off in his 2012 Honda Civic.
fox29.com
Philadelphia man arrested, charged after Montgomery County shooting and barricade situation
UPPER DUBLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 32-year-old man Philadelphia man was arrested and charged with attempted homicide after a shooting and barricade situation in Montgomery County. Officials said Upper Dublin police were called to the 3100 block of Walnut Avenue Friday morning, about 8:30, on the report of a shooting.
fox29.com
Driver robbed, carjacked delivering fake food order in Upper Darby, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Police say a suspect concocted a plan to rob a food delivery driver by placing a bogus order over the weekend in Delaware County. The driver was delivering food Sunday night when police say he was approached by a man with a long-barreled gun with a scope on the 200 block of Friendship Road in Drexel Hill.
fox29.com
Multi-vehicle accident in Kensington kills 1 man; 1 taken into custody
KENSINGTON - A man was killed in a Kensington traffic accident after the car he was driving was hit by another vehicle. According to officials, a car was traveling north on G Street late Sunday afternoon, just before 4:45, while a separate vehicle was traveling west on Tioga Street. Authorities...
Police investigate ATM theft in Northern Liberties amid rise in thefts across the city
Workers at the store tell Action News three robbers wearing ski masks held up a clerk at gunpoint and stole the ATM by dragging it out of the store.
fox29.com
Man hospitalized after being shot in broad daylight in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital and police are investigating after a broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia Monday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Cecil B Moore Avenue in the city's North Philadelphia section around 10:02 a.m. Authorities say a 42-year-old...
Crime Fighters: Who killed Shawn Newman?
A man was shot while inside his car with his wife. Now law enforcement officials hope you can help find his killer.
Ocean County man had illegal guns, fake badges, feds say
TOMS RIVER, NJ – An Ocean County man is going to federal prison for 12 months and a day after pleading guilty to illegally possessing firearms and fake federal identification badges. Jeffrey Backlund, 57, of Waretown, pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a privately manufactured short-barrel rifle, a silencer, and five imitation badges of various federal agencies. According to the Department of Justice, on Sept. 6, 2020, after investigating a domestic disturbance, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Backlund’s residence and located a number of firearms and imitation federal identification badges. “They found one short-barreled, AR-style, .223 caliber rifle bearing The post Ocean County man had illegal guns, fake badges, feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
Arrest warrant issued for 18-year-old in Norristown killing
Authorities in Norristown, Montgomery County have issued an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old man wanted in the killing of 47-year-old Anthony Vitelli.
4 men wounded in early morning North Philly shooting
Philadelphia police said four people have been hospitalized following an early Sunday morning shooting in North Philadelphia, near D Street and Wyoming Avenue.
NBC Philadelphia
Gun Store Burglary in Bucks County Caught on Video
Police are looking for burglars caught on camera stealing a number of guns from a store in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The video shows five suspects breaking into the “Target World” store in New Britain Township through a glass door shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday. The suspects made off...
4 men recovering after shooting in city's Feltonville section
Police say the shooting happened after some sort of an incident at a nearby after hours club.
N.J. man accused of putting girlfriend’s body in trash bag now faces murder charge
A Trenton man who was arrested last month and accused of moving his girlfriend’s body is now facing first-degree murder charge in her death, authorities said Thursday. Alton Eubanks, 48, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Middleburg, New York, on Oct. 12 and charged with disturbing, moving and/or concealing the human remains of his girlfriend Corrine Daniels, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
Somerset man charged in fatal vehicle crash in Old Bridge following police pursuit
OLD BRIDGE – A 19-year-old Somerset man has been charged in connection with a fatal vehicle crash following a police pursuit, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Old Bridge Acting Police Chief Donald F. Fritz Jr. Samuel Villar was charged with one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter,...
