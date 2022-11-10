ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

bpdnews.com

BPD Officers Arrest Suspect on Firearm Related Charges Following Traffic Stop in Boston

At about 10:56 PM on Monday November 14, 2022, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston) arrested Christian Clark, 22, of Hyde Park, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Allstate Road and Massachusetts Avenue in Boston. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle for a traffic infraction (Stop Sign, Failure to Stop) and an equipment violation (Excessive Window Tint) when they recovered a loaded 9mm Taurus G3 handgun from inside the vehicle. The suspect was placed in custody without incident after the officers confirmed that the suspect did not possess a valid License to Carry a Firearm.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Transit police officer assaulted by teens at Forest Hills MBTA station

BOSTON — Two teenagers from Boston are facing assault and battery charges after they attacked and injured an MBTA Transit Police Department officer, according to authorities. TPD officials said the officer was assaulted at about 4 p.m. Monday while on patrol at the Forest Hills MBTA Station in Jamaica...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police report gunshots in Dorchester, no one injured

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said gunshots were fired in Dorchester Monday night. The shots were discharged at 7 p.m. near the intersection of Wayne Street and Blue Hill Avenue. No one was hurt, though police inspected what appeared to be bullet holes in a car and a nearby home.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Officers Arrest 18-Year-Old Suspect on Firearm Related Charges After Responding to Shots Fired Call in Jamaica Plain

At about 11:25 PM on Saturday officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) arrested Timothy Taylor, 18, of Waltham, on firearm related charges after responding to a call for shots fired in the area of 925 Parker Street in Jamaica Plain. On arrival, the officers observed the suspect walking away while clutching the waistband area of his pants. Officers quickly stopped the suspect and placed him in custody without incident after recovering a partially loaded .357 magnum revolver that had been discarded by the suspect as he fled. It was later determined that the firearm had previously been reported stolen.
WALTHAM, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Suspect Trafficking Fentanyl in Hyde Park

At about 5:13 AM, on Sunday, November 13, 2022, officers assigned to District E-18 (Hyde Park), responded to 1442 Hyde Park Avenue for a report of an overdose. On arrival, officers observed Boston EMS and Boston Fire Department attending to multiple overdose victims. Narcan was administered to the victims and all regained consciousness. Boston EMS transported three adult women and one adult male to local area hospitals for treatment.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

After Multiple People Overdose, Charlestown Man Arraigned on Drug Charges

A man was arrested by Boston police over the weekend for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, after multiple people in Hyde Park overdosed, according to the agency. Gilbert Eatherton, 22, of Charlestown, is facing several drug-related charges, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the 1400...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges after EMS, Boston Fire crews revive multiple OD victims in Hyde Park

A man suspected of trafficking fentanyl was arrested over the weekend after first responders found and resuscitated multiple overdose victims in Hyde Park Sunday morning. Boston Police said it was around 5:13 a.m. when officers were first called to the area of 1442 Hyde Park Ave. for a reported overdose. There, first responders discovered and tended to multiple overdose victims found near the address.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
QUINCY, MA
capecod.com

Providence man charged with trafficking cocaine on Martha’s Vineyard

OAK BLUFFS – On Thursday, November 10th, 2022, at approximately 4:30 pm, members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force executed a search warrant for James K. Marshall, 54, of Providence, RI, at the Vineyard Haven Steamship Authority. The warrant was issued by the Edgartown District Court to search for cocaine and proceeds related to cocaine distribution.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
ABC6.com

3 arrested on weapon related charges in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people were arrested on weapon related charges on two separate occasions in Tewksbury. Friday morning, police responded to a report of two people who seemed to be on drugs at the Circle K on Andover Street. When they arrived, officers found the driver, 29-year-old...
TEWKSBURY, MA

