Casper, WY

104.7 KISS FM

Natrona County Arrest Log (11/10/22 – 11/13/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Police Department Donates Bikes to the Community

According to a press release by the Casper Police Department, on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. it donated 94 total bicycles to the Casper community. The department got the bikes, according to the release, by various means, either because the bikes were lost, stolen, seized, or other methods. Approximately 33...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Election Results – Natrona County Assessor

According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County Board of Elections office, Tammy Saulsbury will serve as the Natrona County Assessor. Voting at Industrial Building, Natrona County Fairgrounds.
104.7 KISS FM

The Natrona County Ballot Count Begins Tuesday Night

It's all over but the counting. Few if any problems were reported from the 42 precincts where voters in Natrona County cast their ballots in the General Election on Tuesday, Natrona County Clerk Tracy Good said Tuesday night. More than 4,000 people cast their absentee ballots at the Clerk's office,...
104.7 KISS FM

Natrona County Elections Saw a 61% Voter Turnout

As the Natrona County Board of Elections works on certifying the election results, according to the unofficial results, 22,953 total ballots were cast in the county, out of the 37,500 registered voters, leading to a 61.21% turnout. This is slightly higher than the 22,380 total ballots that were cast in...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Final Election Results: Conservation, Fire Districts

These are the final unofficial results of all 42 precincts reporting for the Natrona County Fire Protection District, the Casper Mountain Fire Protection District and the Natrona County Conservation District. On Thursday, the Natrona County Canvassing Board will meet to verify the unofficial results. The board is composed of Natrona...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Free Confidential Memory Screenings Today in Casper

Have you or someone you love been looking for a simple and safe brain check-up that tests memory and other thinking skills?. Free, confidential memory screenings are available from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Casper Senior Center (1831 E 4th Street). Screenings take just a few minutes, are...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Early Morning Voters in Casper Cast Their Ballots

The temperature read 27 degrees when K2Radio News arrived. By 7:30 a.m. the Radius Church voting place had counted 50 votes and there was still a line to the door. The parking lot was packed as dozens of people hurried inside and out of the chilly air. Carol, the election...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Community Christmas Tree Lighting Scheduled for David Street Station in Downtown Casper

It's very quickly become a staple of of the Thanksgiving/Christmas season. The Community Christmas Tree Lighting, taking place at David Street Station, is almost as much a part of the Christmas holiday as the actual Christmas Parade. And this year, like years past, the Christmas Tree Lighting is happening just moments before the Christmas Parade commences in Downtown Casper.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

