TOMS RIVER, NJ – An Ocean County man is going to federal prison for 12 months and a day after pleading guilty to illegally possessing firearms and fake federal identification badges. Jeffrey Backlund, 57, of Waretown, pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a privately manufactured short-barrel rifle, a silencer, and five imitation badges of various federal agencies. According to the Department of Justice, on Sept. 6, 2020, after investigating a domestic disturbance, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Backlund's residence and located a number of firearms and imitation federal identification badges. "They found one short-barreled, AR-style, .223 caliber rifle bearing

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO