bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Arrest Suspect on Firearm Related Charges Following Traffic Stop in Boston
At about 10:56 PM on Monday November 14, 2022, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston) arrested Christian Clark, 22, of Hyde Park, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Allstate Road and Massachusetts Avenue in Boston. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle for a traffic infraction (Stop Sign, Failure to Stop) and an equipment violation (Excessive Window Tint) when they recovered a loaded 9mm Taurus G3 handgun from inside the vehicle. The suspect was placed in custody without incident after the officers confirmed that the suspect did not possess a valid License to Carry a Firearm.
Man charged in 2018 police-involved shooting gets 10 years
Serge Andre, 33, was found guilty of several crimes last week, including assault and battery on a police officer with an attempt to disarm, assault with a dangerous weapon, and attempted breaking and entering.
WCVB
Transit police officer assaulted by teens at Forest Hills MBTA station
BOSTON — Two teenagers from Boston are facing assault and battery charges after they attacked and injured an MBTA Transit Police Department officer, according to authorities. TPD officials said the officer was assaulted at about 4 p.m. Monday while on patrol at the Forest Hills MBTA Station in Jamaica...
whdh.com
Police report gunshots in Dorchester, no one injured
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said gunshots were fired in Dorchester Monday night. The shots were discharged at 7 p.m. near the intersection of Wayne Street and Blue Hill Avenue. No one was hurt, though police inspected what appeared to be bullet holes in a car and a nearby home.
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Arrest 18-Year-Old Suspect on Firearm Related Charges After Responding to Shots Fired Call in Jamaica Plain
At about 11:25 PM on Saturday officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) arrested Timothy Taylor, 18, of Waltham, on firearm related charges after responding to a call for shots fired in the area of 925 Parker Street in Jamaica Plain. On arrival, the officers observed the suspect walking away while clutching the waistband area of his pants. Officers quickly stopped the suspect and placed him in custody without incident after recovering a partially loaded .357 magnum revolver that had been discarded by the suspect as he fled. It was later determined that the firearm had previously been reported stolen.
Man facing charges after woman kidnapped from Quincy T station, raped and left in parking lot
A Quincy man is facing charges after allegedly kidnapping a 64-year-old woman at the MBTA’s Wollaston Station in Quincy early Saturday morning and subjecting her to hours of sexual abuse before depositing her in a Brockton parking lot. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office, Christian Lynch, 26,...
Police: 3 girls arrested after officer ‘violently assaulted’ inside Boston MBTA station
BOSTON — Three teenage girls are facing criminal charges after a Transit police officer was “violently assaulted” by a group of youths who were loitering inside a Boston MBTA station on Monday afternoon. An officer on patrol at Forest Hills station just before 4 p.m. encountered about...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect Trafficking Fentanyl in Hyde Park
At about 5:13 AM, on Sunday, November 13, 2022, officers assigned to District E-18 (Hyde Park), responded to 1442 Hyde Park Avenue for a report of an overdose. On arrival, officers observed Boston EMS and Boston Fire Department attending to multiple overdose victims. Narcan was administered to the victims and all regained consciousness. Boston EMS transported three adult women and one adult male to local area hospitals for treatment.
NECN
After Multiple People Overdose, Charlestown Man Arraigned on Drug Charges
A man was arrested by Boston police over the weekend for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, after multiple people in Hyde Park overdosed, according to the agency. Gilbert Eatherton, 22, of Charlestown, is facing several drug-related charges, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the 1400...
whdh.com
Man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges after EMS, Boston Fire crews revive multiple OD victims in Hyde Park
A man suspected of trafficking fentanyl was arrested over the weekend after first responders found and resuscitated multiple overdose victims in Hyde Park Sunday morning. Boston Police said it was around 5:13 a.m. when officers were first called to the area of 1442 Hyde Park Ave. for a reported overdose. There, first responders discovered and tended to multiple overdose victims found near the address.
NECN
Man Charged With Kidnapping, Raping Woman in Attack That Started at MBTA Station
A man accused of kidnapping a 64-year-old woman from an MBTA stop in Quincy, Massachusetts, and raping her repeatedly over the weekend faced a judge in Quincy District Court on Monday. Christian Lynch, 26, is accused of abducting the victim from the Wollaston T stop Saturday morning, raping her repeatedly...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
2 men arrested after fight involving knife, baseball bat outside Motel 6 in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Two men are facing assault charges after a fight outside the Motel 6 on Main Street on Saturday, police said. Shortly after midnight, Tewksbury Police received a 911 call from a guest of the Motel 6 reporting that a man had pulled a knife on another man during a fight.
capecod.com
Providence man charged with trafficking cocaine on Martha’s Vineyard
OAK BLUFFS – On Thursday, November 10th, 2022, at approximately 4:30 pm, members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force executed a search warrant for James K. Marshall, 54, of Providence, RI, at the Vineyard Haven Steamship Authority. The warrant was issued by the Edgartown District Court to search for cocaine and proceeds related to cocaine distribution.
manchesterinklink.com
Woman injured in CVS parking lot after report of altercation at neighboring Yee Dynasty
MANCHESTER, NH – A woman suffered a gunshot wound in her arm late Saturday night after police say a reported disturbance at a neighboring business erupted around midnight. On November 13, 2022, at midnight Manchester Police responded to the CVS at 788 South Willow St. for a report of gun shots fired.
Dorchester woman facing firearm charges after traffic stop
BOSTON — A Dorchester woman is facing gun charges after police said they found a loaded 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat in her vehicle during a traffic stop. Angie Garcia, 29, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. At about 9:16 p.m. Saturday,...
ABC6.com
3 arrested on weapon related charges in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people were arrested on weapon related charges on two separate occasions in Tewksbury. Friday morning, police responded to a report of two people who seemed to be on drugs at the Circle K on Andover Street. When they arrived, officers found the driver, 29-year-old...
2 accused of stealing copper wire from construction site
Two people were arrested Saturday after police say they tried stealing materials from a construction site in Brighton, Mass.
liveboston617.org
Victim Found in Burger King Bathroom after being Struck by Car on COlumbia Road
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at approximately 22:20 hours, Boston EMS, Boston Fire, and Boston Police from District B-2 responded to a 911 call reporting that a pedestrian was struck near Columbia and Washington Street. Upon arrival, first responders noted that the victim was no longer at the scene of...
bpdnews.com
Boston Police Officer Working a Paid Detail Helps District D-4 Officers Locate a Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm
At about 1:10 AM, on Friday, November 11, 2022, a Boston Police officer assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, while working a paid detail, assisted officers assigned to District D-4 (South End), on a call for a person with a firearm in the area of 23 Monsignor Reynolds Way in the South End.
