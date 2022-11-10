At about 11:25 PM on Saturday officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) arrested Timothy Taylor, 18, of Waltham, on firearm related charges after responding to a call for shots fired in the area of 925 Parker Street in Jamaica Plain. On arrival, the officers observed the suspect walking away while clutching the waistband area of his pants. Officers quickly stopped the suspect and placed him in custody without incident after recovering a partially loaded .357 magnum revolver that had been discarded by the suspect as he fled. It was later determined that the firearm had previously been reported stolen.

WALTHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO